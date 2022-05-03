Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar May 2022: Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, IPL, and More

Alongside more Moon Knight, This Is Us, and MasterChef Australia.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 May 2022 12:26 IST
Disney+ Hotstar May 2022: Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, IPL, and More

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Shweta Tripathi Sharma in Escaype Live

Highlights
  • All Escaype Live episodes out May 20 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 in five languages
  • 2022 IPL Final is set for May 29, streams on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 39 titles that will be released on its platform in May 2022. That includes the two new Hotstar Specials, social thriller Escaype Live and comedy-drama Home Shanti. In Escaype Live — out May 20 on Disney+ Hotstar — everyday Indians are trying to make it big online through a popular live-streaming app that promises instant fame and money. It's basically TikTok. Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma lead the cast. On Home Shanti — out May 6 — Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa lead the Joshi family who must build a new home after the matriarch retires from her teacher job that afforded them comfortable government allocated quarters. Anupama: Namaste America, another Hotstar Specials series, airs throughout May with new episodes daily.

Internationally, the biggest name in May 2022 is the new Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both Darth Vader and the titular Jedi Master are back, with the TV show picking up 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Alongside, Disney+ Hotstar has revealed that the Jessica Biel series Candy is coming here. Based on a true story, it's about a woman who was accused of brutally murdering her best friend. No date for Candy on Disney+ Hotstar, but it begins May 9 on Hulu in the US. Additionally, the ABC true crime docu-series Who Do You Believe?, that offers two contrasting narratives on each case, begins May 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Thar, Stranger Things 4, and More on Netflix in May 2022

Meanwhile, there's just one new title from the HBO stable on Disney+ Hotstar in May 2022. As yet anyway. Rose Leslie and Theo James lead The Time Traveler's Wife, a series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel that was previously made into a movie. Doctor Who and Sherlock's Steven Moffat is behind this take. The Time Traveler's Wife premieres May 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. Beyond that, there's a couple more Disney+ originals coming your way this month. Sneakerella — out May 13 — puts a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale, focusing on a New York City Queens boy who has a passion for designing shoes. And after 30 years, the former Disney Afternoon television are in modern-day Los Angeles with Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers out May 20.

The 9 Biggest Web Series in May on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, and Apple TV+

moon knight episode 5 oscar isaac wendy spector mother funeral moon knight episode 5

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector in Moon Knight
Photo Credit: Gabor Kotschy/Marvel Studios

That covers the major new titles in May 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar, though there's a lot of returning stuff too. The Oscar Isaac-led Marvel series Moon Knight closes out on May 4. We also have new episodes of the Andrew Garfield-led true crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven, the third season of the Bill Hader-led dark comedy crime drama Barry, the newest miniseries We Own This City from The Wire creator David Simon, the second season of Gentleman Jack about a 19th-century lesbian landowner, the sixth and final season of heartwarming This Is Us, the ninth season of the news satire talk show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the eighteenth season of medical drama Grey's Anatomy, the thirty-third season of the animated sitcom The Simpsons, and the twentieth season of fellow animated Family Guy.

The 7 Biggest Movies in May 2022 on OTT and in Cinemas

Over in the world of sports, the 2022 edition of the biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) continues through the month. The 2022 IPL Final is slated for May 29. Commentary is available in 8 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Malayalam, and Marathi. The Premier League — the top-flight English domestic competition — also concludes this month with the final matches set for May 22. The title race, between Liverpool and Manchester City, could go down to the wire. And lastly, there are three Formula One Grand Prix races this month. We head to the Miami circuit on May 8 (early May 9 in India), before returning to Europe on May 22 with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, and May 29 on the famous streets of Monaco.

Disney+ Hotstar May 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in May 2022. We've marked Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials titles in bold.

May 1
Shark Nights: Season 1, Episodes 1–4

May 2
The Simpsons: Season 33, weekly
Family Guy: Season 20, weekly
The Great North: Season 2, weekly
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, weekly
Barry: Season 3, weekly
The Baby: Limited Series, weekly

May 3
9-1-1: Season 5, weekly
9-1-1 Lone Star: Season 3, weekly
Gentleman Jack: Season 2, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20, weekly
We Own This City: Limited Series, weekly
Who Do You Believe?

May 4
Mayans M.C.: Season 4, weekly
Moon Knight: Series Finale
The Resident: Season 5, weekly
This Is Us: Season 6, weekly

May 5
The Kardashians: Season 1, weekly
Under the Banner of Heaven: Limited Series, weekly

May 6
Air Crash Investigation: Season 19, Episode 1–10
Art in Motion: Season 1, Episode 1–8
Big Sky: Season 2, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18, weekly
Home Shanti

May 7
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, weekly

May 9
Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix

May 11
The Quest: Season 1, Episode 1–8

May 13
Called to the Wild: Season 1, Episode 1–6
Hot Zone Anthrax: Season 1, Episode 1–6
Sneakerella

May 14–15
Formula E: Berlin Grand Prix

May 16
The Time Traveler's Wife, weekly

May 20
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Escaype Live

May 22
Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix

May 27
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series, weekly

May 29
Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix

May TBA
Candy

Across May
2021–22 Men's FIH Pro League
2021–22 Women's FIH Pro League
2022 Indian Premier League, daily
Anupama: Namaste America, daily
Bigg Boss Malayalam: Season 4, daily
Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu, daily
MasterChef Australia: Season 14, Monday–Friday
Premier League, until May 22

Escaype Live Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Escaype Live

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, Aadyaa Sharma
  • Production One Life Studios
  • Certificate A
Home Shanti Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Home Shanti

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Family
  • Cast
    Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, Poojan Chhabra, Happy Ranajit
  • Director Aakanksha Dua
  • Production Posham Pa Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Anupama: Namaste America Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Anupama: Namaste America

  • Release Date 25 April 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Rupali Ganguly, Sarita Joshi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Puja Banerjee
  • Certificate 7+
Obi-Wan Kenobi Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
The Time Traveler&#039;s Wife Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

The Time Traveler's Wife

  • Release Date 16 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Rose Leslie, Theo James, Brian Altemus, Jason David, Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Michael Park, Jaime Ray Newman, Taylor Richardson, Peter Graham, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, Chelsea Frei, Marcia DeBonis, Will Brill, Spencer House
  • Director David Nutter
  • Producer Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, David Nutter
  • Production Warner Bros. Television, Hartswood Films
  • Certificate 16+
Sneakerella Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Sneakerella

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Family, Musical
  • Cast
    Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Yvonne Senat Jones, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Robyn Alomar, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Hayward Leach, Elia Press, Andrew Ward, William Crockett
  • Director Elizabeth Allen, Rosenbaum
  • Music Elvin Rosscite news, title
  • Producer Christopher Scott, Jane Startz, Rachel Watanabe-Batton
  • Production Disney Channel, Jane Startz Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Chip &#039;n Dale: Rescue Rangers Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Gadget Hackwrench, Tim Robinson, J. K. Simmons, Chris Parnell, Corey Burton, Seth Rogen
  • Director Akiva Schaffer
  • Music Brian Tyler
  • Producer David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman
  • Production Disney+
Moon Knight Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Moon Knight

  • Release Date 30 March 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Duration 4h 5min
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Gaspard Ulliel
  • Director Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Music Hesham Nazih
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Grant Curtis, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater
  • Production Marvel Studios
Under the Banner of Heaven Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Release Date 28 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 11min
  • Cast
    Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, Christopher Heyerdahl
  • Director David Mackenzie, Isabel Sandoval
  • Producer Jason Bateman, Gillian Berrie, Dustin Lance Black, Michael Costigan, Anna Culp, Samie Kim Falvey, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield
  • Production FX Productions, Aggregate Films, Imagine Entertainment, 20th Television
  • Certificate 16+
Barry Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Barry Season 3

  • Release Date 25 April 2022
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Duration 29min
  • Cast
    Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler
  • Director Alec Berg, Bill Hader
  • Music David Wingo
  • Producer Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff
  • Production Alec Berg Inc., Hanarply
  • Certificate 18+
We Own This City Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

We Own This City

  • Release Date 26 April 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, Lucas Van Engen
  • Director Reinaldo Marcus Green
  • Producer David Simon, George Pelecanos, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina Kostroff Noble, Ed Burns, Kary Antholis
  • Certificate A
Gentleman Jack Season 2 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Gentleman Jack Season 2

  • Release Date 26 April 2022
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 56min
  • Cast
    Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle
  • Producer Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson
  • Production Lookout Point
  • Certificate A
This Is Us Season 6 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

This Is Us Season 6

  • Release Date 5 January 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 9h 19min
  • Cast
    Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Caitlin Thompson, Jon Huertas, Griffin Dunne, Eris Baker, Faith Herman, Lyric Ross
  • Director Ken Olin, Jessica Yu, Milo Ventimiglia
  • Music Siddhartha Khosla
  • Producer Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Donald Todd, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Kay Oyegun
  • Production Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Zaftig Films, 20th Century Fox Television
  • Certificate 13+
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 4h 3min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
The Simpsons Season 33 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Simpsons Season 33

  • Release Date 27 September 2021
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 6h 51min
  • Cast
    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Pamela Hayden, Tress MacNeille, Maggie Roswell, Chris Edgerly, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Dawnn Lewis, Eric Lopez, Tony Rodriguez, Kimberly Brooks
  • Director Rob Oliver, Steven Dean Moore, Matthew Faughnan, Matthew Nastuk, Timothy Bailey, Debbie Bruce Mahan, Matthew Faughnan, Chris Clements, Bob Anderson, Jennifer Moeller, Mike Frank Polcino
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Production Gracie Films, 20th Television Animation
  • Certificate 7+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Disney+ Hotstar May 2022: Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, IPL, and More
