Technology News
loading

Ukraine Gears Up for First Airdrop of ‘Peaceful World’ Tokens Amid Russian Invasion: Report

The Peaceful World token, based on Ethereum blockchain, is speculated to be Ukraine’s reward for crypto donors.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 March 2022 17:31 IST
Ukraine Gears Up for First Airdrop of ‘Peaceful World’ Tokens Amid Russian Invasion: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine has been under Russian attack since February 24

Highlights
  • Ukraine has promised reward to crypto donors
  • Peaceful World token could be that “reward”
  • Not much is known about Peaceful World token

Ukraine could be gearing up for the airdrop of a newly created crypto token called Peaceful World. This token could be presented to those who contributed to the war-ridden nation in crypto assets. The Eastern European country is currently enduring a military offensive from neighbouring Russia. During these times of political and economic instability, Ukraine has been harnessing the financial capabilities of cryptocurrencies by collecting emergency funding wrapped in crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether. The Peaceful World token is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum network explorer Etherscan has identified that seven billion Peaceful World tokens, also denoted as WORLD, have been wired into the official crypto donation wallet set up by Ukrainian authorities.

This transfer was done on March 2, the data shows. As per Etherscan, the Peaceful World token records show 325 holders and 859 transfers at the time of writing.

Ukraine has reportedly been teasing its plans of rewarding crypto fund donors, and these new Peaceful World tokens are being speculated to be this promised reward.

Up until now, Ukraine has not officially revealed much details about this awaited crypto airdrop despite confirming its plans on Twitter.

The official Ukraine crypto donation wallet has transferred around a million Peaceful World tokens to a wallet that used them to seed a liquidity pool on Uniswap, a decentralised exchange (DEX), a report by Coindesk added.

Decentralised exchanges such as Uniswap enable users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies without the need for any middleman.

Recently, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov praised Uniswap for adding a feature that made it easier to swap other cryptocurrencies for Ether and donate the funds directly to Ukraine.

In the last few days, Ukraine has managed to rake in over $35 million (roughly Rs. 265 crore) in crypto donations to support its civilians and troops.

Unregulated and decentralised in nature, cryptocurrencies can facilitate instant cross-border transfer of funds. Crypto transactions are also largely untraceable.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Ukraine, Airdrop, Cryptocurrency, Peaceful World Token, Russia, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
YouTube's Creator Ecosystem Contributed Rs. 6,800 Crore to Indian Economy in 2020: Report
Ericsson’s Disclosures on Iraq Graft Found ‘Insufficient’ by US Authorities

Related Stories

Ukraine Gears Up for First Airdrop of ‘Peaceful World’ Tokens Amid Russian Invasion: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. WhatsApp Desktop May Let Users React to Messages Using Right-Click Menu
  3. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  4. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  5. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: UK Broadcasting Regulator Opens More Probes Into Russia's RT
  2. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India as FAME Incentives Taper Off: Crisil
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  4. Bitcoin Again Viewed as Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
  5. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 to Receive Upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC
  6. Oracle Suspends Operations in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis, SAP Pauses Sales
  7. Huawei Nova 9 SE Tipped to Launch Soon as Company’s First Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera
  8. EU Checking if Crypto Assets Being Used to Bust Russian Sanctions, Senior Official Says
  9. Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro With Long-Term Arterial Health Sensing Feature Launched
  10. Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.