Ukraine Now Accepts Crypto Donations in Dogecoin, Calls on Elon Musk for More Support

Dogecoin joins Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Solana and, Polkadot as cryptocurrencies currently accepted by Ukraine.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 March 2022 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, tweeted today that the country now accepts Doge donations

  • The country has raised upwards of $46 million in crypto donations
  • Ukraine has been accepting crypto donations since February 26
  • Ukraine is yet to divulge details of its planned airdrop for Thursday

The Ukrainian government has now decided to accept Dogecoin donations too, alongside other forms of cryptocurrency. Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine in a desperate attempt to gather more funds has been seeking monetary support from the international crypto community by way of donations. The war-hit country has been accepting crypto donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT) since February 26, while a Polkadot address was also added to the mix earlier this week on March 1. Thus far, the country has garnered upwards of $46 million (roughly Rs. 345 crore) in crypto donations as per blockchain analytics company Elliptic.

The Vice President of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter to state that the country has enlisted Dogecoin in its list of crypto donations. His tweet read that “now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders.”

He also added the wallet address for DOGE donations in his tweet. Moreover, the Vice President called on billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, to support the cause against Russian invaders. It was the latest crypto-related move of the Ukrainian Government.

Elon Musk has been quite vocal and supportive of Dogecoin. Thus, Ukraine has tried to use this to its advantage. Previously, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also reached out to Elon Musk to get help with unreliable Internet service in Ukraine. Musk had responded to this by stating that the operations of Starlink were live all across Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has also confirmed an airdrop for anyone who contributes to its crypto donation kitty by 11 am ET (9:30 pm IST) on Thursday, March 3. The potential reward for the global community of donors promises new potential use cases for crypto across mainstream audiences.

For context, airdrops involve businesses or crypto projects providing free tokens or NFTs to their communities as a way to encourage adoption — in this case, to increase donations to the country. The government has not provided additional information about what Thursday's airdrop will entail.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ukraine, Dogecoin, Elon Musk, Russia, Doge, Memecoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
