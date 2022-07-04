Technology News
loading

Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits

The crypto industry has been shaken by a series of collapses in recent months.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 July 2022 17:32 IST
Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Olya Kobsuseva

Vauld founder and chief executive Darshan Bathija said the startup is exploring restructuring options

Highlights
  • Crypto lenders have been particularly affected by the crypto dip
  • Vauld said in June that it 'continues to operate as usual'
  • The company laid off 30 percent of its staff in June end

Vauld, a Singapore-based crypto trading and lending platform with most of its team in India, has become the latest crypto firm to halt customer withdrawals amid the unforgiving market din. CEO Darshan Bathija said in a blog post on Monday that the firm has "made the difficult decision to suspend all withdrawals, trading and deposits on the Vauld platform with immediate effect." Vauld is struggling financially due to a combination of factors, including a volatile market and the financial difficulties of business partners, according to Bathija.

Since 12 June, the platform has seen customer withdrawals of nearly $198 million (roughly Rs. 1,562 crore), triggered by the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin, Celsius's decision to halt withdrawals and Three Arrows Capital's woes, said Bathija.

Vauld is open to potential restructuring options. To that end, the firm has hired Kroll as its financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP as its legal advisors in India and Singapore, respectively.

"Our management remains fully committed to working with our financial and legal advisors to the best of our abilities to explore and analyse all possible options, including potential restructuring options, that would best protect the interests of Vauld's stakeholders," said Bathija.

Vauld is currently also in discussions with potential investors, according to Bathija.

"We intend to apply to the Singapore courts for a moratorium i.e. a suspension of the commencement or continuation of any proceedings against the relevant companies so as to give us breathing space to carry out the proposed restructuring exercise," he added.

Vauld is backed by a host of high-profile investors, including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and Pantera Capital. The firm has raised $27.5 million (roughly Rs. 217 crore) in total funding to date.

As highlighted in a Bloomberg report, Vauld's move arrives less than three weeks after the company said it "continues to operate as usual" and that it had "maintained a balanced and conservative approach to liquidity management." Shortly after that attempt to reassure customers, Vauld announced plans to cut 30 percent of its headcount.

Vauld's troubles echo those of crypto lenders Celsius Network and Babel Finance, which were forced to freeze withdrawals to conserve strained liquidity as markets tumbled.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Vauld, Crypto lender
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Quick-Release Wristbands, Xiaomi Reveals

Related Stories

Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  2. Moto G42 First Impressions: Looks Familiar
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  8. Ambrane Stylo Max 50,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  10. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Always-on Display: Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Warns E-Commerce Websites Sale of Wireless Jammers, Network Boosters Illegal Without Permission
  2. China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon
  3. Solana-Backed Crema Finance Loses $8.78 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency in Hack Attack
  4. Crypto Lending Firm Celsius Lays Off 25 Percent Staff Amid Tumbling Market Situation: Reports
  5. Hero Electric Rolls Out First Batch of E-Scooters From Mahindra’s Madhya Pradesh Facility
  6. Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Quick-Release Wristbands, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date Set as July 8, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Teased
  9. Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Remove the Spaces Button, Customise Navigation Bar
  10. Zomato Shares Fall Over 20 Percent After Blinkit Acquisition Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.