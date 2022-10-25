The Five Best Crypto Newsletters That Will Help You Join the Dots

Crypto newsletters tend to be quite cryptic, making it difficult for most readers to understand what's really going on in this fast-growing sector which has opened up a new avenue for wealth creation. We sifted through dozens of crypto newsletters from India and abroad to come up with a list of the top five newsletters you must subscribe to, whether you are a beginner or an advanced crypto investor. Here are the five crypto newsletters we recommend.

Switch Daily

Switch Daily is a free morning daily newsletter from the house of CoinSwitch, one of India's largest crypto exchanges with over 18 million users. It offers a personal, guided tour for Indian investors and traders, delivering the best articles and news handpicked by our editorial team. The daily dispatch delivered straight to your inbox spans the world of crypto, web3, and finance—narrated in a witty, fun, and engaging way.

The Switch Daily newsletter is ideal for those who don't want to get bogged down by jargon, yet wish to stay informed and smart about what's happening in the crypto world. It makes for a refreshing and insightful read every morning with its fun memes and cartoons.

Bankless

David Hoffman and Ryan Sean Adams established the cryptocurrency community Bankless in 2020. Its free DeFi newsletter attempts to combine technology and finance.

Besides, subscribers can purchase unlimited access to the whole newsletter for $22 per month. They can also access the Deal Sheet, Inner Circle, Market Monday, Tactic Tuesday, and past newsletters.

Bloomberg Crypto

Bloomberg, a global news agency and data provider, offers more than 40 daily and weekly newsletters. Bloomberg Crypto publishes newsletters about blockchains, digital assets, and crypto events.

The newsletter provides links to relevant news items on Bloomberg and other reliable news websites, while outlining crypto forecasts for advisors, investors, and lenders. Additionally, it offers Bloomberg Crypto, a daily podcast.

The Token Dispatch

The Token Dispatch is a media outlet that provides you with the most important news and analysis on Web3.0.

Their Indian crypto newsletter delivers qualitative insights to inform and entertain you. The Token Dispatch summarizes credible and relevant news spanning NFTs, decentralized finance, and blockchain to keep you updated daily.

TLDR Crypto

TLDR Crypto, the free daily newsletter, covers the newest innovations, tools, and launches in the crypto ecosystem, complete with links and summaries of the news. Investors, traders, and cryptocurrency developers make up most of their audience.