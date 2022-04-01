Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar April 2022: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile, IPL, and More

Alongside more Snowdrop, Moon Knight, and the return of MasterChef Australia.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 April 2022 18:42 IST
Disney+ Hotstar April 2022: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile, IPL, and More

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal in Death on the Nile

Highlights
  • Kaun Pravin Tambe? now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Death on the Nile available April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • New IPL 2022 matches will air throughout April

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 33 titles that will be released on its platform in April 2022. We've already known about some of them, including the Shreyas Talpade-led Hindi-language sports biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe? that released April 1. Later in April, Disney+ Hotstar will unveil a new Tamil-language police training camp drama in Taanakkaran, with Lal and Anjali Nair leading the cast. There will also be a Tami-language series in April, with coming-of-age Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal returning to school with a second season — only on Disney+ Hotstar. And we will also get a prequel to Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which brings back the original cast, with Sarita Joshi joining in a pivotal role. Anupamaa: Namaste America launches April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Internationally, the biggest new title on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2022 is the return of MasterChef Australia for its 14th season — it starts April 19, a day on from its Australian premiere. While Disney+ Hotstar hasn't announced any new titles from FX, ABC, or HBO for April 2022, going by what we have seen in the past, I expect at least three. Bill Hader's hitman-and-actor returns in Barry season 3, expected April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar. Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. should begin its fourth season April 20 on Disney+ Hotstar. And lastly, Robin Thede & Co. return in A Black Lady Sketch Show, with the third season expected to start April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gullak 3 to Dasvi: The 40 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in April

Amongst returning shows on Disney+ Hotstar, the new Oscar Isaac-led Marvel series Moon Knight is the biggest draw, with new episodes throughout the month on Wednesdays — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Other major names include the Korean romantic drama Snowdrop, the sixth and final season of heartwarming This Is Us, the sixth season of Billions with Corey Stoll taking over from Damian Lewis, the ninth season of the news satire talk show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the eighteenth season of medical drama Grey's Anatomy, the thirty-third season of the animated sitcom The Simpsons, and the miniseries based on Theranos' embattled founder-CEO Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout.

better nate than ever better nate than ever

Rueby Wood as Nate in Better Nate Than Ever
Photo Credit: David Lee/Disney

If it's new movies you are looking for, Better Nate Than Ever — out April 1 — serves up a 13-year-old who escapes to New York City with Broadway dreams and gets help from his aunt (Lisa Kudrow). And in the suspense thriller No Exit, a young woman stranded by a blizzard tries to figure out the kidnapper after stumbling across an abducted girl in the parking lot. No Exit releases April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Several movies are also making their streaming premiere in April 2022. Guillermo del Toro's neo-noir psychological thriller remake and Oscar Best Picture nominee Nightmare Alley is out now — available April 1 — on Disney+ Hotstar. A week later on April 8, we will get the Kingsman World War I prequel The King's Man, starring the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. And then a week on from that on April 15, Kenneth Branagh's second Hercule Poirot movie Death on the Nile — which also stars Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal — rolls onto Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Mai, Dasvi, Ozark 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul 6, and More on Netflix in April

Disney+ Hotstar will also offer a bunch of nature documentaries thanks to Earth Day on April 22. Explorer: The Last Tepui, elite free climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) attempts to ascend a 1,000-foot sheer cliff with a climbing team. Catherine Keener narrates Polar Bear, the story of a new mother who navigates motherhood in an ever-challenging world for polar bears. The documentary will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes docu Bear Witness, where you can see the journey of the filmmakers. And with The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, Nat Geo goes back to farmers John and Molly Chester whose work was previously made into a 2018 award-winning docu. This one looks at how they've transformed their farm over 10 years.

And in what is not an Earth Day launch, intimate instructional documentary series Sketchbook — out April 27 on Disney+ Hotstar — takes us onto the desks and into the lives of talented artists and animators.

polar bear disney plus polar bear

A still from Disney+'s Polar Bear
Photo Credit: Jeff Wilson/Disney

Those who enjoy the world of Ice Age can return to it April 13 with Ice Age: Scrat Tales, a series of six animated shorts featuring the titular hapless sabre-toothed squirrel as he navigates fatherhood with Baby Scrat.

As always, there's a lot of sports on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2022 as well. The 2022 edition of the biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) continues through the month. Commentary is available in 8 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Malayalam, and Marathi. On April 3, Australia will play England in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final in the New Zealand capital. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's tour of South Africa concludes with a two-test series that kicked off April 1.

Beyond cricket, matches from the most popular domestic football league Premier League will air across April on Disney+ Hotstar. Both the Men's and Women's field hockey editions of the 2022 FIH Pro League also run through the month. And lastly, Formula 1 heads to Australia for its third Grand Prix of the 2022 season on April 10, while Formula E is due in Rome April 9, also for its third “ePrix” of the season.

Disney+ Hotstar April 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in April 2022. We've marked Disney+ originals and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex titles in bold.

April TBA
Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal
Taanakkaran

April 1
Better Nate Than Ever
Big Sky: Season 2, weekly
Bheeshma Parvam
Dicktown: Season 2, weekly
The Dropout, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18, weekly
Kaun Pravin Tambe?
Nightmare Alley
South Africa vs Bangladesh: 1st Test

April 3
2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final
Billions: Season 6, weekly

April 5
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly

April 6
Abbott Elementary: Season 1, weekly
Moon Knight, weekly
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1, weekly
The Resident: Season 5, weekly
Snowdrop, weekly
This Is Us: Season 6, weekly

April 7
Snowfall: Season 5, weekly

April 8
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, weekly (expected)
The King's Man
South Africa vs Bangladesh: 2nd Test

April 9
Formula E: Rome Grand Prix

April 10
Bigg Boss Ultimate Tamil: Finale
Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix

April 11
The Great North: Season 2, weekly
The Simpsons: Season 33, weekly

April 12
9-1-1 Lone Star: Season 3, weekly

April 13
Ice Age: Scrat Tales

April 15
Death on the Nile
No Exit

April 19
MasterChef Australia: Season 14, 5 days a week

April 20
Mayans M.C.: Season 4, weekly (expected)

April 22
Bear Witness
Explorer: The Last Tepui
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
Polar Bear

April 25
Anupamaa: Namaste America
Barry: Season 3, weekly (expected)

April 27
Sketchbook

Across April
2022 Indian Premier League
Bigg Boss Malayalam: Season 4
Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu
FIH Pro League 2022 – Men
FIH Pro League 2022 – Women
Premier League

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Better Nate Than Ever Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Better Nate Than Ever

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Family, Musical
  • Cast
    Rueby Wood, Joshua Bassett, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz
  • Director Tim Federle
  • Music Gabriel Mann
  • Producer Marc Platt, Adam Siegel
  • Production Disney+
Better Nate Than Ever Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Better Nate Than Ever

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Family, Musical
  • Cast
    Rueby Wood, Joshua Bassett, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz
  • Director Tim Federle
  • Music Gabriel Mann
  • Producer Marc Platt, Adam Siegel
  • Production Disney+
The Dropout Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Dropout

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Duration 2h 35min
  • Cast
    Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews
  • Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn, Victoria Thompson, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Amanda Seyfried
  • Production 20th Television, Searchlight Television, Semi-Formal Productions
Kaun Pravin Tambe? Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Sport
  • Cast
    Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee, Anjali Patil
  • Director Jayprad Desai
  • Production Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bootroom Sports Production
Billions Season 6 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Billions Season 6

  • Release Date 23 January 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 40min
  • Cast
    Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Corey Stol
  • Director Joshua Marston
  • Music Eskmo
  • Producer Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Christian Soriano, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Neil Burger
  • Production Best Available!
  • Certificate 16+
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 1h 43min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Moon Knight Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Moon Knight

  • Release Date 30 March 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Duration 45min
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Gaspard Ulliel
  • Director Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Music Hesham Nazih
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Grant Curtis, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater
  • Production Marvel Studios
Snowdrop Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Snowdrop

  • Release Date 9 February 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 5h 41min
  • Cast
    Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Yoo-jin
  • Director Jo Hyun-tak
  • Music Kim Tae-seong
  • Producer Lee Hae-kwang, Jeong Da-jeong, Park Joon-seo, Park Sang-soo
  • Production Drama House, JTBC Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 1h 43min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Snowfall Season 5 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Snowfall Season 5

  • Release Date 24 February 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Alon Aboutboul, Devyn A. Tyler
  • Director Ben Younger, Damian Marcano, Kevin Rodney Sullivan
  • Music Jeff Russo
  • Producer Dave Andron, Eric Amadio, Trevor Engelson, Michael London, Thomas Schlamme, John Singleton, Leonard Chang, Nicolas Stern, Julie DeJoie, Evan Silverberg, Karen Mayeda Vranek
  • Production Shoe Money Productions, Dave & Ron Productions, New Deal Entertainment, Groundswell Productions, Underground Films, FXP
  • Certificate 16+
A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3

  • Release Date 9 April 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, Skye Townsend
  • Producer Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch
  • Production Hoorae Media, Jax Media, 3 Arts Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
The King&#039;s Man

The King's Man

  • Release Date 14 January 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 11min
  • Cast
    Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Alexander Shaw, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Vodovoz, Todd Boyce, Branka Katic, Valerie Pachner, Olivier Richters, Stanley Tucci, Neil Jackson, Joel B, Ross Anderson, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, Tiago Martins
  • Director Matthew Vaughn
  • Music Matthew Margeson, Dominic Lewis
  • Producer Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, Adam Bohling
  • Production Marv Studios, Cloudy Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Bigg Boss Ultimate Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Bigg Boss Ultimate

  • Release Date 30 January 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Duration 6h 25min
  • Cast
    Kamal Haasan (presenter)
  • Production Banijay
  • Certificate 16+
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3

  • Release Date 4 January 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates
  • Director Bradley Buecker, Chad Lowe, Brenna Malloy, Yangzom Brauen
  • Music Mac Quayle, Todd Haberman, Justin Burnett
  • Producer Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, Brad Falchuk, John J. Gray, Rob Lowe, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy, Rashad Raisani, Trey Callaway
  • Production ReamWorks, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television
  • Certificate 13+
Ice Age: Scrat Tales Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

  • Release Date 13 April 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Family
  • Cast
    Chris Wedges, Karl Wahlgren
  • Director Donnie Long, Michael Berardini, Jeff Gabor, Lisa Allen Keane, Matt Munn, Eric Prah, Drew Winey
  • Music Batu Sener
  • Producer Anthony Nisi, Andrew Millstein
  • Production Blue Sky Studios
  • Certificate 7+
Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile

  • Release Date 11 February 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 7min
  • Cast
    Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright, Ann Turkel
  • Director Kenneth Branagh
  • Music Patrick Doyle
  • Producer Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Kevin J. Walsh
  • Production Genre Films, Kinberg Genre, The Mark Gordon Company, Mark Gordon Pictures, Scott Free Productions, TSG Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
Mayans M.C. Season 4 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Mayans M.C. Season 4

  • Release Date 20 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Sulem Calderon, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas
  • Director Elgin James
  • Music David Wingo
  • Producer Elgin James, Norberto Barba, Kevin Dowling, Michael Dinner, Jon Paré
  • Production FX Productions, SutterInk, Fox 21 Television Studios
  • Certificate 18+
Advertisement
Barry Season 3 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Barry Season 3

  • Release Date 25 April 2022
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler
  • Director Alec Berg, Bill Hader
  • Music David Wingo
  • Producer Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff
  • Production Alec Berg Inc., Hanarply
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Hotstar Specials, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Kaun Pravin Tambe, Death on the Nile, IPL 2022, Snowdrop, Moon Knight, MasterChef Australia season 14, Taanakkaran, Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal, Barry season 3, Mayans MC season 4, This Is Us season 6, Greys Anatomy season 18, The Simpsons, The Dropout, Better Nate Than Ever, No Exit, The Kings Man, Nightmare Alley, Polar Bear, Ice Age Scrat Tales, Womens Cricket World Cup, Premier League, F1, Formula 1, Formula E
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Airtel Rs. 296, Rs. 319 Prepaid Plans Launched, Complying With TRAI's Order

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar April 2022: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile, IPL, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  2. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  3. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  5. Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update
  6. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Teased, Said to Debut in April
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G First Impressions: This Looks Very Familiar
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Processor and Connectivity Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Tipped to Launch by the End of April, Alleged 3C Listing Suggests Some Specifications
  4. Airtel Rs. 296, Rs. 319 Prepaid Plans Launched, Complying With TRAI's Order
  5. Taiwan Puppeteers Look to NFTs to Keep Their Art Alive
  6. Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37
  7. Indonesia to Impose VAT, Income Tax on Crypto Assets From May
  8. E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In-Person and Online Event
  9. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.