Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — now playing in cinemas worldwide — ends with the expected words “Doctor Strange will return.” But it doesn't just promise a third film, the post-credits scene also teases the next adventure, as with every Marvel movie. There's only one meaningful scene in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits, as the other one is the continuation of a gag from earlier in the film. Of course, I say meaningful with caveats, given the first sequel completely ignores what was set up in the post-credits scene of the first Doctor Strange movie. Basically, we need to start putting less stock into Marvel credit teases, who really knows what's going to happen in the intervening years by the time the next movie comes around.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Proceed at your own risk.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mid-credits scene

The first scene during the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits finds Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) calmly walking down the New York streets, before a portal opens up behind him. As he spins around, he encounters Charlize Theron, clad in all purple. Comic book fans will know this is Clea — and she's identified as such in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits to come. Strange and Clea have history in the comics, but let's finish the scene first.

Clea (Theron) tells Strange that his actions have caused an Incursion — it happens when two universes collide that (mostly) leads to their mutual destruction, as Reed Richards (John Krasinski) explains earlier in the film. Clea then requests his help to avert said Incursion, asking him if he's afraid. “Not in the least,” Strange replies, as he shows off his third eye — the all-seeing eye of Agamotto — that he discovered at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

From the portal still open behind Clea, we can tell that she's come from the Dark Dimension. If memory serves you well, you'll remember that Strange fought Dormammu — the villain of the first Doctor Strange movie — in the Dark Dimension. Clea has connections to Dormammu — she's in fact his niece in the Marvel comics. She is also Strange's lover, eventual wife, and the eventual Sorcerer Supreme. It'll be interesting to see what the MCU retains, given the movies have a history of tweaking characters and storylines.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene

The second and final scene that drops after the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits is akin to what Spider-Man: Homecoming did with Captain America (Chris Evans). While Cap spoke about the value of patience, the new Doctor Strange movie opts to laugh at the audience, sort of mocking them for staying till the end.

We are reunited with Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell, a favourite of director Sam Raimi), the guy who paid dearly for simply demanding the money he was owed for the pizza puff that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) lifted off his cart. Pizza Poppa has been punching himself ever since, as Strange had commanded via magic.

But it seems the three weeks of punishment are up, because Poppa's hands suddenly stop acting of their own volition. A relieved Pizza Poppa exclaims with joy and adds, “It's over!”, half looking into the camera. He's not just talking about his pain, as you can tell, but also breaking the fourth wall.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in cinemas worldwide. In India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.