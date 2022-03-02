Technology News
loading

Coinbase, Binance Refrain from Freezing All Russia-Linked Crypto Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis

Crypto exchanges are concerned that freezing all Russia-linked accounts could be unfair for innocent Russians.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 2 March 2022 16:13 IST
Coinbase, Binance Refrain from Freezing All Russia-Linked Crypto Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

Crypto exchanges do not want to unfairly ban innocent Russian investors

Highlights
  • Coinbase and Binance not ready to cut off all Russian accounts
  • Crypto exchanges may take action after legal directions
  • Ukraine continues to get funds via cryptocurrency

Coinbase and Binance are abstaining from blocking crypto accounts which belong to the citizens of Russia. The international crypto exchanges worry that in doing so, innocent Russian investors would have to suffer the consequences during these testing times. Russia waged a war against Ukraine on February 24 amid long-standing geopolitical conflicts. Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, along with several other regions, are currently under attack.

Coinbase and Binance, two of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, have not agreed to the requests of Ukrainian authorities asking for a freeze on Russian crypto addresses, a report by Decrypt quoted a Coinbase spokesperson as saying.

“A unilateral and total ban would punish ordinary Russian citizens who are enduring historic currency destabilisation as a result of their government's aggression against a democratic neighbour," the spokesperson said.

It is noteworthy that amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war crisis, the Russian Ruble has crashed, trading at a historic low of $0.0091 (roughly Rs.0.69).

Binance, which claims to be the largest crypto exchange in the world, has also expressed concerns on people expecting a blanket ban on all Russian crypto addresses.

“Crypto is meant to provide greater financial freedom for people across the globe. To unilaterally decide to ban people's access to their crypto would fly in the face of the reason why crypto exists,” CNBC quoted a Binance spokesperson as saying earlier this week.

Binance is however blocking the accounts of any Russian clients targeted by the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and other nations as penalties for inciting war violence in its neighbouring nation.

Unregulated and decentralised in nature, cryptocurrencies can facilitate instant cross-border transfer of funds. Crypto transactions are also largely untraceable.

In order to bag emergency funding during these times of crisis, Ukraine has begun accepting donations in cryptocurrency from around the world. Over the weekend, the official Twitter handle of Ukraine posted crypto wallet addresses for donations in Bitcoin and Ether.

Crypto exchanges have argued that if cryptocurrencies can help stranded Ukrainians, it can also come in handy for innocent Russian people who may be struggling because of this war.

Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton has criticised the reluctance from crypto exchanges to freeze Russian wallets.

She urged the US and European governments to “pressure” crypto exchanges into blocking Russian-linked wallets in order to isolate the Russian economy and slowdown the war situation at the least.

Despite all suggestions, US-based crypto app Kraken FX has also decided to not block Russian wallet addresses for the time being. Its CEO Jesse Powell has declined Ukraine's request to do so on Twitter.

Powel said, only if official legal notices are released demanding the freezing of Russian accounts, something could be done from their end.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to see crypto donations.

The country has collected funds worth over $35 million (roughly Rs. 265 crore) in crypto donations, as per Elliptic.

Earlier, Binance also donated $10 million (roughly Rs. 75.5 crore) to help the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Coinbase, Binance, Russia, Cryptocurrency, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ukraine Has Garnered Over $35 Million in Crypto Donations Through Several Organisations, DAOs So Far

Related Stories

Coinbase, Binance Refrain from Freezing All Russia-Linked Crypto Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  5. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
  6. PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts: Sale Offers
  7. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  8. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  10. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G Spotted on Support Pages, NBTC Website: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Announced
  3. Coinbase, Binance Refrain from Freezing All Russia-Linked Crypto Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis
  4. India to Hire Financial Experts, Forensic Auditors to Probe Dark Web, Crypto-Aided Drug Crimes
  5. Ukraine Has Garnered Over $35 Million in Crypto Donations Through Several Organisations, DAOs So Far
  6. Amazon Luna Officially Launched in US With Free Games for Prime Members, New Features
  7. FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales
  8. Twitter to Comply With EU Sanctions on Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. MediaTek Beats Qualcomm to Become Leader in US Android Smartphone Chipset Market: Report
  10. Elon Musk Takes a Dig at US President Joe Biden Yet Again After He Fails to Mention Tesla
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.