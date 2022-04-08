Technology News
loading

Ukraine Crisis: Crypto Wallets Targeted by EU in Latest Round of Russia Sanctions

Crypto wallets allow individuals to keep the password that gives them access to cryptocurrencies safe.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 17:38 IST
Ukraine Crisis: Crypto Wallets Targeted by EU in Latest Round of Russia Sanctions

EU-based cryptocurrency exchanges were already required to apply sanctions that bar transactions

Highlights
  • The EU said it's extending the prohibition to deposits to crypto-wallets
  • It also confirmed a full transaction ban on four Russian banks
  • There is also a ban on advising on trusts for wealthy Russians

The European Union on Friday targeted crypto wallets, banks, currencies, and trusts in its fifth package of sanctions on Russia in a bid to close potential loopholes which could allow Russians to move money abroad.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, EU-based cryptocurrency exchanges were already required to apply sanctions that bar transactions from targeted individuals, but there were concerns that loopholes remained.

The EU on Friday said it was extending the prohibition to deposits to crypto-wallets.

"This will contribute to closing potential loopholes," the EU's executive European Commission said in a statement.

Crypto wallets allow individuals to keep the password that gives them access to cryptocurrencies safe, and to send, receive and spend cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

The EU said it is also banning the sale of banknotes and transferable securities, such as shares, denominated in any official currencies of EU member states to Russia and Belarus.

It also confirmed a full transaction ban on four Russian banks, including VTB, representing 23 percent of market share in the Russian banking sector.

The banks have already been cut off from the international bank messaging system SWIFT and will be now subject to an asset freeze to completely cut them off from EU markets, the bloc said.

There is also a ban on advising on trusts for wealthy Russians, to make it more difficult for them to store their wealth in the EU.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Prices, EU, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis
Ola S1 Pro Switches on Reverse Mode Automatically, User Complains
Techie Takes Zomato Delivery Job to Understand Problems of Gig Workers: Here's What He Learnt

Related Stories

Ukraine Crisis: Crypto Wallets Targeted by EU in Latest Round of Russia Sanctions
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  3. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  5. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  4. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  8. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  9. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.