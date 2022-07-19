Threats of a ‘coordinated attack' targeting NFTs is looming large over the NFT community, Yuga Labs, the creator of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) has said in a tweet. The NFT firm has claimed that its security team has identified a ‘persistent threat group' eyeing the NFT space. This alert from Yuga Labs comes just days after Premint, an NFT registration platform suffered a major hack attack and costed its users 320 NFTs as part of their digital loot.

Flagging the NFT community active on Twitter, Yuga Labs has posted an official warning for its follower-base of over 337,000.

Our security team has been tracking a persistent threat group that targets the NFT community. We believe that they may soon be launching a coordinated attack targeting multiple communities via compromised social media accounts. Please be vigilant and stay safe. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) July 18, 2022

The hacker(s) who attacked Premint managed to get hands on expensive NFTs from popular series of digital collectibles including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Digital collectibles from other series including Otherside and Goblintown have also been stolen by Premint hackers.

Yuga Labs itself has been under the radar of the hackers for quite sometime now.

In June, the Discord server of the firm was compromised by cyber criminals leading to the stealth of NFTs worth over $600,000 (roughly Rs. 4.80 crore).

The attack was executed after gaining access to the account of Boris Vagner, the manager of Yuga Labs Community, and then publishing phishing links on both the official BAYC and the Otherside Discord channels.

In a nearly similar breach in April, hackers had obtained access to the BAYC Instagram account and then sent out phishing messages with malicious links. At the time, NFTs valued at about $13.7 million (roughly Rs. 105 crore) were stolen.

Between January and July this year, OpenSea NFT marketplace and NFT project MoonBirds emerged as other popular names in the NFT sector to have suffered cyber espionages, resulting in the loss of funds and digital assets.

In May, digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known on Twitter as Beeple, had his Twitter account hacked as part of a phishing scam that appears to have stolen roughly $438,000 (roughly Rs. 3.4 crore) in Ether and NFTs.