Technology News
loading

US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million

The SEC has filed charges against a pair of siblings accused of running a multi-million dollar crypto scam.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 March 2022 19:19 IST
US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million

Photo Credit: Reuters

The siblings promoted Ormeus Coin through roadshows and social media

Highlights
  • John Barksdale and JonAtina Barksdale were separately charged
  • Ormeus Coin was promoted through roadshows and social media
  • The Barksdales raised $124 million from more than 20,000 investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged siblings John and JonAtina Barksdale with fraud for misleading investors through false claims in a cryptocurrency scheme. The SEC has filed charges against the pair for allegedly "defrauding thousands of retail investors out of more than $124 million (roughly Rs. 950 crore) through two unregistered fraudulent offerings of securities involving a digital token called ‘Ormeus Coin.'" The siblings offered Ormeus Coin through crypto exchanges, the SEC said, and promoted it via YouTube and roadshows around the world.

The complaint alleges that the siblings sold 'Ormeus Coin' to investors since June 2017, when a multi-level marketing business called Ormeus Global also was started, which continued to operate until April 2018. Ormeus Global offered and sold subscription packages "that included Ormeus Coin and an investment in a crypto trading platform."

The two have also been accused of “falsely” claiming that 'Ormeus Coin' was backed by a “$250 million (roughly Rs. 1,915 crore) crypto mining operation” that earned $5.4 million (roughly Rs. 41.5 crore) to $8 million (roughly Rs. 61 crore) in monthly revenues. However, the siblings' mining operations ended in 2019 and generated only $3 million (roughly Rs. 23 crore) in total.

John Barksdale is also accused of hosting roadshows "around the world" to promote the pair's offerings. Tina Barksdale allegedly promoted the offerings via YouTube, press releases, social media posts, and "other promotional materials."

The complaint also stated that the defendants attempted to “preserve the [mining operation] fiction" by displaying a "wallet of an unrelated third party showing more than $190 million (roughly Rs. 1,455 crore) in assets as of November 2021," while the actual Ormeus wallets contained less than $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4 crore). There are also claims of price manipulation and misuse of investor funds for "personal expenses."

“We allege that the Barksdales acted as modern-day snake-oil salesmen, using social media, promotional websites, and in-person roadshows to mislead retail investors for their own personal benefit,” Melissa Hodgman, associate director in the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said in the statement.

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and charges the Barksdales with violating the federal securities laws.

The Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also filed separate criminal charges against John Barksdale.

“As alleged, John Barksdale perpetrated a scheme to sell the cryptocurrency Ormeus Coin to investors around the world through a web of lies,” the office said in a statement.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, SEC, Orneus Coin, Crypto Scam, Crypto Fraud
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon, Official Website Listing
Ukraine Crisis: Will Big Tech Cloud Companies Cut Off Russia?

Related Stories

US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency: US President Signs Executive Order on Government Oversight
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  4. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  7. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Other Android 12 Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to ‘Dirty Pipe’ Bug
  2. US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon, Official Website Listing
  4. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection
  5. Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects
  6. Binance Attempts to Push Shiba Inu Trading by Enticing New Users with Free SHIB Tokens
  7. Telegram Thrives in Ukraine Disinformation Battle, CEO Pavel Durov Commits to User Privacy
  8. Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition
  9. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  10. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.