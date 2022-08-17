Technology News
loading

Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities

The US Federal Reserve encouraged state member banks to alert their state regulator before getting involved in crypto activities.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2022 13:08 IST
Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities

Any banks that had already pursued crypto initiatives should also notify the Fed about their involvement

Highlights
  • US Federal Reserve issued guidance for banks
  • Banks should notify Fed before engaging in any crypto-related activities
  • Banks should have adequate risk management systems and controls in place

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasising that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.

The Fed said in a statement that while cryptocurrencies could present "potential opportunities" to banks, firms needed to make sure they had systems in place beforehand to ensure the volatile assets did not threaten safety and soundness or consumer protections.

Banks should also notify the Fed before engaging in any crypto-related activities, and any banks that had already pursued crypto initiatives should also notify the Fed about their involvement in the digital asset space, the agency said.

The Fed also encouraged state member banks to alert their state regulator before getting involved in crypto activities.

The Fed said in the supervisory letter that banks supervised by the agency should take several steps before engaging in any crypto-related activities, including determining if existing laws dictated any particular filings and whether any activities under consideration were legally permissible.

Banks should also have adequate risk management systems and controls in place before getting involved in crypto to ensure that any endeavours were conducted in a safe and sound manner and were compliant with relevant consumer protection statutes, the Fed said.

The move comes just days after several Democratic senators led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to rescind its previously issued guidance on crypto and replace it with "a comprehensive approach in coordination with other prudential regulators".

Last year, US banking regulators including the Fed and the OCC jointly said that they intended to clarify in 2022 what sort of activities banks could engage in involving crypto, including whether firms were able to hold digital assets on their balance sheet and facilitate crypto trades on behalf of customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US Federal Reserve, Cryptocurrency, OCC
Google’s Parent Alphabet Is Major Blockchain Investor, Has Poured $1.5 Billion Since September 2021
Philips Announces Imminent Departure of CEO Frans Van Houten, Plans to Change Leadership

Related Stories

Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  7. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  10. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Russian Court Fines Twitch RUB 2 Million for Streaming Fake Video About War Crimes: Report
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Set for 6:30am IST Every Monday
  4. BSF Signs MoU With IRCTC to Ensure Booking Data Safety Under Air E-Ticket Service
  5. Oppo A57s Alleged Renders, Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Can Run at 1080p on Android 13 Just Like Pixel 7 Pro: Report
  7. Amazon Removes Key Feature for Many Kindle Users: All You Need to Know
  8. Philips Announces Imminent Departure of CEO Frans Van Houten, Plans to Change Leadership
  9. Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities
  10. Google’s Parent Alphabet Is Major Blockchain Investor, Has Poured $1.5 Billion Since September 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.