Technology News
loading

Venture Capitalists Pour Money Into Digital Currencies Blockchain Startups Amid Crypto Winter

Investment in crypto firms from venture capitalists is on course to top the record $26.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,14,630 crore) raised last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2022 17:18 IST
Venture Capitalists Pour Money Into Digital Currencies Blockchain Startups Amid Crypto Winter

Adoption of crypto as an investment tool mushroomed last year

Highlights
  • VC funds offer financing to young companies
  • Companies have shuddered as prices fall
  • The numbers contrast with general VC activity in United States

It's not all doom and gloom.

Even as the cryptocurrency sector shivers in the bleak winter, venture capitalists are pouring money into digital currency and blockchain startups at a pace that's set to outstrip last year's record.

In the first half of the year, VCs bet $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,39,600 crore) on such firms, according to data from PitchBook. That puts investment on course to top the record $26.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,14,630 crore) raised last year, a warmer and happier time for Bitcoin and co.

"The current market conditions - I don't think they faze investors," said Roderik van der Graf, founder of Hong Kong investment firm Lemniscap, which focuses on crypto and blockchain. "The capital available is massive."

VC funds offer financing to young companies they believe have strong growth prospects. The data suggests a solid faith in the future of crypto and blockchain tech, despite a bruising six months for the industry.

A double whammy of macroeconomic headwinds and blow-ups at major projects this year have seen Bitcoin plummet about 65 percent from its November record of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh), with the overall value of the crypto market tumbling by two-thirds to $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 79,79,600 crore).

Companies have shuddered as prices fall, with major US exchange Coinbase Global and NFT platform OpenSea among those to lay off hundreds of workers.

Yet some VCs are shrugging off the gloom, with many deploying substantial war chests as their faith in the underlying tech behind crypto coins remains strong.

Though not all investors are so bullish in the face of the crypto carnage, not by any means.

David Siemer, CEO of California crypto management firm Wave Financial, said there were signs of a pullback from the sky-high valuations of crypto firms last year.

"This will get a lot worse - we're a couple of months into this cycle. In the last cycle the pain for those looking for funding was about 12 months."

American hotspot

North America, long the hotspot for VC deals, has again been the focus of activity with about $11.4 billion (roughly Rs. 90,990 crore) in the six months to June, versus $15.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,24,510 crore) for the whole of last year.

The numbers contrast with general VC activity in United States, where deals fell to $144.2 billion (roughly Rs. 11,50,950 crore) in the first half from $158.2 billion (roughly Rs. 12,62,700 crore) in the same period last year as macro conditions and market turmoil chill investment.

Rumi Morales, director of investments at Digital Currency Group, a major American VC, said the data reflected increasingly robust faith in the crypto and blockchain sector.

"There used to be existential risk being in the space - that the whole industry was just going to go away, it was all a dream. That is not the case anymore."

Adoption of crypto as an investment tool mushroomed last year, with the use of blockchain also gaining ground - even if the revolutionary changes from the technology promised to industries such as finance and commodities remain elusive.

Among the mega US crypto deals in 2022: $400 million raised by the US arm of crypto exchange FTX in January; a $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,600 crore) fundraising round by blockchain developer ConsenSys in March; and $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,200 crore) raised by stablecoin issuer Circle a month later.

Activity is strong in Europe too, with $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,560 crore) of VC investment in the first half of the year.

Lisbon-based Fedi, an app designed to help people receive, hold and spend Bitcoin, said this month it had raised $4.2 million (roughly Rs. 30 crore) in seed financing.

"Within seven days we had all of the investment commitments," Obi Nwosu, one of its founders, told Reuters. "And within less than a month and a half we had the initial fundraise target in the bank. Done."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Markets
Tesla Writes Down $170 Million in Bitcoin Impairment Charges in Q2 2022

Related Stories

Venture Capitalists Pour Money Into Digital Currencies Blockchain Startups Amid Crypto Winter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  6. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Its Colours and Design
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Build Issues, Replacement Errors Surface: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. Google Faces $34 Million Fine in Russia Over Breach of Competition Rules: Details
  4. Robot Grabs, Breaks 7-Year-Old Boy’s Finger at Russian Chess Tournament: Report
  5. Russia to Quit International Space Station ‘After 2024’, Newly Appointed Roscosmos Chief Says
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Quality, Build Issues Pile Up; Customers Complain of Replacement Problems as Well: Reports
  7. ‘Cryptojacking’ Attacks on Financial Firms on the Rise; Systems Used to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Report Says
  8. Audi India to Discontinue ICE Vehicles From 2033, Focus Only on EVs, Top Official Says
  9. Terraform Labs, Do Kwon Get Hit by Another Class-Action Lawsuit in the US
  10. YouTube Music Selects Noor Chahal, Kayan for Foundry Class of 2022: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.