Ukraine could be gearing up for the airdrop of a newly created crypto token called Peaceful World. This token could be presented to those who contributed to the war-ridden nation in crypto assets. The Eastern European country is currently enduring a military offensive from neighbouring Russia. During these times of political and economic instability, Ukraine has been harnessing the financial capabilities of cryptocurrencies by collecting emergency funding wrapped in crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether. The Peaceful World token is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum network explorer Etherscan has identified that seven billion Peaceful World tokens, also denoted as WORLD, have been wired into the official crypto donation wallet set up by Ukrainian authorities.

This transfer was done on March 2, the data shows. As per Etherscan, the Peaceful World token records show 325 holders and 859 transfers at the time of writing.

Ukraine has reportedly been teasing its plans of rewarding crypto fund donors, and these new Peaceful World tokens are being speculated to be this promised reward.

Up until now, Ukraine has not officially revealed much details about this awaited crypto airdrop despite confirming its plans on Twitter.

Airdrop confirmed. Snapshot will be taken tomorrow, on March 3rd, at 6pm Kyiv time (UTC/GMT +2 hours).

Reward to follow!

Follow subsequent news re Ukraine's crypto donation campaign at @FedorovMykhailo — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 2, 2022

The official Ukraine crypto donation wallet has transferred around a million Peaceful World tokens to a wallet that used them to seed a liquidity pool on Uniswap, a decentralised exchange (DEX), a report by Coindesk added.

Decentralised exchanges such as Uniswap enable users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies without the need for any middleman.

Recently, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov praised Uniswap for adding a feature that made it easier to swap other cryptocurrencies for Ether and donate the funds directly to Ukraine.

The people of @Ukraine are grateful to @uniswap for their new “donate to Ukraine” feature which automatically exchanges any of their listed tokens to ETH for us. Could @uniswap put it on your home page to help direct more of the crypto community to assist? https://t.co/w8accgNZi8 — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

In the last few days, Ukraine has managed to rake in over $35 million (roughly Rs. 265 crore) in crypto donations to support its civilians and troops.

Unregulated and decentralised in nature, cryptocurrencies can facilitate instant cross-border transfer of funds. Crypto transactions are also largely untraceable.

