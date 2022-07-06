Technology News
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Week After Suspending Withdrawals, Trading and Deposits

Voyager Digital estimated that it had over 100,000 creditors and between $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,930 crore) and $10 billion (roughly Rs. 79,305 crore) in crypto assets.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2022 12:17 IST
Voyager Digital had earlier suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform

Highlights
  • Voyager had more than 100,000 creditors
  • TerraUSD token collapsed in May
  • Voyager Digital sought additional time to explore strategic alternatives

Voyager Digital has filed for bankruptcy, the crypto lender said in a statement on Wednesday, a week after suspending withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform as it sought additional time to explore strategic alternatives.

In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, Toronto-listed Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and somewhere between $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,930 crore) and $10 billion (roughly Rs. 79,305 crore) in crypto assets. The company also recorded the same range for its liabilities.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational.

"The prolonged volatility and contagion in the crypto markets over the past few months, and the default of Three Arrows Capital on a loan from the company's subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, require us to take deliberate and decisive action now," Voyager Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said.

Many of the crypto industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May, which saw the stablecoin lose almost all its value, along with its paired token.

Back in May, the crypto market was rocked by the collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD, an outlier because its peg to the dollar was supposed to be maintained by a complex algorithmically driven mechanism rather than by reserves of dollars or other assets, as is typical for stablecoins.

Stablecoins are pegged to the value of mainstream assets such as the dollar to boost confidence, and are the main medium for moving funds between cryptocurrencies or into regular cash.

TerraUSD's woes had contributed to a slide in crypto markets that saw over $357 billion (roughly Rs. 2,771 crore) or 21.7 percent of digital asset market capitalisation wiped out week-on-week, according to research from crypto exchange Kraken.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Voyager Digital, Voyager, Cryptocurrency, TerraUSD, Three Arrows Capital
Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Sale Date, Colour, Storage Options Leaked
