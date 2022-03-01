Technology News
Bridgerton Season 2, Jalsa, Moon Knight, and More: March Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

Alongside Halo, The Adam Project, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Sutliyan, Undekhi season 2, and Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 March 2022 10:30 IST
Bridgerton Season 2, Jalsa, Moon Knight, and More: March Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony in Bridgerton season 2

  • Bridgerton season 2 release date is March 25 on Netflix
  • Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah lead Prime Video’s Jalsa movie
  • Moon Knight release date is March 30 on Disney+ Hotstar

What are the biggest OTT movies and TV series in March? Bridgerton is by far the biggest name, with Netflix period drama's second season dropping on March 25. The new month will close out with a new Marvel property in Moon Knight — that mixes Oscar Isaac and Egyptian mythology — starting March 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. Before those two, we will be treated to a new Ryan Reynolds sci-fi movie with The Adam Project, streaming March 11 on Netflix. Fans of sci-fi and time travel can also try out the series adaptation of the Halo video games that begins March 24 on Voot Select in India, return to the world of Star Trek: Picard as season 2 beams in March 4 on Amazon Prime Video, or immerse themselves in the adventures of Outlander season 6 from March 7 on Netflix.

Elsewhere in March, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas lead psychological thriller movie Deep Water, coming March 18 to Prime Video. While over on Apple TV+ on the same day, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway begin telling the story of WeWork in the miniseries WeCrashed. A week earlier on Apple TV+, we get another miniseries in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, where Samuel L. Jackson suffers from dementia. Emily in Paris' Lily Collins is caught in a break-in at a tech giant's vacation home in Windfall, out March 18 on Netflix. Emmy-winner Toni Collette is haunted by her family's secret past in Pieces of Her, available March 4 on Netflix. And the extraordinaire Pamela Adlon closes out her comedy-drama series Better Things, with final season premiering March 1 in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

From India in March, the world of OTT gives us Ajay Devgn in his first episodic role with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness — all episodes are out March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Prime Video will offer a new Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer movie in Jalsa, releasing March 18. And over on Netflix, we have a millennial coming-of-age rom-com series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, also arriving March 18. And on March 4, we will get three more Indian original series in the family drama Sutliyan on Zee5, the crime thriller Undekhi season 2 on SonyLIV, and college politics drama Jugaadistan on Liongsate Play.

March also brings a new Pixar movie straight into our homes, with Turning Red arriving March 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. Castlevania producer Adi Shankar offers up a superhero series in The Guardians of Justice, punching in March 1 on Netflix, that will move between various animated formats and even live-action. Following it, another superhero series moves from live-action to animated with the spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical arriving March 4 on Prime Video. If you want more R-rated animated content, Human Resources is the first Big Mouth spin-off, coming March 18 to Netflix.

Similar to the WeCrashed concept, The Dropout follows another disgraced tech executive in Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried). The Dropout will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, but a date has not been revealed. That leaves Amazon's failed afterlife comedy Upload which is nonetheless returning for season 2, March 11 on Prime Video. Disney delivers a Cheaper by the Dozen reboot March 18 on Disney+ Hotstar. And Apple gives us its first tri-lingual series with Pachinko, telling the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Pachinko starts March 25 on Apple TV+.

And though this isn't an OTT original, Bond fans can look forward to the streaming premiere of Daniel Craig's fifth and final chapter, No Time to Die, from March 4 on Prime Video in India.

Over in the realm of documentaries, the pulsating Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back with season 4 March 11 on Netflix.

You can read more about some of these movies and web series below. We don't have the time to talk about all of them in detail — but you can find the full list for a quick perusal at the very end.

With that, here's our March 2022 streaming guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Voot Select.

Better Things

When: March 1
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

In its fifth and final season, Pamela Adlon's brilliant series learns from the past and looks to the future — with actress and single mother Sam Fox (Adlon) realising she has given little time to herself, what with raising three daughters (Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, and Olivia Edward) who have come of age, and managing her mother (Celia Imrie) who grows visibly older every day. And Sam isn't getting any younger herself.

Danny Trejo, Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Casey Wilson, Angela Kinsey, and Lennon Parham will guest star in Better Things season 5. The multi-hyphenate Adlon directs every single episode like she has since season 2, and is credited as writer on many of them, including the season opener and series finale. Better Things season 5 premieres with two episodes, with the remaining eight following one apiece every Tuesday in India.

Better Things airs on FX Monday nights in the US, and streams Tuesdays on Hulu in the US and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

When: March 4
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Idris Elba in this Hindi-language Mumbai-set remake of the British psychological crime drama television series Luther, as DCP Rudra Veer Singh (Devgn) pursues highly-intelligent criminals at grave personal cost each episode, while forming an unlikely friendship with genius sociopath Aliyah (Raashii Khanna, taking over from Ruth Wilson).

Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra also star in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Rajesh Mapuskar — best known for the 2016 acclaimed Marathi-language comedy-drama Ventilator — directs all six episodes. Jay Sheela Bansal (Poison on Zee5) is responsible for the Rudra screenplay.

All Rudra episodes will be available on release date.

Watch the Trailer for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The Adam Project

When: March 11
Where: Netflix

Ryan Reynolds reunites with Free Guy director Shawn Levy on this sci-fi adventure that follows time-travelling pilot Adam Reed who goes from 2050 to 2022 to confront his late father (Mark Ruffalo). There, he enlists the help of a teenage version (Walker Scobell) of himself. There's a lot of futuristic tech in here, including what looks like a rip-off of a dual-bladed lightsaber.

Jennifer Garner plays Adam's mother. Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Alex Mallari Jr. also star. The Adam Project screenplay comes from Banshee creator Jonathan Tropper, who worked on previous drafts by T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner: The Death Cure), and Big Mouth co-creators Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Turning Red

When: March 11
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

In Pixar's latest coming-of-age movie, thirteen-year-old Chinese-Canadian dorky girl Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) transforms instantly into a giant red panda anytime she gets overexcited. It's a visual representation of puberty and its associated changes. Turning Red is the first Pixar film with a Chinese character, the first to take place in Canada, and the first directed solely by a woman.

Set in early-2000s Toronto, Turning Red showcases the city's multiculturalism, be it Mei herself, or her Indian-Canadian friend Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, from Netflix's Never Have I Ever). Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Tristan Allerick, and Addie Chandler play Mei's friends and classmates. Sandra Oh voices Mei's mother, Wai Ching Ho is her grandmother, and Orion Lee is the father.

Domee Shi, an Oscar winner for the Pixar short Bao, makes her feature film directorial debut on Turning Red. It was originally slated for theatres, but Disney moved it to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar citing concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though many see it as a way to fuel its platform, given Soul and Luca also went through this.

Alongside, you can also stream the making-of special, Embrace the Panda.

Deep Water

When: March 18
Where: Amazon Prime Video

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas lead this psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel of the same name, about a loveless marriage where the wife (de Armas) is allowed to take as many lovers as she wants as long as she doesn't desert the husband (Affleck). But deadly games are afoot in Deep Water as her lovers start dropping dead one after another.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elrodi, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, and Michael Scialabba also star. The first movie in two decades for director Adrian Lyne, though Deep Water had been in some form of development for nine years. Originally intended for cinemas, but then moved to streaming given COVID-19.

Available on Hulu in the US, and Prime Video elsewhere.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

When: March 18
Where: Netflix

Confused and awkward twenty-four-year-old Ray (Vihaan Samat) navigates the daunting 21st-century world of romance with the help of Wiz (Jim Sarbh), a personification of Ray's inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. Naturally then, Ray makes all the wrong turns while trying to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship.

Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Dalai, and Ankur Rathee also star. Debutant Rahul Nair is creator, director, and writer. Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and Tiger Baby's Zoya Akthar and Reema Kagti are executive producers on Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

All episodes will release at once on Netflix.

Jalsa

When: March 18
Where: Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah play a celebrated journalist and her cook, respectively, in this social thriller drama that depicts a “tale of conflict” and reportedly revolves around class differences in society. Suresh Triveni, who worked with Balan on Tumhari Sulu, returns as director on the Amazon original movie.

Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Srikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla also star. Manav Kaul will have a special appearance in Jalsa.

WeCrashed

When: March 18
Where: Apple TV+

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway lead this Apple miniseries about the rise and fall of office rental startup WeWork — and by association, its co-founder Adam Neumann (Leto) and his wife Rebekah (Hathaway) who served as WeWork's chief brand and impact officer. WeCrashed is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera also star in WeCrashed. O-T Fagbenle, Theo Stockman, Anthony Edwards, Steven Boyer, Cricket Brown, and Robert Emmet Lunney have supporting roles. Eisenberg and Crevello also created and wrote the Apple series, with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (I Love You Phillip Morris) handling directing duties.

WeCrashed premieres with three episodes upon launch, with the remaining five episodes following one at a time on successive Fridays.

Watch the Teaser Trailer for Apple TV+'s WeCrashed

wecrashed march 2022 ott wecrashed

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed
Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/Apple

Halo

When: March 24
Where: Voot Select

Nine years after being put into development, the live-action series adaptation of the popular Xbox game franchise is finally here.

Set in a new “Silver Timeline” that allows it to tell new stories (and hence makes it non-canon to the video games), Halo depicts a 26th-century conflict between interstellar mankind and the alien race Covenant through the perspective of Spartan supersoldier Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber).

In a move that further moves it away from the games and sounds reminiscent of The Book of Boba Fett, Halo will find Master Chief taking off his helmet. To be fair, he doesn't do that in games only because it allows gamers to imagine themselves as the player character.

Jen Taylor returns as the AI named Cortana from the games, with Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the scientist responsible for that whole supersoldier project. Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi plays Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the director of naval intelligence. Bokeem Woodbine, Charlie Murphy, Yerin Ha, and Olive Gray are set as all-new characters.

New Halo episodes will drop weekly on Voot Select in India, and Paramount+ in the US. Already renewed for season 2, though showrunner Steven Kane won't return. This after Halo lost co-showrunner Kyle Killen prior to filming.

Bridgerton

When: March 25
Where: Netflix

Netflix's top English-language original series returns for its second season — drawn naturally from Julia Quinn's second novel in her Bridgerton series — without Regé-Jean Page, as we've known since the end of the first season. We will now follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he looks for a potential wife candidate in Kate Sharma (Sex Education's Simone Ashley).

Returning cast members also include Ruth Gemmell, Polly Walker, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, Nicola Coughlan, Bessie Carter, and narrator Julie Andrews. Charithra Chandran and Rupert Evans are new to Bridgerton season 2, as Kate's sister Edwina Sharma and the Bridgerton family patriarch, respectively.

All season 2 episodes will drop at once on Netflix. And don't worry about being left on the hook, as Bridgerton has already been renewed for two additional seasons.

Moon Knight

When: March 30
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Oscar Isaac — of Dune and Star Wars fame — joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. At times, he's gift shop employee Steven Grant or upscale guy Mr. Knight. Drawn into a mystery involving Egyptian gods, Spector transforms into the anti-hero Moon Knight — Marvel's Kevin Feige has noted that he will be “brutal”.

Ethan Hawke plays religious zealot and cult leader Arthur Harrow, who's inspired by the likes of David Koresh, Carl Jung, Fidel Castro, Dalai Lama, and Leo Tolstoy. May Calamawy (Ramy) portrays a woman from Spector's past named Layla El-Faouly, Gaspard Ulliel is Moon Knight's enemy and art thief Anton Mogart/ Midnight Man, and F. Murray Abraham voices Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Jeremy Slater (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) is the creator on Moon Knight. Directorial duties on the six episodes are split between Mohamed Diab, and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. New Moon Knight episodes will air weekly on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the Moon Knight Trailer in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam

moon knight march 2022 ott moon knight

Oscar Isaac in and as Moon Knight
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

March 2022 OTT releases — full list of movies and web series

Title Release date Platform
Better Things March 1 Disney+ Hotstar
The Guardians of Justice March 1 Netflix
The Boys Presents: Diabolical March 4 Amazon Prime Video
The Dropout March TBD Disney+ Hotstar
Jugaadistan March 4 Lionsgate Play
No Time to Die March 4 Amazon Prime Video
Pieces of Her March 4 Netflix
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness March 4 Disney+ Hotstar
Star Trek: Picard March 4 Amazon Prime Video
Sutliyan March 4 Zee5
Outlander Season 6 March 7 Netflix
The Adam Project March 11 Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 March 11 Netflix
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey March 11 Apple TV+
Turning Red March 11 Disney+ Hotstar
Upload Season 2 March 11 Amazon Prime Video
Cheaper by the Dozen March 18 Disney+ Hotstar
Deep Water March 18 Amazon Prime Video
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love March 18 Netflix
Human Resources March 18 Netflix
Jalsa March 18 Amazon Prime Video
WeCrashed March 18 Apple TV+
Windfall March 18 Netflix
Halo March 24 Voot Select
Bridgerton March 25 Netflix
Pachinko March 25 Apple TV+
Moon Knight March 30 Disney+ Hotstar
Better Things Season 5 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Better Things Season 5

  • Release Date 1 March 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham, Usman Ally
  • Director Pamela Adlon
  • Music Jay Gruska
  • Producer Pamela Adlon
  • Production Slam Book Inc., FX Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satyadeep Misra, Luke Kenny
  • Director Rajesh Mapuskar
  • Producer Sameer Nair
  • Production BBC Studios India, Applause Entertainment
  • Certificate A
The Adam Project Watch on Netflix

The Adam Project

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 46min
  • Cast
    Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, Alex Mallari Jr.
  • Director Shawn Levy
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds
  • Production Skydance Media, 21 Laps Entertainment, Maximum Effort
Turning Red Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Turning Red

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong
  • Director Domee Shi
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer Lindsey Collins
  • Production Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate 3+
Deep Water Coming to Prime Video

Deep Water

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 33min
  • Cast
    Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, Michael Scialabba
  • Director Adrian Lyne
  • Music Marcelo Zarvos
  • Producer Arnon Milchan, Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Anthony Katagas, Philipp Keel
  • Production Regency Enterprises, New Regency, Entertainment 360, Film Rites, Entertainment One
  • Certificate 18+
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Watch on Netflix

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Vihaan Samat, Jim Sarbh, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Dalai, Ankur Rathee
  • Director Rahul Nair
  • Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akthar, Reema Kagti, Kassim Jagmagia, Angad Dev Singh, Zoya Parvin
  • Production Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby
WeCrashed Watch on Apple TV+

WeCrashed

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, Robert Emmet Lunney, O. T. Fagbenle
  • Director John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Tinge Krishnan, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
  • Producer Lee Eisenberg, Drew Crevello, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Charlie Gogolak, Emma Ludbrook, Natalie Sandy
  • Production Apple Studios, Paradox Production, Zaftig Films
Halo Coming to Voot

Halo

  • Release Date 24 March 2022
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, Bentley Calu, Danny Sapani
  • Director Otto Bathurst, Jonathan Liebesman, M. J. Bassett, Roel Reiné, Jet Wilkinson
  • Producer Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Steven Kane, Kyle Killen, Otto Bathurst, Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, Bonnie Ross, Karen Richards, Toby Leslie, Scott Pennington
  • Production Amblin Television, 343 Industries, Showtime, Showtime, One Big Picture, Chapter Eleven
Bridgerton Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Bridgerton Season 2

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews
  • Director Tom Verica, Tricia Brock, Alex Pillai
  • Music Kris Bowers
  • Producer Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Holden Chang
  • Production Shondaland
  • Certificate 18+
Moon Knight Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Moon Knight

  • Release Date 30 March 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel
  • Director Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jeremy Slater, Mohamed Diab, Oscar Isaac
  • Production Marvel Studios
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Watch on Prime Video

Star Trek: Picard Season 2

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, Brent Spiner
  • Director Douglas Aarniokoski, Joe Menendez, Lea Thompson
  • Music Jeff Russo
  • Producer Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Patrick Stewart, Terry Matalas
  • Production CBS Television Studios, Roddenberry Entertainment, Secret Hideout
  • Certificate 13+
Outlander Season 6 Watch on Netflix

Outlander Season 6

  • Release Date 7 March 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Romance
  • Cast
    Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitlin O'Ryan, Andrew Gower, Jack Tarlton, Tim Downie, Alexander Vlahos, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds
  • Director Kate Cheeseman
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer Guy Tannahill
  • Production Sony Pictures Television, Left Bank Pictures, Story Mining and Supply Company, Tall Ship Productions
  • Certificate 18+
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Watch on Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, Cynthia McWilliams, Omar Benson Miller, Maury Ginsberg, JoAnn Willette
  • Director Ramin Bahrani
  • Music Craig DeLeon
  • Producer Diane Houslin, Samuel L. Jackson, David Levine, Walter Mosley, Eli Selden, Ramin Bahrani, LaTanya Richardson Jackson
  • Production Anonymous Content, Apple Studios
  • Certificate 18+
Windfall Watch on Netflix

Windfall

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel
  • Director Charlie McDowell
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel, Jack Selby
  • Certificate 16+
Pieces of Her Watch on Netflix

Pieces of Her

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick
  • Director Minkie Spiro
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Charlotte Stoudt, Minkie Spiro, Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter
  • Production Made Up Stories, Endeavor Content
  • Certificate 16+
Sutliyan Coming to Zee5

Sutliyan

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Drama, Family
  • Cast
    Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah, Plabita Borthakur
  • Director Shree Narayan Singh
  • Production Manor Rama Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Undekhi Season 2 Watch on SonyLIV

Undekhi Season 2

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Ankur Rathee, Abhishek Chauhan, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal
  • Director Sumit Chawla, Shubham Dubey, Anjana Gupta, Trupti Mehta, Abinaash Sharrma, Amit Tonger
  • Music Anuj Danait, Shivam Sengupta
  • Producer Siddharth Sengupta, Jyoti Sagar
  • Production Applause Entertainment, Edgestorm Ventures
  • Certificate 18+
Jugaadistan Coming to Lionsgate Play

Jugaadistan

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, Ahsaas Channa
  • Director Akarsh Khurana, Adhaar Khurana
  • Producer Akarsh Khurana
The Guardians of Justice Watch on Netflix

The Guardians of Justice

  • Release Date 1 March 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Denise Richards, Derek Mears, Hal Ozsan, Andy Milonakis, Sharni Vinson, Dallas Page
  • Director Kenlon Clark, Enol Junquera, Luis Pelayo Junquera, Adi Shankar, Stewart Yost
  • Music Oscillian
  • Producer Erick Geisler, Samuel Laskey
The Boys Presents: Diabolical Coming to Prime Video

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Animation
  • Cast
    Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Kenan Thompson, Simon Pegg, Kevin Smith, Christian Slater, Elisabeth Shue, Ben Schwartz, Giancarlo Esposito, Youn Yuh Jung
Human Resources Watch on Netflix

Human Resources

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Bobby Cannavale, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Nick Kroll
  • Producer Jennifer Flackett, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin
  • Certificate 16+
The Dropout Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

The Dropout

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Cast
    Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews
  • Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn, Victoria Thompson, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Amanda Seyfried
  • Production 20th Television, Searchlight Television, Semi-Formal Productions
Upload Season 2 Coming to Prime Video

Upload Season 2

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Andrea Rosen Chris Williams Jessica Tuck, Andy Thompson, Matt Ward, Yvetta Fisher
  • Director Jeffrey Blitz, Dee Rees
  • Music Joseph Stephens
  • Producer Greg Daniels, Howard Klein, Jeffrey Blitz
  • Production 3 Arts Entertainment, Amazon Studios
  • Certificate 18+
Cheaper by the Dozen Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Cheaper by the Dozen

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Family
  • Cast
    Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Kylie Rogers
  • Director Gail Lerner
  • Music John Paesano
  • Producer Kenya Barris
  • Production Walt Disney Pictures, 20th Century Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, Khalabo Ink Society
  • Certificate 16+
Pachinko Watch on Apple TV+

Pachinko

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Min-ha, Jeon Yu-na, Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Yoon Seo-ho, Anna Sawai, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Jung Eun-chae, Felice Choi, Jeong In-ji, Mari Yamamoto, Ian H.W. Kim, Jimmi Simpson, Yeji Yeon, Han Joon-woo
  • Director Kogonada, Justin Chon
  • Music Michael Hill
  • Producer Soo Hugh, Kogonada, Justin Chon, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Dani Gorin, Richard Middleton, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Jordan Murcia
  • Production Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
No Time to Die

No Time to Die

  • Release Date 30 September 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes
  • Director Cary Joji Fukunaga
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli
  • Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions
  • Certificate U/A
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Director Martin Webb
  • Music Walter Mair
  • Producer James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Sophie Todd
  • Production Box to Box Films
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Amazon Prime Video India, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hotstar Specials, Apple TV Plus, Voot Select, Bridgerton season 2, Moon Knight, The Adam Project, Halo, Jalsa movie, Rudra The Edge of Darkness, Sutliyan, Undekhi season 2, Jugaadistan, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, Formula 1 Drive to Survive season 4, Halo TV series, Turning Red, Better Things season 5, Deep Water, WeCrashed, Star Trek Picard season 2, The Dropout, Upload season 2, Pachinko, Outlander season 6, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Windfall
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
TikTok Asked by Russia to Not Recommend Military Content to Minors
Facebook-Parent Meta to Block Access to Russia’s RT, Sputnik in EU Amid Ukraine Crisis

