Jamtara Season 2 Release Date and Time, Download, Cast, Trailer, and More

Rocky, Sunny, and Gudiya are back with a set of scams, as the local election approaches.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 September 2022 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Monika Panwar as Gudiya in a still from Jamtara season 2

Highlights
  • Jamtara season 2 releases Friday, September 23 on Netflix
  • Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial reprise their roles
  • Season 2 sees Gudiya and Brajesh Bhaan going up against each other

Jamtara season 2 — out Friday on Netflix — ups the ante with bigger phishing scams, as our trio of protagonists head into a political conflict. With the local elections fast approaching, returning director Soumendra Padhi weaves a detailed take on the cybercrime operations in Jharkhand, through endless hours of research. The new season is expected to take a character-driven approach, with our heroes' morality and intentions being put to the test. One such candidate is Gudiya (Monika Panwar), who decides to face off against corrupt politician Brajesh Bhaan (Amit Sial) for ultimate control over the region.

In an interview, Padhi spoke about the mentality of such scammers, and the reasoning behind their endless obsession. “Our research suggested that in the world of scammers, after having made so much money, all they crave for is more power,” he says. And since money does not directly translate to authority — for the oppressed — the only way to ensure it is through a democratic process. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega's sophomore run deals with the said idea, albeit Gudiya and her comrades have a troubled history with Bhaan, creating a larger, ulterior motive. With their lives at stake, Jamtara season 2 serves as a cautionary tale, as each favourable move brings the trio an inch closer to death at the rival goons' hands.

While Jamtara season 1 served as an introduction to the scamming world, this new chapter delves deeper into the process behind it. To turn the tides of the election, cousins Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav) and Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar) are unable to gather enough OTPs through phishing, and therefore conjure a new set of scams, unbeknownst to the police and Bhaan. “You'll get to see a lot of new scams, which have been explored deeply — including a large number of SIM cards, source of transactions, etc,” Padhi stated in an interview.

Jamtara 2, Cobra Kai 5, and More on Netflix in September

jamtara season 2 inline image 1 jamtara season 2 inline image1

Sunny, Gudiya, and Rocky are back to introduce new scams
Photo Credit: Netflix

With that, here's everything you need to know about Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega season 2:

Jamtara season 2 release date and time

Jamtara season 2 releases this Friday, September 23 at 12:30pm IST, exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

How to watch Jamtara season 2 online?

To watch Jamtara season 2 online, you will need a Netflix subscription plan, starting at Rs. 149 for mobile and Rs. 199 for the basic plan, which lets you stream on a TV or laptop but only in SD resolution. Same as every Netflix entry, all episodes will be out on the same day, for binge-watching.

Can I download Jamtara season 2?

You can download all Jamtara season 2 episodes via the Netflix app on iOS, iPadOS, Android, Fire OS, and Windows 10/ 11.

Jamtara season 2 cast

After getting shot from behind during Jamtara's season 1 finale, Sunny is now bound to a hospital bed. Played by Shrivastav (Collar Bomb), the ambitious boy is still up to no good, as he tries luring school-going children into the new scamming operation. As someone who is proven to be scared of altercations, he remains ever so cautious, even stoking a pistol under his pillow when Bhaan's men come to assault him. Ironic, considering he sees himself as this quintessential Bollywood hero, that can never be put down.

Panwar (Super 30) reprises her role as Gudiya, leading the charge against Bhaan's electoral campaign. For her, this is a personal vendetta — having her dreams shattered and being a victim of attempted rape at the hands of the corrupt politician. Last time, Gudiya was stuck in a pickle, carrying a bag full of cash and grieving at the sign of an incapacitated Sunny. Jamtara season 2 seems to jump ahead in time, forcing her to rebuild her reputation in the small town, and seize control.

Jamtara 2 to The Rings of Power, the 5 Biggest TV Series in September

jamtara season 2 sunny jamtara season 2 sunny

Sunny played by Sparsh Shrivastav has survived the gunshot from season one finale
Photo Credit: Netflix

For some unspecified reason, politician Bhaan — played by Sial (Mirzapur) — has managed to free himself from the local authority's clutches, and is now representing himself in the elections. In addition to making false promises and paying off citizens, his campaign now involves badmouthing Gudiya, who refused to sleep with him previously. Still holding a grudge against the young scamming couple, he keeps a constant lookout for Sunny's moves, knowing that the kid always has a plan up his sleeves. “That man's self-obsession and sociopathic attitude prove how much of a boring individual he is,” Sial noted in an interview. “He has a lot of free time in his hands. Since he has nothing else going on, on a whim, he chooses to enter the scam business.”

Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi) is the newest entry to the Jamtara season 2 lineup. Her character Ganga Devi is a 50-year-old, unmarried politician from Deoghar, who has just been released from jail time for a coal mining scam. Seeing the sad state of affairs her beloved town is in, and Bhaan's newfound power, she decides to work with Gudiya and overthrow his position. Both Ganga and Brajesh have untamed ambitions and it is impossible for two such individuals to coexist in the same town. TLDR: she serves as Bhaan's ego check.

In the midst of the election drama, Rocky — played by Pushkar (Grahan) — maintains a neutral position, serving as a bridge/ messenger for either side. As someone who started the phishing business in Jamtara, alongside his cousin Sunny, he teams up again, placing orders for thousands of new SIM cards and distributing them amongst his racket of scammers. “Sparsh and I are like brothers, both on and off-screen. Off-screen, there's mutual admiration and respect too. On-screen, it's the complete opposite. Yes, we are brothers, but mutual respect and admiration can go to hell,” Pushkar said in an interview relating to his character's chemistry.

jamtara season 2 ganga devi jamtara season 2 ganga devi

Politician Ganga Devi, played by Seema Pahwa, is the newest entry to the cast
Photo Credit: Netflix

Up next is Rinku Mondal, a 23-year-old young, dreamy man, who once abandoned the lands of Jamtara. Played by Ravi Chahar, the Noida pan shop owner returns to his hometown, realising that it's the best place for him to run scam operations — unlike the city. After all, a big fish in a small pond is better than a small fish in the sea. An expert in posing as a female — even down to the voice — the shrewd scammer crosses paths with Bhaan, who tasks him with an assignment to kill. Despite being somewhat religious, his morality entirely depends on whether an evil act serves as a necessary means to survival.

Closing out the cast are the cops Aksha Pardasany (Kathmandu Connection) as SP Dolly Sahu, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Rocket Boys) as Inspector Biswa Paathak. Both officers are in serious trouble this time, as previously they carried out a rogue operation to hunt down Bhaan and overthrow his empire. Not to mention, Sahu was transferred to a different jurisdiction.

Jamtara season 2 synopsis

Here's the official synopsis for Jamtara season 2 from Netflix:

Rocky, Sunny, and Gudiya are back with India's biggest scam. As phishing expands, bigger players and bigger scams make their way into Jamtara. With the upcoming elections, the stakes are raised and all hell breaks loose as politics tries to control phishing but phishing ends up controlling the local elections. Out for revenge, Gudiya takes on Brajesh in a David vs Goliath-esque feud. Who comes out on top?

Jamtara season 2 trailer

On August 24, Netflix dropped a teaser for Jamtara season 2, to announce the release date announcement. The 30-second-long clip was short on details and showed Shrivastav's Sunny mimicking a fake voice, in an attempt to scam countless citizens, ranging from teachers, politicians, and school-going children. There was some emphasis given to the banyan tree, which had several phones hanging by strings. Speaking to MoneyControl, director Padhi revealed that such trees actually exist in Jamtara. “After making a certain number of calls, people do go and tie up their mobiles so that the number is untraceable, because it can also be traced through the IMEI number in your phone,” he said.

The studio then released a trailer for Jamtara 2 on September 1, detailing the election process, celebrations, and the risks involved for our scamming trio. Bhaan's goons take matters a bit too far, causing a shootout during Gudiya's speech, culminating in turf wars between parties. The Jamtara season 2 trailer also highlighted Devi's preference for Gudiya's campaign, giving her crucial life advice: “In order to rise up in politics, we must leave our loved ones behind.”

Jamtara season 2 review

The first reviews for Jamtara season 2 go up this Friday, September 23, the day it releases on Netflix globally. The Gadgets 360 review of the series will be out on the same day.

Jamtara season 2 poster

Here's the official poster for Jamtara season 2 from Netflix:

jamtara season 2 poster jamtara season 2 poster

Jamtara season 2 official poster, featuring Monika Panwar
Photo Credit: Netflix

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Seema Pahwa
  • Director
    Soumendra Padhi
  • Music Sidhant Mathur
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
