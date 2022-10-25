Technology News
loading

Vertu Announces Web3 Flagship With 18GB RAM, Here Are Other Mind-Blowing Facts About It

The device will be able to run its own blockchain node and convert visual files into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with just one click.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 16:32 IST
Vertu Announces Web3 Flagship With 18GB RAM, Here Are Other Mind-Blowing Facts About It

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Republic of Vertu

The Metavertu phones will be going on sale starting November 3

Highlights
  • The basic model of the phone will be priced $3,600 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh)
  • Users will be able to switch the phone from Web3 to Web2
  • The Metavertu smartphone has stirred excitement on Twitter

The trend of smartphone brands giving their upcoming devices a touch of Web3 seems to be picking pace around the world. Vertu, a London-based luxury mobile phone brand recently announced that its next flagship named the ‘Metavertu' will come with an array of Web3 capabilities. The device, for instance, will be able to run its own blockchain node and convert visual files into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with just one click. The Metavertu phones will be going on sale starting November 3.

“We want to reinvent the smartphone to de-complicate Web3,” a Decrypt report quoted Vertu CEO Gary Chan as saying recently.

Users of this phone will be able to create a wallet in a few clicks with private keys protected by the phone's trusted execution environment (TEE). The device will also provide its holders with an access to a suite of decentralised applications (dapps) through a familiar, Android-styleandroid) interface.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, and a 4,600mAh battery — the phone is priced at a rather outlandish figure. Its entry level model will be sold for around $3,600 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh). This variant will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The top-most model of this Web3 phone is valued at $41,000 (roughly Rs. 34 lakh). This extravagant variant will come wrapped in diamonds, 18K gold, as well as in Himalayan Alligator leather while also sporting 18GB RAM and 1TB storage.

“Such a Web3 phone carries the perfect starting point for users' digital sovereignty and blockchain infrastructure that can truly help users create their own value. Vertu will give the reservations customers an airdrop NFT with special benefits,” a press note about the device highlighted.

Moreover, the Metavertu smartphone will be able to switch between Web2 mode—the standard Android operating system —to a Web3 mode, as per the convenience of its users.

The buzz around this Web3 smartphone has sure stirred excitement on Twitter.

This is not the first smartphone, however, that is being launched loaded with Web3 features. Earlier this week, more revelations about the upcoming Saga smartphones, powered by Solana, made it to the headlines. Along with an in-built Seed Vault installed to safely store all the private keys linked to the device, the phones will sport a ceramic back and a stainless-steel frame.

The smartphone will focus on improving the overall user experience across all dApps. Users will be able to sign all digital transactions using a read fingerprint sensor.

Previously, the Exodus line by HTC, Samsung's KlaytnPhone, and the Finney phones by Sirin Labs also tried to make strides in the arena, but failed to make a big market splash.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Vertu, Metavertu, Smartphone, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Is the Metaverse Really the Future of Work?
Logitech Q3 Sales Down 12 Percent to $1.15 Billion, Amid Strong Dollar, Economic Slowdown

Related Stories

Vertu Announces Web3 Flagship With 18GB RAM, Here Are Other Mind-Blowing Facts About It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  5. Realme 10 Series Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Launch in November
  6. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  7. WhatsApp Services Restored After Hours-Long Outage in India, Other Regions
  8. All-New Mac Pro With 'M2 Ultra', 'M2 Extreme' Likely to Launch in 2023
  9. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel Samsung HPX Main Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 SoC, 5000mAh, 120W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  2. Robinhood Lists Lending Protocol Aave and PoS Blockchain Tezos, Now Offers 19 Crypto Assets
  3. Realme 10 Design Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Specifications Tipped: Report
  4. SEC Chair Gary Gensler Doesn’t View Decentralisation as a Fact of Crypto Markets
  5. Hyundai Set to Launch $5.5 Billion US EV Plant as Inflation Reduction Act Dims Sales Outlook
  6. Microsoft Expected to Post Slowest Quarterly Revenue Growth in 5 Years; Doubts on Annual Outlook, Analysts Say
  7. WhatsApp Image Blurring Tool Rolling Out for Desktop Beta Users: Report
  8. India 'Most Significant' Country for New Features Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Top Executive Says
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel HPX Main Camera, Note 12 Series Designs Leaked
  10. Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Back Online, Prepare To Die Edition Goes Offline Permanently
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.