Technology News
loading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Setting up Doctor Strange 3, and laughing at the audience.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 May 2022 18:43 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Highlights
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out Friday
  •  Mid-credits scene sets up Doctor Strange 3 with new hero 
  • Post-credits scene continues a gag from earlier in the film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — now playing in cinemas worldwide — ends with the expected words “Doctor Strange will return.” But it doesn't just promise a third film, the post-credits scene also teases the next adventure, as with every Marvel movie. There's only one meaningful scene in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits, as the other one is the continuation of a gag from earlier in the film. Of course, I say meaningful with caveats, given the first sequel completely ignores what was set up in the post-credits scene of the first Doctor Strange movie. Basically, we need to start putting less stock into Marvel credit teases, who really knows what's going to happen in the intervening years by the time the next movie comes around.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Proceed at your own risk.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mid-credits scene

The first scene during the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits finds Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) calmly walking down the New York streets, before a portal opens up behind him. As he spins around, he encounters Charlize Theron, clad in all purple. Comic book fans will know this is Clea — and she's identified as such in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits to come. Strange and Clea have history in the comics, but let's finish the scene first.

Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little

Clea (Theron) tells Strange that his actions have caused an Incursion — it happens when two universes collide that (mostly) leads to their mutual destruction, as Reed Richards (John Krasinski) explains earlier in the film. Clea then requests his help to avert said Incursion, asking him if he's afraid. “Not in the least,” Strange replies, as he shows off his third eye — the all-seeing eye of Agamotto — that he discovered at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

From the portal still open behind Clea, we can tell that she's come from the Dark Dimension. If memory serves you well, you'll remember that Strange fought Dormammu — the villain of the first Doctor Strange movie — in the Dark Dimension. Clea has connections to Dormammu — she's in fact his niece in the Marvel comics. She is also Strange's lover, eventual wife, and the eventual Sorcerer Supreme. It'll be interesting to see what the MCU retains, given the movies have a history of tweaking characters and storylines.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene

The second and final scene that drops after the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits is akin to what Spider-Man: Homecoming did with Captain America (Chris Evans). While Cap spoke about the value of patience, the new Doctor Strange movie opts to laugh at the audience, sort of mocking them for staying till the end.

We are reunited with Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell, a favourite of director Sam Raimi), the guy who paid dearly for simply demanding the money he was owed for the pizza puff that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) lifted off his cart. Pizza Poppa has been punching himself ever since, as Strange had commanded via magic.

But it seems the three weeks of punishment are up, because Poppa's hands suddenly stop acting of their own volition. A relieved Pizza Poppa exclaims with joy and adds, “It's over!”, half looking into the camera. He's not just talking about his pain, as you can tell, but also breaking the fourth wall.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in cinemas worldwide. In India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post credits scene, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mid credits scene, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness end credits scene, Doctor Strange 2, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Benedict Cumberbatch, Charlize Theron, Clea, Bruce Campbell
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Ends May 8: Best Deals, Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Laptops Before Sale Ends

Related Stories

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  2. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  3. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  6. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  9. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  10. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro to Launch in China in May
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Volta, Battery and Camera Control Grip, to Go on Sale on May 16: Price, Specifications
  2. Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts
  3. Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists
  4. Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  5. VPN Service Providers Raise Concerns Over Government's Order, Set to Leave Country If No Options Given
  6. AI Can Now Help Identify Between Straight And Lateral Backlift by Watching a Video
  7. Intelligent Metasurfaces Can Revolutionise Lives, Help Develop 6G Wireless, Green IoT, More: Researchers
  8. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  9. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  10. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.