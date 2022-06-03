Technology News
loading

Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions

In order to pay for their burritos and other fast foods at the CMG via crypto, customers will have to download crypto storage apps — Gemini or SPEDN.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 June 2022 14:38 IST
Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Chipotle

CMG customers will be able to buy burritos and salads in BTC, ETH, SOL

Highlights
  • CMG’s plan to open crypto payments in UK, France remains undisclosed
  • CMG has been supporting crypto sector with activities, Web3 games
  • Flexa will facilitate crypto transactions for CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), the international chain of fast-casual restaurants, will now be accepting cryptocurrency payments across its outlets in the US. Digital payments provider Flexa has been roped-in by CMG to facilitate these crypto transactions. Along with Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana — Flexa supports a total of 98 cryptocurrencies as for now. The Web3-focussed move by this 28-year-old restaurant chain indicates towards the rapidly growing crypto adoption rate in the US.

In order to pay for their burritos and other fast foods at the CMG via crypto, customers will have to download either one of these two apps — Gemini or SPEDN, in order to store their crypto assets. This would enable people to use altcoins like Dogecoin and Cardano among others to pay for in-store purchases.

Over 3,000 CMG outlets in the US are currently offering a ten percent discount to customers who make their next purchase in any cryptocurrency using Flexa.

While progressing its contribution to drive crypto adoption, the CMG has picked up an eco-friendly partner to process digital currency payments.

“Flexa balances the carbon emissions of all of its blockchain and operating activities with high-quality, verified carbon offsets to maintain a completely carbon-negative network. Today, we're delighted to announce that Chipotle is now accepting digital currency payments exclusively through Flexa,” the payments platform said in a Medium post.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Mexican food restaurant chain is extending its forward nudge to the crypto sector.

Last year, Chipotle had announced a giveaway of $100,000 (roughly Rs. 77 lakh) in free burritos and the same amount in Bitcoin to mark the National Burrito Day.

The move had stirred quite the buzz on social media at the time.

Earlier this year, the CMG ventured into the Web3 gaming world after it launched its own in-experience currency, Burrito Bucks, on Roblox (RBLX). This is the native currency of CMG's Burrito Building game available on Roblox.

With the growing crypto-sphere, several restaurant chains and eateries are experimenting with crypto payments.

Earlier in December 2021, Florida, US-based Crypto Street Restaurant opened crypto payments for its customers. The menu of this restaurant even features dishes named after crypto terms like ‘DogeDog'.

A restaurant in India is also offering crypto-themed food it its customers in Bengaluru city. Called “Voosh”, the restaurant offers Bitcoin Masala Oats, Smart Contract Poha, and Chicken Tikka Crypto Samosa among other dishes.

Sandwich-maker Quiznos and Shake Shack are other prominent name in the food business that have integrated cryptocurrencies with their payment options.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Bitcoin, Solana, Polygon, Flexa
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Search Subscribe Feature Reportedly in Testing, Will Send Notifications for Search Queries

Related Stories

Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  4. Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager to Lead India Operations
  5. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  6. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  8. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  10. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions
  2. Twitter Search Subscribe Feature Reportedly in Testing, Will Send Notifications for Search Queries
  3. Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz India Launch Date Set for June 8, Price Teased
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report
  5. WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results
  6. Xiaomi India Announces Leadership Rejig, Appoints Alvin Tse General Manager for India
  7. Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced by Capcom, Set for March 2023 Release
  8. Regulating Online Hate Will Have Unintended, but Predictable, Consequences
  9. Microsoft Declines to Resist Unionisation Efforts, Highlights Growing Receptiveness in Tech Sector
  10. Spider-Man: Remastered PC Release Date Set for August 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.