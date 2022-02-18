Technology News
Universal Music Group Partners With Curio to Work on NFT Fan Collections Featuring Its Record Labels, Artists

Universal will be launching its NFT projects from its record labels, recording artists, and operating companies.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 18 February 2022 18:27 IST
Universal Music Group Partners With Curio to Work on NFT Fan Collections Featuring Its Record Labels, Artists

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group and Curio are working on an NFT drop for March 2022

  • Curio launched in 2020 and dropped its first NFT in February 2021
  • Curio is now a dedicated global outlet for UMG’s NFT projects
  • UMG has dabbled in the field of NFTs in the past too

Universal Music Group (UMG) has decided to take the big NFT plunge with a partnership with Curio, the premier non-fungible token (NFT) platform for entertainment brands and music artists. Under the new deal, Curio will become the global outlet for future officially licensed NFT projects from UMG's record labels, operating companies, and recording artists worldwide. The collaboration will allow UMG greater scalability and flexibility in producing authentic fan-oriented collectibles that are carefully curated for each project.

With the agreement, UMG, which has signed the likes of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, has become the first major music company to collaborate with Curio. Both parties have already begun work to release the first NFT issue in March 2022, featuring Capitol Music Group artist Calum Scott, with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Curio first launched in 2020 and dropped its first NFTs in February 2021. Since launch, the company has released over 75,000 NFTs with leading entertainment brands across music, film, television, and graphic novels.

“UMG and our labels are focused on developing NFT projects that authentically engage and speak to our artists' fanbases and new audiences. With Curio, our labels will have a secure and dedicated platform to host these premium projects and provide new opportunities for collectors and fans from around the world to acquire unique pieces, inspired by their favourite artists and labels,” Michael Nash, Universal Music Group's Executive Vice President, Digital Strategy said in a press release. 

"UMG is focused on developing new opportunities in this space that place our artists and labels at the forefront, working to ensure that the evolution of Web3 provides exciting new avenues for their creativity,” Nash added.

Meanwhile, Ben Arnon, Curio's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, who previously worked at Universal Music, said, "Curio is thrilled to be partnered with UMG in the NFT and Web3 space. UMG has a huge catalogue with unlimited opportunity to deliver value to fans across the globe. Their brands and labels are historic and iconic. And the digital innovation and Web3 expertise amongst their executives is unparalleled."

Universal Music Group (UMG) has been experimenting with digital collectibles for a while. In its attempt to capitalise the world of NFTs, UMG previously formed a music group featuring characters from popular NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
