Technology News
loading

Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals

Thailand’s SEC has asked impacted users of Zipmex to submit information on how they had been affected by the problems at the platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2022 15:21 IST
Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals

SEC said in a statement it was asking impacted users of Zipmex to submit information

Highlights
  • SEC's board ordered Zipmex to open trade
  • The announcements come as crypto trading in Thailand has slowed
  • Zipmex is the latest crypto firm to face difficulties

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it was working with law enforcement to look into potential losses among the public after the crypto exchange Zipmex temporarily suspended withdrawals last week.

The SEC said in a statement it was asking impacted users of Zipmex to submit information via an online forum on how they had been affected by the problems at the platform.

The Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange, which operates in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia, suspended withdrawals last Wednesday.

Withdrawals resumed on the same evening in Thailand and later on in other countries, except for transfers from one investment product, which the company later said had exposure worth $53 million (roughly Rs. 420 crore) in crypto lenders, Babel Finance and Celsius.

Celsius and Babel Finance are among crypto players that have fallen into difficulties in recent months.

Late on Monday, the SEC's board ordered Zipmex to open trade according to trading rules within three days, including allowing withdrawals and deposits, it said in another statement.

The announcements come as crypto trading in Thailand has slowed and after Thai lender SCB X Pcl said it was extending the due diligence period for its $537 million (roughly Rs. 4,300 crore) acquisition of Thai crypto exchange, Bitkub.

Zipmex is the latest crypto firm to face difficulties following a sharp sell-off in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.

Zipmex holds a digital asset exchange and a digital asset broker license, the SEC website https://www.sec.or.th/en/pages/shortcut/digitalasset.aspx shows. At the weekend, the company said in a Facebook post it was exploring a deal with an "interested party."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zipmex, Cryptocurrency
FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
  2. Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
  3. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  5. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  6. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  7. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  8. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  9. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
  10. Samsung 450-Megapixel Image Sensor In the Works, Suggests Trademark Application: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.