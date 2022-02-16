Technology News
loading

Web3 Initiatives Likely to Pick Pace at YouTube as Scouting Begins for Project Head

Interested candidates are required to have some experience in buying, selling, and trading of crypto assets.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 February 2022 14:16 IST
Web3 Initiatives Likely to Pick Pace at YouTube as Scouting Begins for Project Head

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Szabo Viktor

YouTube will stop accepting applications for this role after February 24

Highlights
  • YouTube is looking to hire Web3 project management director
  • Job requires 15 years of experience in product management
  • YouTube gearing up to enter Web3, metaverse, NFT sectors

YouTube is gearing up to strengthen its position in the emerging sector of Web3, which is the next phase of the Internet, largely decentralised and based on the blockchain technology. The Google-owned video platform has posted a new job opening on LinkedIn, seeking a project management director to develop and head its Web3 strategies. The appointee will also be responsible for representing YouTube Web3 at executive-level discussions, external organisations, and industry events, the hiring alert notes on the platform's official LinkedIn handle.

YouTube is looking for interested candidates to have some experience in buying, selling, and trading of crypto assets such as cryptocurrencies as well as non-fungible tokes (NFTs).

Along with some experience in the crypto space, the full-time job requires a fifteen-year experience in the field of product management.

“Understanding of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, consensus mechanisms, NFTs, and other Web3 technologies and knowledge of the creator economy, YouTube, artists and gamers,” have additionally been listed as preferred qualifications by the platform.

YouTube, that launched in December 2005, is presently one of Google's most successful arms with reportedly over 2.24 billion users worldwide.

The platform has decided to expand its initiatives into Web3 this year, with exploring other related sectors like NFTs as well as the metaverse in order to connect artists with their audiences on a deeper level.

“Giving a verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favourite creators could be a compelling prospect for creators and their audiences,” Neil Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube had noted in a blog post released on February 10.

The candidate chosen to lead YouTube's Web3 efforts will be building a new team and work cross-functionally with partners across product, engineering, content partnerships, finance, marketing, regional leadership, policy and communications among other sectors.

The last date to apply for this role is February 24 and the minimum qualification is a Bachelor's degree in computer science.

Recently, a similar job listing was posted by Microsoft as well.

The software giant was scouting for the “Director of Business Development- Cryptocurrencies" earlier this month, and the applying process was closed within three days.

As part of their job, the appointee will shape the roadmap for Microsoft's upcoming projects around Decentralised Finance (DeFi), NFTs, as well as Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAOs), according to the company's job posting.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Web3, Cryptocurrency, NFT, Metaverse, YouTube, Microsoft, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut During MWC 2022
SpaceX Engineer Anna Menon to Be Part of Crew of New Mission 'Polaris Dawn'

Related Stories

Web3 Initiatives Likely to Pick Pace at YouTube as Scouting Begins for Project Head
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency