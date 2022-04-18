The blockchain industry is booming thanks to the global craze around crypto assets, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, play-to-earn games, and Web 3. In fact, according to popular professional networking platform LinkedIn, job postings in the cryptocurrency world jumped nearly fivefold in 2021 amid an explosion of interest in digital assets. Coupled with an influx of funding within the crypto sector in 2021, hiring demand has never been better.

Tremendous career opportunities have been created in many areas:

Finance - this is suitable for CA and MBA professionals

Investigation and Law - this is suitable for lawyers and retired police officers

Technology - this is suitable for Computer Science Engineers

Content Creation - this is for persons with great writing and designing skills

Community Management - this is suitable for people with awesome social media management and digital marketing skills

Careers in Crypto Finance

The areas you can work in are:

Developing financial models for decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions such as algorithmic stablecoins, derivatives, indexes, insurance, lending, options, prediction markets, reserve currencies, staking, and synthetics.

Preparing financial models and tokenomics for crypto projects.

Fundraising - Initial Coin Offering (ICO), Reverse ICOs, Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), Initial DEX Offering (IDO), DAICO (a mix of DAOs and ICOs), Equity Token Offerings (ETOs), and Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT).

Advising on Crypto investing.

Do you have the aptitude for this?

To find out, study these two projects in detail — Aave and Uniswap. If you understand their financial models and find them interesting, then crypto finance may be a good career option for you.

Careers in Crypto Investigation and Law

The misuse of cryptocurrencies is costing the world billions of dollars each year. In the near future, most crimes will involve crypto assets. A crypto currency investigator handles the investigation of darknet markets Money laundering Scams, rug pulls, and hacks Stolen cryptos Tax evasion Terrorism financing Ransomware

Do you have the aptitude for this?

To find out, read up on the top crypto crimes and how they were investigated. Also, read up on the silk road investigation. If you understand it and find it interesting, then crypto currency investigation may be a good career option for you.

Careers in Blockchain Technology

A Blockchain developer creates and manages crypto assets, integrates blockchain APIs, and develops DApps and smart contracts.

A blockchain architect identifies the best blockchain framework for a specific usecase and designs blockchain networks.

A blockchain security professional secures blockchain networks and does smart contract auditing.

Emerging areas in blockchain technology include bridges, cross chain protocols, DAOs, metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn games, wrapped assets, and Web 3.

Do you have the aptitude for this?

To find out, take a deep dive into Ethereum. Create a token on a testnet, learn how to integrate APIs, and check out the code of the open-source Trust Wallet.

Careers in Content Creation

Content creators are in great demand. Every blockchain project needs good content creators to create whitepapers, eBooks, social media posts, videos, memes, etc.

Do you have the aptitude for this?

To find out, select some topics you are passionate about. Then create some interesting content around those topics and post it to your social media accounts — LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. If people like and engage with your content, you can build an awesome career in crypto content creation.

Careers in Community Management

One of the most important factors in the success of a blockchain project is its community of fans and followers. Growing the community and keeping it engaged is a full-time job for community managers. The most important social platforms for crypto projects are Discord and Telegram. Other important platforms are Reddit, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Do you have the aptitude for this?

Join the Discord and Telegram channels of your favorite crypto projects. Analyse how the community managers are engaging and growing the community. Also, sign up for referral programmes for crypto projects. If you enjoy growing your referral reach, then community management may be a good career for you.

Rohas Nagpal is the author of the Future Money Playbook and Chief Blockchain Architect at the Wrapped Asset Project. He is also an amateur boxer and a retired hacker. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

