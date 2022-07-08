Technology News
loading

Voyager Digital Faces FDIC Probe Into Marketing for Deposit Accounts

Customers who assumed their deposits were insured by the FDIC reportedly learned otherwise after Voyager filed for bankruptcy last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2022 15:38 IST
Voyager Digital Faces FDIC Probe Into Marketing for Deposit Accounts

Voyager said last week it had more than $110 million (roughly Rs. 900 crore) of cash

Highlights
  • Voyager filed for bankruptcy last week
  • Crypto lenders boomed during the pandemic
  • Voyager declined to comment on the probe

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is looking into Voyager Digital marketing of deposit accounts for cryptocurrency purchases, an FDIC official said, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Customers who assumed their deposits were insured by the FDIC learned otherwise after Voyager filed for bankruptcy and a banking regulator began an inquiry, the report said. The FDIC official did not comment on details of the probe.

The battered crypto brokerage and lender filed for bankruptcy last week, becoming the latest casualty of a drastic fall in cryptocurrency prices.

Voyager declined to comment on the probe.

Crypto lenders boomed during the pandemic, but have recently run into difficulties following the downfall of a major token in May and global risk-off sentiment.

Voyager said last week it had more than $110 million (roughly Rs. 900 crore) of cash and owned crypto assets on hand. It intends to pay employees in the usual manner and continue their primary benefits and certain customer programs without disruption.

The firm did not have access to customer funds for its own purposes and the money, protected from creditors, is also segregated from its assets in bankruptcy, the WSJ report said.

Many of the crypto industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May, which saw the stablecoin lose almost all its value, along with its paired token.

Back in May, the crypto market was rocked by the collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD, an outlier because its peg to the dollar was supposed to be maintained by a complex algorithmically driven mechanism rather than by reserves of dollars or other assets, as is typical for stablecoins.

Stablecoins are pegged to the value of mainstream assets such as the dollar to boost confidence, and are the main medium for moving funds between cryptocurrencies or into regular cash.

TerraUSD's woes had contributed to a slide in crypto markets that saw over $357 billion (roughly Rs. 28,29,200 crore) or 21.7 percent of digital asset market capitalisation wiped out week-on-week, according to research from crypto exchange Kraken.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Voyager Digital
Scientists Create Shape-shifting Microbots to Brush Teeth "Hand-Free": Study

Related Stories

Voyager Digital Faces FDIC Probe Into Marketing for Deposit Accounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Confirmed to pack 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Skull and Bones Release Date Set for November 8, Gameplay Trailer Out
  2. Government’s Content Takedown Orders Are ‘Manifestly Arbitrary’, Twitter Says in Court Petition
  3. Solana Labs, Multicoin Capital Accused of Violating US Securities Law by SOL Investors in Lawsuit
  4. Vivo India Said to Approach Delhi High Court to Lift Bank Account Freeze by Enforcement Directorate
  5. Chhattisgarh Government Approves Electric Vehicle Policy, Aims to Generate Employment
  6. Twitter CoTweets Feature in Testing, Will Let Users Co-Author a Single Tweet
  7. Mickey7: Steven Yeun Said to Be Cast in Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
  8. 'Xiaomi Turns 8' Anniversary Sale Announced With Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  9. Hydrogel-Based Armour Developed for Worms to Carry Cancer Drugs to Tumours
  10. iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.