San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Trailers: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, John Wick 4, The Lord of the Rings, and More

All the major trailers from Comic-Con 2022 in one place.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 25 July 2022 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Disney, Amazon, Netflix

I Am Groot, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, and The Sandman

Highlights
  • San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ran from July 21–24
  • Trailers for John Wick: Chapter 4, Black Adam also revealed
  • This year’s event had a live, in-person audience

Comic-Con 2022 was a blast, bringing all-new trailers and announcements for your favourite pop culture franchises. This year's event lasted four days — with a live, in-person audience and hundreds of panels scattered throughout the venue in San Diego, California. The last couple of years saw Comic-Con succumb to a digital, online-only presentation, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Key highlights this time include trailers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and John Wick: Chapter 4.

For your convenience, we have listed below the biggest film and TV series trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Release date: September 2 (Prime Video)

A small screen adaptation exploring the lore from J.R.R. Tolkien's books has been in the works at Amazon Prime for five years now. As a prequel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores the Second Age — an era where great powers were forged and kingdoms rose to glory. Fans could also expect to see the origin of Sauron — one of the greatest fantasy villains ever penned by Tolkien.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11 (Cinemas)

The much-awaited sequel from Ryan Coogler marks the end of Marvel's Phase 4 — shining light on some side characters from the world of Black Panther, while honouring Chadwick Boseman's legacy. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not see the return of W'Kabi, played by Daniel Kaluuya, due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming Jordan Peele film, Nope.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Release date: March 24, 2023 (Cinemas)

Lionsgate unveiled a new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman. The movie sees his return into the brutal world of deadly assassins, as he teams up with Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and prepares to take on the High Table — who betrayed him previously.

Black Adam

Release date: October 21 (Cinemas)

Free from his earthly tomb after 5,000 years of imprisonment, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) returns to modern earth to unleash his unique form of justice. This marks DC Comics' first ever feature film to explore Superman's dark, lightning-honing nemesis, under Jaume Collet-Serra's direction.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Release date: August 17 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ has released a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular bulky, green-hued superhero. Prior to this, the show received some flak online, with respect to the appalling CGI being used in the live-action series. The new trailer also reveals more about mentor Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, hints at some fourth wall-breaking scenarios, and a small tease for Daredevil.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Release date: Holiday 2022 (Cinemas)

The David F Sandberg-directed sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods sees returning cast learning to live with their newfound powers, as we see Zachary Levi attending a therapy session. Events are made worse by the arrival of the Daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol 1), Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story). There is a lot of banter and cheeky references to the likes of Annabelle and Starro: The Conqueror.

The Sandman

Release date: August 5 (Netflix)

Another character on this list to be freed from imprisonment, Dream aka The Sandman makes his first live-action appearance via Netflix. Created by Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy title follows Tom Sturridge as the personification of dreams, embarking on a treacherous journey to find and reclaim his totems of power — a pouch of sand, a helm, and a ruby. This adaptation is set in the modern world and features minor sex and timeline changes when compared to the original graphic novels.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Release date: 2023 (Prime Video)

As an emotional conclusion to the intergalactic story, Paramount has unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. The minute-long clip does not reveal much, besides reuniting Patrick Stewart with the cast of The Next Generation, featuring individual voiceovers. Paramount+ also gave us a trailer for the third season for the Star Trek animated series, Lower Decks.

I Am Groot

Release date: August 10 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Marvel's latest offering, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, explores the life of Flora colossus, Groot as a baby. Voiced yet again by Vin Diesel, the trailer shows the hero of few words getting into all sorts of adorable intergalactic mischief and discovering new powers as he interacts with critters from the far reaches of the galaxy. The five-short series will be produced by Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director, James Gunn.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Release date: March 3, 2023 (Cinemas)

Based on the popular tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a group of ragtag misfits led by Chris Pine, as they venture into the lands unknown in search of an ancient relic. Long-time fans will recognise a ton of traditional elements including gelatinous cubes, mimics, magical warriors, displacer beasts — and what good is a fantasy tale without dragons?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Coming to Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Producer
    J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
I Am Groot Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

I Am Groot

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel
  • Director
    Kirsten Lepore
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kirsten Lepore, James Gunn
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 17 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

  • Release Date 21 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona
  • Director
    David F. Sandberg
  • Producer
    Peter Safran, Geoff Johns
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
Black Adam

Black Adam

  • Release Date 21 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan
  • Director
    Jaume Collet-Serra
  • Producer
    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
The Sandman Watch on Netflix

The Sandman

  • Release Date 5 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt
  • Producer
    Allan Heinberg, Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer
  • Production
    DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television
Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, Daisy Head
  • Director
    Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer
    Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer
  • Production
    Paramount Pictures, Entertainment One
Star Trek: Picard Season 1 Watch on Prime Video

Star Trek: Picard Season 1

  • Release Date 24 January 2020
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 8h 30min
  • Cast
    Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora
  • Director
    Douglas Aarniokoski, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Jonathan Frakes, Akiva Goldsman, Maja Vrvilo
  • Music Jeff Russo
  • Producer
    Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Patrick Stewart, James Duff
  • Production
    CBS Television Studios, Roddenberry Entertainment, Secret Hideout
  • Certificate 13+
