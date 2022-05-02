Technology News
loading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and More: May Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

Tom Cruise, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Anil Kapoor lead the May line-up.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 May 2022 12:58 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and More: May Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Highlights
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out May 6
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aarya, Kiara Advani, Tabu
  • Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar out May 13 in cinemas

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — the next Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen leading the line — is easily the biggest movie in May 2022. Ticket sales have been open for weeks, which is a rare thing for movies in India, but Hollywood is clearly setting the trends here. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 6 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The other major Hollywood movie in May is fighter weapon school drama Top Gun: Maverick, which definitely stars Tom Cruise unlike the second Doctor Strange movie where it's still all rumours at this point. Top Gun: Maverick is out May 27 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The biggest movie from India in May 2022 is the sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out May 20 in cinemas worldwide. A week prior to that, Ranveer Singh plays a feminist Gujju bhai in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. That film is out May 13 in cinemas. And a week prior to that, father-son duo Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lead the crime thriller Thar — out May 6 only on Netflix. Over on Amazon Prime Video on the same day, we'll get Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the Tamil-language revenge drama Saani Kaayidham. Lastly, the Ayushmann Khurrana-led action thriller Anek is slated for a May 27 debut, but we don't even have a trailer yet. 🤷🏻‍♀️

But that's not all in May. You can discover more films below, as well as at the very end — in a table — where we list every film out this month. With that, here's our movie guide to May 2022 to cinemas, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Mubi, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and Zee5.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When: May 6
Where: Cinemas

Following the multi-versal mania of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has to deal with similar problems of his own. But in his case, other versions of him aren't helping. Rather, one of them — Sinister Strange — is actively sabotaging him. Our Strange takes help from the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and former Avenger Scarlet Witch/ Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to restore order to the world, the universe, and everything beyond.

Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Strange's former mentor Karl Mordo who switched sides at the end of the first Doctor Strange film, alongside Rachel McAdams as Strange's former surgeon colleague and lover Christine Palmer. All of Cumberbatch, Wong, Olsen, Ejiofor and McAdams play multiple versions of their characters on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Xochitl Gomez is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez, a teenager who can travel between dimensions.

Sai Raimi — best known to superhero fans for the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy — is the director on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The screenplay comes from Michael Waldron, who created the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series Loki.

Watch the Official Trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

doctor strange in the multiverse of madness1 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Thar

When: May 6
Where: Netflix

Father and son duo Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lead this neo-noir Western-inspired crime thriller set in eighties Rajasthan in the sleepy desert town of Pushkar, where a series of violent killings have occurred. Arriving in Pushkar for a new job, antique dealer Siddharth (Harsh) is also on a journey to avenge his past. And his path crosses with local cop Surekha Singh (Anil) who sees the murders as the chance to prove himself.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan, and Jitendra Joshi also star on Thar. Raj Singh Chaudhary (Shaadisthan) is the writer and director on the new Indian Netflix movie.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

When: May 13
Where: Cinemas

With a heavy (fake) accent, Ranveer Singh plays the feminist son of a patriarchal Gujarati couple (Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah), who takes off on a road trip with his pregnant wife Mudra (Shalini Pandey) in this Aditya Chopra-produced comedy-drama, after it's revealed she's going to have a second daughter. With the police after them and everyone around them ready to snitch at a moment's notice, how far will they get? Can Jayeshbhai usher those around him into the next millennia?

Jia Vaidya plays Jayeshbhai and Mudra's firstborn Nisha Patel, while Samay Raj Thakkar has a role as Mudra's father Suresh Desai. Kevi Rite Jaish's lead actor Divyang Thakkar makes his writing and directorial debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Following a year-and-a-half-long delay — 19 months, to be precise — thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jayeshbhai Jordaar bows in cinemas in May 2022 worldwide.

The Worst Person in the World

When: May 13
Where: Mubi

Adrift and aimless, an indecisive millennial (Renate Reinsve) living in Oslo navigates love, career, and a pursuit for meaning in this fantastic movie from director Joachim Trier. The Worst Person in the World spans four years of her life — presented in 12 chapters, a prologue, and an epilogue — as Julie switches multiple professions, dates a guy 15 years older than her, contemplates an affair, and ponders the idea of being a mother.

Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum play two of Julie's love interests. The Worst Person in the World is the final part of Trier's spiritual Oslo Trilogy that also includes the 2006 comedy-drama Reprise, and the 2011 drama Oslo, August 31st.

Following a premiere at Cannes 2021, Mubi acquired the India rights to The Worst Person in the World — with the film premiering in India now in May, almost a year on from its Cannes debut.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

When: May 20
Where: Cinemas

Manjulika is back after a decade and a half — and all over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer. In the sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy, Kartik Aaryan's self-proclaimed Rooh Baba / Ruhan Randhawa claims he can see dead people and interact with their spirits. In reality, it's just a big scam. As Rajpal Yadav's returning Chhote Pandit notes: “He's an even bigger rascal than me.”

But after Ruhan opens a forbidden door, he lets out Manjulika who neatly takes the form of Ruhan's love interest Reet Thakur (Kiara Advani). The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer also hints that Manjulika might even take the form of Ruhan himself at one point. With an entire village in chaos, the guy who didn't believe in ghosts now must deal with a formidable one.

Tabu, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, Karmveer Choudhary, and Rajesh Sharma also star. Anees Bazmee (Pagalpanti, Mubarakan) directs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The screenplay comes from Bachchhan Paandey director Farhad Samji — this is his first solo credit, having previously contributed dialogues to Singham, Laxmii, and Sooryavanshi.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

When: May 20
Where: Cinemas

Set shortly after the end of the first film — which was set five years after the end of Downton Abbey's sixth and final season — the sequel splits the Crawleys and Co. into two. Half of them are off to the French Riviera, where Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) has been bequeathed a sprawling villa. While the other half remain at Downton as a silent movie is filmed on their grounds, the production of which will help pay for the estate's repairs.

Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Jonathan Coy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, and Imelda Staunton all return in their respective roles. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï are new to Downton Abbey: A New Era. Simon Curtis (The Art of Racing in the Rain) directs, off a script by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Top Gun: Maverick

When: May 27
Where: Cinemas

For over three decades — it's been 36 years since the last film, if you're counting — flight instructor Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) has done his best to avoid being promoted. But Maverick must confront his past after he's put in charge of training a new cadet of Top Gun graduates, among whom there's Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late best friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Val Kilmer returns as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Maverick's former rival who now serves in the rank Admiral — and the guy who assigns him the new training mission. Jennifer Connelly is a single mother, bar owner, and a former admiral's daughter who serves as Maverick's new love interest. Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Manny Jacinto also have roles.

Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy) is the director of Top Gun: Maverick. Ehren Kruger (Transformers: Age of Extinction), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), and Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) are responsible for the screenplay.

Watch the Final Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun Maverick top gun maverick

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Photo Credit: Paramount

# Movie Release date How to watch?
1 Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam May 6 Cinemas
2 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6 Cinemas
3 Great Freedom May 6 Mubi
4 Jhund May 6 Zee5
5 Mere Desh Ki Dharti May 6 Cinemas
6 Nasir May 6 SonyLIV
7 Saani Kaayidham May 6 Amazon Prime Video
8 The Takedown May 6 Netflix
9 Thar May 6 Netflix
10 The Matrix Resurrections May 12 Amazon Prime Video
11 Sarkaru Vaari Paata May 12 Cinemas
12 Jayeshbhai Jordaar May 13 Cinemas
13 Meri Awas Suno May 13 Cinemas
14 Senior Year May 13 Netflix
15 Sneakerella May 13 Disney+ Hotstar
16 The Kashmir Files May 13 Zee5
17 The Worst Person in the World May 13 Mubi
18 The Bad Guys May 20 Cinemas
19 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 May 20 Cinemas
20 Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers May 20 Disney+ Hotstar
21 Downton Abbey: A New Era May 20 Cinemas
22 Dhaakad May 20 Cinemas
23 Anek May 27 Cinemas
24 F3: Fun and Frustration May 27 Cinemas
25 Kuttavum Shikshayum May 27 Cinemas
26 Major May 27 Cinemas
27 Paris, 13th District May 27 Mubi
28 Top Gun: Maverick May 27 Cinemas
Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Book Your Tickets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
Thar Watch on Netflix

Thar

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Thriller, Western
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan, Jitendra Joshi
  • Director Raj Singh Chaudhary
  • Music Ajay Jayanthi
  • Producer Anil Kapoor
  • Production Anil Kapoor Film Company
Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jia Vaidya, Samay Raj Thakkar
  • Director Divyang Thakkar
  • Music Score: Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara. Songs: Vishal–Shekhar
  • Producer Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma
  • Production Yash Raj Films
The Worst Person in the World Watch on Mubi

The Worst Person in the World

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Language Norwegian
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 1min
  • Cast
    Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjørneby, Vidar Sandem, Maria Grazia Di Meo, L, Karen Røise Kielland, Marianne Krogh, Thea Stabell, Deniz Kaya, Eia Skjønsberg
  • Director Joachim Trier
  • Music Ola Fløttum
  • Producer Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm
  • Production Oslo Pictures, MK Productions, Film i Väst, Snowglobe, B-Reel Films
  • Certificate 18+
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Horror, Mystery
  • Cast
    Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu
  • Director Anees Bazmee
  • Music Pritam
  • Producer Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishnan Kumar, Anjum Khetani
  • Production T-Series, Cine1 Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Family, History
  • Cast
    Nathalie Baye, Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Jonathan Coy, Brendan Coyle, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael C. FoxMichael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Robert James-Collier, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Haddock, Sue Johnston, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Douglas Reith, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton
  • Director Simon Curtis
  • Music John Lunn
  • Producer Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge
  • Production Focus Features, Universal Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
Saani Kaayidham Coming to Prime Video

Saani Kaayidham

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Keerthy Suresh, K. Selvaraghavan, Lizzie Antony
  • Director Arun Matheswaran
  • Music Yuvan Shankar Raja
  • Production Seven Screen Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Anek

Anek

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ayushmann Khurrana
  • Director Anubhav Sinha
  • Music Sadakat Aman Khan
  • Producer Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar
  • Production Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, The Worst Person in the World, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Downton Abbey A New Era, Top Gun Maverick, Saani Kaayidham, Anek, Netflix India, Amazon Prime Video India, Mubi, Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLIV, Sony LIV, Zee5
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support
Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo 2207A Spotted on TENAA Certification Website, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and More: May Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  3. WhatsApp Testing Appearance of Status Updates in Chats List
  4. How to Send Money Using UPI Without Internet
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 Rs. 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  8. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Yuga Labs Metaverse Land Sale Rakes in $320 Million, Frenzy Unsettles Ethereum
  2. Redmi Pad 5 Tipped to Soon Launch in India; Price, Key Specifications Tipped, Include a 90Hz Display
  3. From Total Lunar Eclipse to Jupiter-Mars Conjunction, Watch These Celestial Events in May
  4. Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo 2207A Spotted on TENAA Certification Website, Specifications Tipped
  5. Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor, 66W Turbo Flash Charge Support
  6. WhatsApp Testing Ability to Show Status Updates in Chats List
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Successor Teased Ahead of Launch, to Feature Performance Oriented Smartphones
  8. BTC Value Lingers Around $38,000 Internationally, Most Cryptocurrencies Step into May with Profits
  9. Amazon, Union Group Said to Face Off in a Rematch Election in New York
  10. ISMC Said to Invest $3 Billion in India's Karnataka to Set Up Chip-Making Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.