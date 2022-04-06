Technology News
loading

Departing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees Future of Hollywood in Blockchain

The blockchain may also open up new forms of financing, Kilar said.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2022 11:30 IST
Departing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees Future of Hollywood in Blockchain

Photo Credit: Reuters

The veteran tech executive said he had no plans to retire

Highlights
  • Kilar has a track record of pushing technology in entertainment
  • Hulu surged in popularity following Kilar recruitment
  • Kilar declined to discuss his next pursuit

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said the future of Hollywood is in the blockchain as he prepares to leave the media company that he helped lead into the streaming era.

Kilar said he saw new opportunities at the intersection of storytelling and technology although he declined to discuss his next pursuit.

The veteran tech executive said he had no plans to retire after announcing his departure from AT&T unit WarnerMedia ahead of its merger with Discovery in a deal expected to close this month.

Kilar's career has straddled Hollywood and Silicon Valley, and he sees blockchain, the digital ledgers that keep track of transactions across computer networks, as transforming the entertainment business, especially as the process of acquiring unique digital collectibles such as Non Fungible Tokens becomes simpler.

"I think that's going to be a potential wave that's going to be coming to Hollywood, in the same way that the DVD wave came to Hollywood in the '90s," Kilar told Reuters in an interview after he announced his departure to staff on Tuesday.

"Obviously, that changed the economic fortunes of a lot of these companies, WarnerMedia included."

The blockchain may also open up new forms of financing, Kilar said.

STREAMING WAR

Kilar has a long track record of pushing technology and change in entertainment.

The former Amazon.com executive was recruited to lead Hulu, because he did not rely on a set of assumptions about the way television should work, according to executives who were involved in the creation of Hulu.

Within two months of Hulu's launch in March 2008, the site, once dubbed by critics in the blogosphere as ClownCo, surged in popularity.

Kilar left Hulu in 2013, following disagreements with the company's owners, the former News Corp, NBCUniversal and the Walt Disney, which had pushed for more advertising and an end to the free version of the service.

Kilar launched his own subscription video service for social media content, Vessel, which was subsequently sold in 2016 to Verizon, and four years later he joined WarnerMedia, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading.

That experience led him to changes which threaten to reshape Hollywood. Faced with closed movie theaters and surging competition online, Kilar shattered the traditional release "windows" for films, which have always brought movies into homes after lengthy showings in theaters.

Kilar premiered new films in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day, during the pandemic. The experiment began with the premiere of "Wonder Woman 1984" on Christmas Day 2020, and continued through 2021.

The move provided a steady flow of new entertainment to the service at a time when the pandemic had disrupted production schedules throughout the industry. It also helped the fledgling HBO Max, and the HBO cable TV network, to add 73.8 million subscribers.

“History has shown that incumbents tend to fight trends that challenge established ways," to their detriment, Kilar wrote in a 2011 blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WarnerMedia, Discovery, Blockchain, Hulu, NFT, Verizon, Walt Disney, HBO Max, Jason Kilar
Meta Unveils Sharing to Reels Option to Post Reels From Third-Party Apps to Facebook
Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops With Up to Intel Core i5 Processor Launched in India

Related Stories

Departing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees Future of Hollywood in Blockchain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
  3. Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for Users via Government ID Cards
  4. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Moto G22 India Launch Set for April 8: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Detailed on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  9. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, HD Display Launched in India
  2. MicroStrategy Adds More BTC to Its Kitty After Securing Bitcoin-Backed Loan From Silvergate Bank
  3. Guns, Tanks, and Twitter: How Russia and Ukraine Are Using Social Media as the War Drags On
  4. Tata Motors Plans Longer-Range Electric Vehicles in 2 Years With New Design
  5. Apple WWDC 2022 Event Will Begin on June 6: What to Expect
  6. Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users via Government-Issued ID Cards
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again in India, User Reports on Twitter
  8. Zomato, Swiggy Down for Some Users Due to Technical Issues
  9. MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon
  10. Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.