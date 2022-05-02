Technology News
loading

Stranger Things 4, Modern Love Mumbai, and More: May Series Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Prime Video, Apple TV+

A mix of horror, rom-com, thrills, and Star Wars.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 May 2022 18:28 IST
Stranger Things 4, Modern Love Mumbai, and More: May Series Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Modern Love Mumbai

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 split into two parts, Vol 1 out May 27
  • Modern Love Mumbai drops all six episodes on May 13
  • Escaype Live premieres May 20 on Disney+ Hotstar

Stranger Things 4 is the biggest name on TV in May 2022, with Netflix's global supernatural horror hit returning after three whole years. The show and its world have gotten bigger in the meantime — episodes will be longer than ever, and the fourth season won't be confined to Hawkins unlike past instalments. Stranger Things 4 is out May 27 on Netflix (though not wholly, as you can read below). Some audiences, especially those who love being in a galaxy far, far away, might disagree with my opening statement. After all, they are getting a follow-up to the tales of Darth Vader and his former mentor with Obi-Wan Kenobi, also premiering May 27 over on Disney+ Hotstar.

From India, the biggest web series in May 2022 is likely Amazon's Modern Love Mumbai, an Indian take on an American series that traces its origins to a New York Times column. Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, and Shonali Bose are among the esteemed directors taking on the show's episodic anthology concept. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi, Meiyang Chang, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Masaba Gupta, Prateik Babbar, and Arshad Warsi lead the cast. Modern Love Mumbai is available May 13 on Prime Video. A week later, Disney+ Hotstar will treat us to Escaype Live — with Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma — that seeks to showcase the dark side of social media fame.

The 7 Biggest Movies in May 2022 on OTT and in Cinemas

Thar, Stranger Things 4, and More on Netflix in May 2022

There's a lot more coming this month. Voot Select will premiere the newest Star Trek series that ties into Gene Roddenberry's first creation. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts May 5. In the same week on May 6, Apple TV+ and Prime Video will take you back to the Iranian capital with its Niv Sultan-led thriller Tehran and the far-away island on its young adult drama The Wilds, for their respective second seasons. Homeland's Claire Danes and Loki's Tom Hiddleston must battle misogynistic souls on The Essex Serpent, beginning May 13 on Apple TV+. And lastly, Love, Death + Robots drops its third volume of zany and wacky short films on May 20 on Netflix.

You can read more about all these TV shows below — and you can discover the full list of series in a table at the very end. With that, here's our TV guide to May 2022 to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, and SonyLIV.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

When: May 5
Where: Voot Select

The first spin-off from the ongoing Star Trek: Discovery is a prequel to the first ever Star Trek series — and set on the USS Enterprise. It even follows many of the characters you know, naturally played by different actors given it's been over 65 years now. Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck, grandson of Gregory Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are in the lead, alongside Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), all of them returning from Discovery season 2.

If you're wondering what happened to James T. Kirk, fret not. Strange New Worlds is set a decade prior to Kirk becoming Captain on the Enterprise. Kirk — played by Paul Wesley — will be joining season 2 of Strange New Worlds, which is already filming. Season 1 also features more faces from the 1960s, including Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura who's a cadet right now, and Jess Bush as the nurse Christine Chapel.

That leaves Christina Chong who's playing a character with a last name every Trekkie has heard of: La'an Noonien-Singh. Yes, she's related to Khan Noonien Singh. Melissa Navia rounds off the Strange New Worlds main cast as Enterprise helmsperson Erica Ortegas. Akiva Goldsman — best known for Fringe and A Beautiful Mind — is co-creator alongside Trek universe architect Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet (The Man Who Fell to Earth).

New Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episodes will air weekly until July 7, with the 10-episode series harking closer to the tone and episodic structure of Gene Roddenberry's beginnings with Star Trek: The Original Series.

Watch the Official Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

star trek strange new worlds star trek strange new worlds

Tehran Season 2

When: May 6
Where: Netflix

Glenn Close joins the cast for the second season of this Israeli thriller that follows Mossad hacker-agent Tamar (Niv Sultan), who must plan a new operation after her attempt to destroy Iran's nuclear reactor failed — and nearly backfired — in the first season. Everyone she knows is now in jeopardy.

Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Ommi also return in their respective roles on Tehran season 2. The director Daniel Syrkin, and writers Moshe Zonder (also co-creator) and Omri Shenhar return in the exact capacities on the second season.

In typical Apple TV+ fashion, the eight-episode Tehran season 2 will air weekly until June 17, and it begins — also somewhat typically — with a two-episode debut on May 6.

The Wilds Season 2

When: May 6
Where: Amazon Prime Video

The teenage girls might have learnt that they are part of an elaborate social experiment, but they are still trapped on a mysterious deserted island, and hence, survival is key. Alongside, the second season reveals more test subjects on a second island filled with teenage boys — who have been part of the experiment all along — who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master.

Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Rachel Griffiths, Mia Healey, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon return from season 1. Charles Alexander, Zack Calderon, Nicholas Coombe, Alex Fitzalan, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aidan Laprete, Tanner Rook, and Reed Shannon are new to season 2. Sarah Streicher is the creator, with Amy Harris as the showrunner.

All eight episodes of The Wilds season 2 will premiere May 6 on Prime Video worldwide.

The Essex Serpent

When: May 13
Where: Apple TV+

Set during the Victorian era, a London widow (Claire Danes) moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. There, she forms a close bond with the village pastor and vicar (Tom Hiddleston) — an intriguing mix of science and religion — but after a tragedy, the locals accuse her of attracting the creature. Classic witch hunting. Adapted from Sarah Perry's book of the same name.

Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, and Clémence Poésy also star. Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant) directs The Essex Serpent. Anna Symon (Deep Water, Mrs. Wilson) is behind the adaptation. As with Tehran, the six-episode limited series kicks off with a two-episode debut on May 13, with new episodes dropping through June 10.

Modern Love Mumbai

When: May 13
Where: Amazon Prime Video

Six Indian directors — Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, and Nupur Asthana — helm six different episodes that transplant the American rom-com anthology series from New York to Mumbai.

They follow a Muslim woman (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and a security guard (Bhupendra Jadawat), gay men (Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar), immigrant mother and son (Yeo Yann Yann and Meiyang Chang), and a couple with an age gap (Sarika and Danesh Razvi) among others.

Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Masaba Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Chitrangda Singh, and Arshad Warsi also star. The Hindi-language Modern Love Mumbai will be followed by Tamil-language Modern Love Chennai and Telugu-language Modern Love Hyderabad.

All six Modern Love Mumbai episodes will be released at once on May 13 on Prime Video.

Escaype Live

When: May 20
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

TikTok might be banned in India, but this Hotstar Specials original series feels inspired by it, just like the dozens of clones that populate App Store and Google Play. In it, Jaaved Jaaferi runs Escaype, a TikTok-like app that offers Rs. 3-crore prize money for its newest stunt. As six individuals push themselves to the limits to win that cash, limits are tested — both virtually and in the real world.

Siddharth plays an Escaype employee seemingly in charge of content moderation, Waluscha D Souza is a senior executive who believes Escaype is business first and entertainment second, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma is one of the aforementioned six. Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, and Aadyaa Sharma also star.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary — a veteran of daily soaps from Star Plus' Mahabharat to SET India's Porus — is the creator and head writer on Escaype Live. All episodes will drop on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu wherever available at once on May 20.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3

When: May 20
Where: Netflix

David Fincher and Deadpool director Tim Miller return as executive producers on the third season of the Emmy-winning demented animated anthology series, which is promising continuations of at least two stories from the first season. If the teaser is to be believed, then the three robots from “Three Robots” shall return. And we might learn what happened to humans after the yoghurt from “When the Yogurt Took Over” took off into space.

We don't know anything beyond that, including not a single (voice) cast member for Love, Death + Robots season 3. John Scalzi (“Three Robots”) has been confirmed as writer on a new episode — I'm guessing it's the follow-up to “Three Robots” — but otherwise, we don't have any knowledge of writers, directors, or animation studios either.

All Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 shorts will be available at once on May 20 for binge viewing.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

When: May 27
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back. Seventeen years on from 2005's Revenge of the Sith — the third and final chapter in the Star Wars prequel trilogy — the titular Jedi Master (McGregor) and his former protégé Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader (Christensen) will face off once again. The Disney+ Star Wars series is set a decade on from Revenge of the Sith, which puts it about a decade prior to 1977's A New Hope, the first ever Star Wars movie.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back, reprising their respective roles on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Edgerton plays Anakin's step-brother and Luke Skywalker's step-uncle Owen Lars, while Piesse is Luke's step-aunt and Owen's wife Beru Lars. Newcomers include Moses Ingram as ruthless and ambitious Inquisitor Reva / Third Sister, Indira Varma as an unnamed Imperial officer, Rupert Friend as the Galactic Empire's Grand Inquisitor, and Sung Kang as the Inquisitor Fifth Brother.

Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross are also part of the six-episode Star Wars miniseries. Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian season 1, is in charge of Obi-Wan Kenobi as director. Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) is the head writer and showrunner, following some behind-the-scenes hullabaloo.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi will stick to the Disney+ Wednesday rule for new episodes, the premiere — with two episodes — has been moved to a Friday. That means you will get three episodes in the first five days, with the Star Wars limited series wrapping up June 22.

Watch the Official Trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Next Star Wars Series

obi wan kenobi ewan disney lucasfilm

Stranger Things 4

When: May 27
Where: Netflix

After a nearly three-year long wait, Stranger Things is back. But in Hawkins, it's only been six months. Stranger Things 4 is going to expand beyond small-town Indiana though. Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is magically alive and stuck in Russia. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and family — that includes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) — are in California. While the rest of the gang is back in Hawkins.

Spring break will bring most of them back together, as they struggle with a “new and horrifying supernatural threat” in a bid to “put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.” Fat chance if that actually happens, given Stranger Things 4 is the penultimate season. The Duffer Brothers have already announced a fifth and final season.

New main cast additions to Stranger Things include Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital; Eduardo Franco as Jonathan Byers' (Charlie Heaton) new fun-loving pizza pie-delivering stoner best friend Argyle; and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, a metalhead who runs Hawkins High's Dungeons & Dragons club.

Stranger Things 4 episodes are longer than ever — the creators have noted their “unprecedented length” more than once — and for the first time, they won't all be available at once too. Five episodes, dubbed Volume 1, are out May 27, with the four-episode Volume 2 following five weeks later on July 1.

Watch the Official Trailer for Stranger Things 4

A715C016 210714 R21J.00902542

May 2022 web series and TV shows — full list

# TV Series Release date How to watch?
1 Baked Season 3 May 2 Voot
2 The Pentaverate May 5 Netflix
3 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds May 5 Voot Select
4 Home Shanti May 6 Disney+ Hotstar
5 Pet Puraan May 6 SonyLIV
6 Tehran Season 2 May 6 Apple TV+
7 The Wilds Season 2 May 6 Amazon Prime Video
8 Aadha Ishq May 12 Voot
9 Modern Love Mumbai May 13 Amazon Prime Video
10 The Essex Serpent May 13 Apple TV+
11 The Kids in the Hall May 13 Amazon Prime Video
12 The Lincoln Lawyer May 13 Netflix
13 The Time Traveler's Wife May 16* Disney+ Hotstar
14 Lovestruck High May 18 Amazon Prime Video
15 Escaype Live May 20 Disney+ Hotstar
16 Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 May 20 Netflix
17 Night Sky May 20 Amazon Prime Video
18 Now and Then May 20 Apple TV+
19 Prehistoric Planet May 23 Apple TV+
20 Obi-Wan Kenobi May 27 Disney+ Hotstar
21 Stranger Things 4 May 27 Netflix

*expected date

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Coming to Voot

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1

  • Release Date 5 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Bruce Horak
  • Director Akiva Goldsman, Maja Vrvilo, Sydney Freeland, Amanda Row
  • Music Nami Melumad
  • Producer Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth
  • Production Secret Hideout, Roddenberry Entertainment, CBS Studios
Tehran Season 2 Watch on Apple TV+

Tehran Season 2

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Menashe Noy, Shervin Alenabi, Navid Negahban, Liraz Charhi, Qais Khan, Sogand Sara Fakheri, Reza Diako, Dan Mor, Arash Marandi, Shila Ommi, Danny Sher, Moe Bar El, Ash Goldeh, Glenn Close
  • Director Daniel Syrkin
  • Music Mark Eliyahu
  • Producer Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Alon Aranya, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis
  • Production Donna Productions, Shula Spiegel Productions, Paper Plane Productions
  • Certificate 18+
The Wilds Season 2 Watch on Prime Video

The Wilds Season 2

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, Alex Fitzalan, Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Jenna Clause, Shannon Berry, Mia Healey, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon
  • Music Cliff Martinez
  • Producer Guy J. Louthan, Sarah Streicher, Jamie Tarses, Dylan Clark, Susanna Fogel, Amy B. Harris, John Polson
  • Production Dylan Clark Productions, Fanfare Productions, ABC Signature, Amazon Studios, A.B. Baby Productions
  • Certificate 16+
The Essex Serpent Watch on Apple TV+

The Essex Serpent

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Clémence Poésy, Jamael Westman
  • Director Clio Barnard
  • Producer Clio Barnard, Anna Symon, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Andrea Cornwell
  • Production See-Saw Films
Modern Love Mumbai Coming to Prime Video

Modern Love Mumbai

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa, Tanvi Azmi, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, Dolly Singh, Chitrangda Singh, Arshad Warsi
  • Director Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana
  • Producer Pritish Nandy
  • Production Pritish Nandy Communications
Escaype Live Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Escaype Live

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, Aadyaa Sharma
  • Production One Life Studios
  • Certificate A
Love, Death &amp; Robots Season 3 Watch on Netflix

Love, Death & Robots Season 3

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Genre Animation, Sci-Fi
  • Producer David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen
  • Production Blur Studio, Netflix Studios
  • Certificate 18+
Obi-Wan Kenobi Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video India, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Sony LIV, Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things season 4, Modern Love Mumbai, Escaype Live, Obi Wan Kenobi, Love Death and Robots season 3, Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Tehran season 2, The Wilds season 2, The Essex Serpent
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method

Related Stories

Stranger Things 4, Modern Love Mumbai, and More: May Series Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Prime Video, Apple TV+
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  4. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  5. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  7. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March 2022
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on May 3 With Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  4. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  6. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  7. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  8. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  9. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  10. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.