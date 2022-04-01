Technology News
Gullak 3 to Shining Girls: April Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, Mubi, Voot, Zee5

Alongside Mai, Dasvi, Drive My Car, Abhay season 3, and Kaun Pravin Tambe?.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 April 2022 15:35 IST
Gullak 3 to Shining Girls: April Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, Mubi, Voot, Zee5

Photo Credit: Apple

Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls

  • Gullak season 3 release date is April 7 on SonyLIV
  • Elisabeth Moss leads Shining Girls, coming to Apple TV+
  • Mai, out April 15 on Netflix, features Sakshi Tanwar

April 2022 is full of new film and series releases on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Mubi, Zee5, and JioCinema. From India, we have the third season of comedy-drama Gullak — known for its middle-class musings — dropping April 7 on SonyLIV. On the same day over on Netflix and JioCinema, Abhishek Bachchan's uneducated Chief Minister studies for board exams on the comedy movie Dasvi. A week later on April 15 with Mai, Netflix gives us Sakshi Tanwar as a docile housewife who transforms into a merciless killer as she seeks revenge for the death of her daughter. You can catch Kunal Kemmu's cop battling new threats in Abhay season 3 from April 8 on Zee5. And Shreyas Talpade turns into a cricketer on Kaun Pravin Tambe?, out already on Disney+ Hotstar.

From international waters, we await the return of several excellent shows (alongside promising new ones). Better Call Saul is expected to begin its sixth and final season on April 19/20 on Netflix in India, as Bob Odenkirk completes his transformation into Saul Goodman. Russian Doll season 2 has more time-related adventures for Natasha Lyonne, clicking in April 20 on Netflix. Elisabeth Moss hunts for a time-travelling serial killer in Shining Girls from April 29 on Apple TV+. On the same day over on Amazon Prime Video, Rosa Salazar's time-bending protagonist continues her adventures in Undone season 2. Bill Hader's hitman returns for Barry season 3, starting April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar. And a new semester begins in Elite season 5, April 8 on Netflix.

Mai, Dasvi, Ozark 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul 6, and More on Netflix in April

Ozark is set to wrap up with the second part of its fourth season laundering in April 29 on Netflix. A British politician is accused of sexual assault and taken to court in Anatomy of a Scandal, filing in April 15 on Netflix. On the same day over on Apple TV+, Nicole Kidman leads an anthology series about women in Roar. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson play US First Ladies in The First Lady, out April 15 on Voot Select. Chiwetel Ejiofor's alien crash lands on Earth in The Man Who Fell to Earth, beaming in April 24 on Voot Select. Gary Oldman leads a dysfunctional spy agency in Slow Horses that premiered April 1 on Apple TV+. Josh Brolin's rancher is pulled into a sci-fi mystery in Outer Range, out April 15 on Prime Video.

If you have been catching up on Oscar-winning movies following the ceremony, you will be glad to know that Drive My Car is now available on Mubi. There's a lot of other movies too in April 2022. We have a new Richard Linklater effort in Apollo 10 ½ that shot off April 1 on Netflix. Judd Apatow delivers his pandemic quarantine movie with The Bubble, that also popped in April 1 on Netflix. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton lead the thriller All the Old Knives, cutting in April 8 on Amazon Prime Video. On the same day on Netflix, Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss gives us a high school effort in Metal Lords. You might want to check out the musical Better Nate Than Ever that's out already on Disney+ Hotstar.

That's not all. You can find the full list of OTT premieres in April 2022 for your perusal at the very end. And before that, you can read more about some of these aforementioned movies and web series below. We don't have the time to talk about all of them in detail.

With that, here's our April 2022 streaming guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Mubi, Zee5, and JioCinema.

Drive My Car

When: April 1
Where: Mubi

Less than a week after it won the 2022 Oscar for Best International Feature Film — adding to its previous wins: BAFTA, Golden Globe, and best screenplay at Cannes — Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically-acclaimed three-hour drama arrives in India.

In Drive My Car, a grieving theatre director (Hidetoshi Nishijima) forms a bond with his new chauffeur (Tōko Miura) while directing a multilingual production of Anton Chekhov's famed Uncle Vanya in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name, though it's inspired by other stories that were part of Murakami's 2014 collection Men Without Women.

Masaki Okada plays a brash young actor, Reika Kirishima plays Nishijima's wife, and there are roles for Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon, Sonia Yuan, Ahn Hwitae, Perry Dizon, and Satoko Abe.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

When: April 1
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

For the second time in his career — following 2005's Iqbal from Nagesh Kukunoor — Shreyas Talpade plays a cricketer defying great odds. Only this time, the story is not fictional. Having never played for his native Mumbai let alone the national team, 41-year-old Pravin Tambe made history in 2013 after he was directly drafted into the Indian Premier League, the biggest tournament of its kind.

Ashish Vidyarthi, Anjali Patil, Chayya Kadam, and Arun Nalawade play Pravin's coach, wife, mother, and father respectively, with Parambrata Chatterjee as fictional sportswriter Rajat Sanyal who spotted Tambe in invitational tournaments. Jayprad Desai — who helmed every episode of Zee5's Marathi-langauge series Hutatma — is the director on Kaun Pravin Tambe?.

Dasvi

When: April 7
Where: JioCinema, Netflix

Caught in a teacher recruitment scam and imprisoned under tough cop Jyoti Deswal (Yami Gautam), uneducated and proudful Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan) vows to pass Class 10th board exams — hence the film's title, which is Hindi for tenth — and get his secondary school certificate. Meanwhile out in the world, Ganga Ram's scheming wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur) who has been raised to the position of chief minister in his absence, has plans of her own.

Manu Rishi Chadha, Chittaranjan Tripathi, Danish Husain, Arun Kushwaha, Dhanveer Singh, Abhimanyu Yadav, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Sumit Roy are also part of the Dasvi movie cast. Tushar Jalota — previously an assistant or associate director on the likes of Barfi! and Padmaavat — makes his directorial debut on Dasvi. Ritesh Shah and Suresh Nair (Airlift), and producer Sandeep Leyzell are responsible for the screenplay.

Watch the Trailer for Dasvi

dasvi netflix april 2022

Gullak Season 3

When: April 7
Where: SonyLIV

In the third season, the ups and downs of the Mishra family continues — while the elder son Anand (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) is now contributing as the second earning member (and also thinking of ways to spend said money), the head of the household Santosh (Jameel Khan) is suspended after he refuses to play internal politics and support the union.

Returning cast members on Gullak season 3 include Geetanjali Kulkarni as the female lead Shanti Mishra, Harsh Mayar as the younger son Aman Mishra, and Sunita Rajwar as Bittu Ki Mummy. Palash Vaswani and Durgesh Singh — who directed and wrote every season 2 episode, respectively — return in their capacities on season 3.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, who had stepped away from the company for three years owing to multiple sexual harassment allegations, is the producer on Gullak season 3. All episodes will be available together on the release date, April 7.

Anatomy of a Scandal

When: April 15
Where: Netflix

For his first Netflix (anthology) series, Emmy winner David E. Kelley — known for Chicago Hope, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — delivers a mix of courtroom drama and psychological thriller. In it, after a powerful British politician is accused of violating sexual consent and brought to trial, the privileged life of the wife unravels as scandalous secrets surface.

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, and Naomi Scott lead the cast of Anatomy of a Scandal. S.J. Clarkson (The Defenders, Succession) directs all six episodes — which will be available together on release date, April 15. Kelley is co-creator here with Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards), with the duo adapting the Netflix series from the Sarah Vaughan novel of the same name.

Mai

When: April 15
Where: Netflix

With her world turned upside down following the sudden death of her daughter Supriya Chaudhary (Wamiqa Gabbi), 47-year-old docile wife-and-mother Sheel Chaudhary (Sakshi Tanwar) digs for clear answers. As her investigation pulls her into a (metaphorical) parallel universe of white-collar crime and dirty politics, Sheel transforms from meek to merciless, diving deep into a rabbit hole of violence. The Mai trailer suggests that violence comes a little too naturally to her.

Vivek Mushran, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Seema Pahwa star alongside in Mai. Atul Mongia — previously acting workshop and casting director on dozens of Bollywood movies — is the creator and showrunner on Mai. Mongia and Anshai Lal (Phillauri) directed episodes, while Mongia also wrote Mai alongside Tamal Sen (Zee5's Kaali), and Amita Vyas (The Fame Game).

All Mai episodes will be released at once April 15 on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for Mai, Netflix's Next Indian Series

mai netflix mai netflix

Roar

When: April 15
Where: Apple TV+

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin lead the ensemble cast of this darkly-comedic episodic anthology series that comes from Netflix's GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Per Apple, Roar will feature “a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds”, as it offers “an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.”

Based on Cecelia Ahern's 2019 book of short stories. Unlike most other Apple TV+ series that air new episodes weekly, Roar will be available for binge viewing, with all eight episodes released at once on April 15.

Better Call Saul Season 6

When: April 19/20
Where: Netflix

Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is back, for the final time. Now closer than ever to his Breaking Bad persona Saul Goodman, the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul — split into two parts, just as the final season of Breaking Bad was — will shed light on the big questions.

What happened to fellow lawyer and Jimmy's wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)? How does the Juárez Cartel lieutenant Nacho (Michael Mando) survive what's coming after the botched assassination attempt of Salamanca family's acting head Lalo (Tony Dalton)? And is there a future for Cinnabon store manager Gene Takavic (Odenkirk)?

The Breaking Bad spin-off is going out with its biggest season yet — 13 episodes, three more than usual. (That also means Better Call Saul will end with 63 episodes, one more than Breaking Bad's count.)

Better Call Saul season 6 begins April 18 on AMC in the US, and April 19 on Netflix in the UK, Ireland, and other international markets. Given the India release dates of previous Better Call Saul seasons, I would expect the sixth and final season to begin either April 19 or April 20 on Netflix here.

The sixth and final season begins with a two-episode premiere, followed by one episode a week until May 23. Then following a month-and-a-half long break, Better Call Saul season 6 resumes July 11 (in the US) and will conclude August 15.

Russian Doll Season 2

When: April 20
Where: Netflix

It's been three years since we were treated to Natasha Lyonne's caustic birthday girl endlessly reliving her 36th birthday after dying over and over — but in the world of Russian Doll, it's been four years. And though Nadia Vulvokov (Lyonne) and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) might have escaped the time loop, it seems Russian Doll season 2 has a worse fate in mind for them.

After they discover a time portal in Manhattan, Nadia and Alan see it as a way to experience their lives in an expanding intergenerational dimension. But soon, they realise it's a lot more than what they imagined — and begin looking for a way out. As you can tell, Russian Doll is back to dive deeper into existential worries through its sci-fi time-compressed lens.

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) is new to Russian Doll season 2. Lyonne (also showrunner), Leslye Headland, and Jamie Babbit return as directors on Russian Doll season 2. All episodes of Russian Doll season 2 will release at once on April 20, as is standard for Netflix originals.

Barry Season 3

When: April 25
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Just like Russian Doll, hitman turned amateur actor Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) returns after a full three years away. It's going to pick up from a huge cliffhanger — at the end of season 2, Barry's old family friend Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) told Barry's mentor and acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that Barry killed his detective girlfriend Janice Moss.

Additionally, Barry must also attempt to heal his relationship with aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), while reluctant Chechen mafia leader NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) figures out how to move forward after Barry (unknowingly) killed his successor for him. Sarah Burns joins as new detective Mae Dunn, whose job is to stay alive given one detective dies every season on Barry.

Barry season 3 begins April 24 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and is expected to premiere April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar given past seasons did so a day after. New episodes weekly, like always.

Shining Girls

When: April 29
Where: Apple TV+

After surviving a brutal assault, a Chicago news reporter (Elisabeth Moss) teams up with a veteran reporter (Narcos' Wagner Moura) to investigate a serial killer (Jamie Bell) who they believe is linked to multiple women's murders over decades. She discovers that he's been watching her ever since she was a child. Wait, can he travel through time?

Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman also star. Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) adapted Shining Girls based on Lauren Beukes's 2013 novel of the same name. Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad), Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale), and Moss herself make up the all-woman directing team.

The eight-episode Shining Girls begins with three episodes on April 29, followed by one episode a week thereafter every Friday.

April 2022 OTT releases — full list of movies and web series

Title Release date Platform
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood April 1 Netflix
Better Nate Than Ever April 1 Disney+ Hotstar
Bheeshma Parvam April 1 Disney+ Hotstar
Drive My Car April 1 Mubi
Kaun Pravin Tambe? April 1 Disney+ Hotstar
Slow Horses April 1 Apple TV+
The Bubble April 1 Netflix
Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu April 2 SonyLIV
Dasvi April 7 Netflix, JioCinema
Gullak Season 3 April 7 SonyLIV
Return to Space April 7 Netflix
A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 April 8 Disney+ Hotstar
Abhay Season 3 April 8 Zee5
All the Old Knives April 8 Amazon Prime Video
Elite Season 5 April 8 Netflix
Metal Lords April 8 Netflix
Naradan April 8 Amazon Prime Video
The In Between April 8 Netflix
Bela April 9 Mubi
Ice Age: Scrat Tales April 13 Disney+ Hotstar
Our Great National Parks April 13 Netflix
Ultraman Season 2 April 14 Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal April 15 Netflix
Mai April 15 Netflix
Outer Range April 15 Amazon Prime Video
Roar April 15 Apple TV+
The First Lady April 15 Voot Select
Veyil April 15 Amazon Prime Video
Better Call Saul Season 6 April 19/20 Netflix
Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 April 19 Netflix
Mayans M.C. Season 4 April 20 Disney+ Hotstar
Russian Doll Season 2 April 20 Netflix
Selling Sunset Season 5 April 22 Netflix
They Call Me Magic April 22 Apple TV+
The Man Who Fell to Earth April 24 Voot Select
Barry Season 3 April 25 Disney+ Hotstar
Ozark Season 4 Part 2 April 29 Netflix
Prayers for the Stolen April 29 Mubi
Shining Girls April 29 Apple TV+
Undone Season 2 April 29 Amazon Prime Video
Drive My Car Watch on Mubi

Drive My Car

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 59min
  • Cast
    Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tōko Miura, M, Reika Kirishima, Park Yoo-rim, Satoko Abe, Jin Dae-yeon, Sonia Yuan
  • Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Music Eiko Ishibashi
  • Producer Tsuyoshi Gorô, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Akihisa Yamamoto
  • Production C&I Entertainment, Culture Convenience Club, Culture Entertainment, Bitters End
Kaun Pravin Tambe? Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Sport
  • Cast
    Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee, Anjali Patil
  • Director Jayprad Desai
  • Production Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bootroom Sports Production
Gullak Season 3

  • Release Date 7 April 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Family
  • Cast
    Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Saad Bilgrami
  • Director Palash Vaswani
  • Producer Arunabh Kumar
  • Production The Viral Fever Media Labs
  • Certificate 13+
Anatomy of a Scandal Watch on Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon
  • Director S. J. Clarkson
  • Producer Liza Chasin, S. J. Clarkson, Melissa James Gibson, Allie Goss, Steve Hutensky, David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea
  • Production David E. Kelley Productions, 3dot, Made Up Stories, Made Stories
  • Certificate A
Mai Watch on Netflix

Mai

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Seema Pahwa
  • Director Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia
  • Producer Karnesh Ssharma
  • Production Clean Slate Filmz
  • Certificate A
Roar Watch on Apple TV+

Roar

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward
  • Music Isobel Waller-Bridge
  • Producer Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Cecelia Ahern, Theresa Park
  • Production Blossom Films, Made Up Stories, Greenlight Go Productions, Per Capita Productions, Endeavor Content
  • Certificate 16+
Better Call Saul Season 6 Coming to Netflix

Better Call Saul Season 6

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton
  • Director Michael Morris, Peter Gould, Gordon Smith, Ann Cherkis, Thomas Schnauz, Vince Gilligan
  • Music Dave Porter
  • Producer Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison
  • Production High Bridge Productions, Crystal Diner Gran Via, Sony Pictures Television
  • Certificate 16+
Russian Doll Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll Season 2

  • Release Date 20 April 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley
  • Music Joe Wong
  • Producer Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Allison Silverman, Kate Arend, John Skidmore, Ryan McCormick
  • Production Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Avenue A, Shoot to Midnight
  • Certificate 18+
Barry Season 3 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Barry Season 3

  • Release Date 25 April 2022
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler
  • Director Alec Berg, Bill Hader
  • Music David Wingo
  • Producer Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff
  • Production Alec Berg Inc., Hanarply
  • Certificate 18+
Shining Girls Coming to Apple TV+

Shining Girls

  • Release Date 29 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman
  • Director Michelle MacLaren
  • Producer Elisabeth Moss, Silka Luisa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lindsey McManus, Jennifer Davisson, Lauren Beukes, Alan Page Arriaga, Michelle MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, Daina Reid
  • Production MRC, MRC Television, Love & Squalor Pictures, Appian Way Productions
Abhay Season 3 Watch on Zee5

Abhay Season 3

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kunal Khemu, Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh, Elnaaz Nourozi
  • Director Ken Ghosh
  • Music Ajay Singha
  • Producer B.P. Singh
  • Production Fiction Factory Productions, Essel Vision Productions Ltd.
  • Certificate 18+
Undone Season 2 Coming to Prime Video

Undone Season 2

  • Release Date 29 April 2022
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay, Daveed Diggs, Bob Odenkirk
  • Director Hisko Hulsing
  • Music Amie Doherty
  • Producer Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta
  • Production The Tornante Company, Amazon Studios, Submarine Amsterdam, Hive House Project
  • Certificate 18+
Elite Season 5 Watch on Netflix

Elite Season 5

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Itzan Escamilla, María Pedraza, Ester Expósito, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Miguel Bernardeau, Omar Ayuso, Danna Paola, Jorge López, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Sergio Momo, Leïti Sène, Jorge Clemente, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, Andrés Velencoso, Diego Martín, Àlex Monner, Celia Sastre, Rachel Lascar, Iván Pellicer, Junior Mbengani, Xóan Fórneas
  • Music Lucas Vidal
  • Producer Carlos Montero, Darío Madrona, Diego Betancor, Iñaki Juaristi, Francisco Ramos
  • Production Zeta Producciones
  • Certificate 18+
Ozark Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Ozark Season 4

  • Release Date 21 January 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 6h 53min
  • Cast
    Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Frances Dukes
  • Director Jason Bateman, Alik Sakharov
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
  • Production MRC, Aggregate Films, Zero Gravity Management, Headhunter Films, Man, Woman & Child Productions
  • Certificate 18+
The First Lady Coming to Voot

The First Lady

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, O.&;T. Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, Kiefer Sutherland, Jayme Lawson, Judy Greer, Rhys Wakefield, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe
  • Director Susanne Bier
  • Producer Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin, Brad Kaplan, Aaron Cooley, Susanne Bier
  • Production JuVee Productions, Welle Entertainment, Gaspin Media, Lionsgate Television
The Man Who Fell to Earth Coming to Voot

The Man Who Fell to Earth

  • Release Date 24 April 2022
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Clarke Peters, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Bill Nighy, Kate Mulgrew
  • Producer Rola Bauer, Carl Beverly, Françoise Guyonnet, John Hlavin, Heather Kadin, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Sarah Timberman
  • Production Secret Hideout, Timberman/Beverly, Tandem Productions
Slow Horses Watch on Apple TV+

Slow Horses

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Antonio Aakeel, Sam Hazeldine, Rosalind Eleazar, Chris Reilly, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Joey Ansah
  • Director James Hawes
  • Music Daniel Pemberton, Toydrum
  • Producer Iain Canning, Hakan Kousetta, Jamie Laurenson, Gail Mutrux, Emile Sherman, Will Smith, Douglas Urbanski, Graham Yost
  • Production See-Saw Films
Outer Range Coming to Prime Video

Outer Range

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie
  • Producer Zev Borow, Josh Brolin, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Heather Rae, Brian Watkins
  • Production Amazon Studios, Flame Ventures, Plan B Entertainment
Apollo 10 &frac12;: A Space Age Childhood Watch on Netflix

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Family
  • Duration 1h 38min
  • Cast
    Jack Black, Bill Wise, Lee Eddy, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell
  • Director Richard Linklater
  • Producer Richard Linklater, Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix
  • Production Netflix Animation, Minnow Mountain, Submarine
  • Certificate 13+
The Bubble Watch on Netflix

The Bubble

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis, Jackson Fulcher, Austin Putnam, Benedict Cumberbatch, Maria Bamford
  • Director Judd Apatow
  • Music Andrew Bird
  • Producer Judd Apatow
  • Production Apatow Productions
  • Certificate 16+
All the Old Knives Coming to Prime Video

All the Old Knives

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce, Gala Gordon, Corey Johnson, Colin Stinton, Ahd Kamel, David Bedella
  • Director Janus Metz Pedersen
  • Music Jon Ekstrand, Rebekka Karijord
  • Producer Mark Gordon, Steve Schwartz, Paula Mae Schwartz, Nick Wechsler, Matt Jackson
  • Production Chockstone Pictures, Jackson Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Metal Lords Watch on Netflix

Metal Lords

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Musical
  • Duration 1h 37min
  • Cast
    Jaeden Martell, Adrian Greensmith, Isis Hainsworth, Joe Manganiello, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, Katie O'Grady, Michelle Fang, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Phelan Davis
  • Director Peter Sollett
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Greg Shapiro
  • Production Bighead Littlehead
  • Certificate 16+
Better Nate Than Ever Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Better Nate Than Ever

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Family, Musical
  • Cast
    Rueby Wood, Joshua Bassett, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz
  • Director Tim Federle
  • Music Gabriel Mann
  • Producer Marc Platt, Adam Siegel
  • Production Disney+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks This Year

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.