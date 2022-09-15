Technology News
loading

‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade

The Merge has slashed Ethereum blockchain’s power consumption by 99.95 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 September 2022 14:50 IST
‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was among several to celebrate the Merge upgrade

Highlights
  • The Merge upgrade makes Ethereum energy-efficient
  • The Merge has been in the works for over a year
  • The upgrade is being celebrated widely by the crypto community

The 'Merge' — the much-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain — finally completed on September 15, marking a historic milestone in the blockchain and crypto industries. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum announced the launch of the Merge on Twitter, calling this a "big moment" for the Ethereum ecosystem. Essentially, now the Ethereum blockchain has transitioned to an energy-efficient ‘proof-of-stake (POS)' mining model from its previous, power intensive ‘proof-of-work (POW)' mining model. This upgrade has slashed Ethereum blockchain's power consumption by 99.95 percent.

Developers who worked on this Merge upgrade believe that this revamp will make the Ethereum network, which is most commercialised and handles billions of dollars in transactions and holdings, more scalable and secure.

“And we finalised!” wrote Buterin in his Twitter post.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was among several others from the blockchain community to welcome Ethereum's Merge upgrade.

The process of re-coding Ethereum into the POS model has been a long one, filled with several technical roadblocks which led to several delays to the Merge launch.

Projects and blockchain firms reliant on Ethereum now have to choose if their operations would solely run on the Merge upgrade or manage this efficient version with the previous energy-intensive one.

OpenSea, Tether and Circle Pay — the issuer of USD Coin — have already pledged to only rely on the Merge version of Ethereum going forward.

Recently, a DappRadar report has alerted the crypto community to get their Ethereum-related affairs in order because the stablecoins and transactions backed on the Ethereum blockchain could encounter some snags.

Meanwhile, the bug bounty payouts for Ethereum can now go as high as $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore), developers of the blockchain said in a recent update, encouraging software developers to keep an eye out on potential risks around the newly launched upgrade.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Merge, Vitalik Buterin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report

Related Stories

‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  4. Vivo V25 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount During Sale
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
  9. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  10. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9 5G Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: All Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount, Teased to Be Most Affordable Smartphone With 80W Charging, Snapdragon 870
  3. Vivo X Fold+ Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Will Feature 4,600mAh Dual-Cell Battery: Report
  4. Xbox App on PC Gets HowLongToBeat Integration, 15 Percent Faster Load Times
  5. ‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade
  6. Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report
  7. Binance' BNB Chain, Google Cloud Partner to Promote Web3 Developers, Startups
  8. Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver
  9. South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report
  10. Central Bank of Bahrain Gears to Put BTC Payment Processing on Trials Via OpenNode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.