Technology News
loading

Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How

A Lightning-supported crypto wallet will let you receive Bitcoin almost instantly.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 April 2022 20:30 IST
Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Bitcoin’s Lightning Network slashes the cost of transactions to almost zero

Highlights
  • Bitcoin ATMs enable instant BTC to cash withdrawals
  • The transaction fee on sending crypto via the Lightning network is low
  • Lightning network is a layer-2 Bitcoin scaling solution

A Ukrainian citizen was recently sent cash in Poland from Miami, US, via Bitcoin's Lightning network and a bit of assistance from a BTC developer who helped the citizen download and set up a crypto wallet on phone. The citizen received the sum in Bitcoin on her crypto wallet and was able to withdraw the amount in cash through a Bitcoin ATM, with the entire process taking roughly three minutes to complete. The process highlights how efficiently the Lightning system works for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and how you could use it for cross-border payments too.

As per a CNBC report, the Ukrainian citizen downloaded a self-custodial crypto wallet app for Bitcoin and Lightning on her phone and generated an invoice as a QR code. Those over at CNBC then captured that QR code using the scan mode in crypto wallet of their own and transferred over 50,000 sats (or Satoshis) with the transaction fees amounting to a negligible amount. The Ukrainian who was at the location of a Bitcoin ATM in Southwest Poland was then able to withdraw the sum in cash.

Bitcoin's Lightning Network is a layer-2 system constructed on top of Bitcoin to enable people to spontaneously transfer/ receive payments and lessen transaction fees by keeping them off the main network. The Lightning Network essentially helps Bitcoin to be more serviceable as a day-to-day currency.

In a transaction, you can only send a minimum amount of Bitcoin — approximately 0.00000546 BTC. At the time of writing, that's roughly Rs. 17. The Lightning Network enables you to push the limits to transact the smallest unit available — 0.00000001 BTC, or one Satoshi.

The high fees on routine transactions make sending small amounts on blockchain seem useless. Though in a channel, you're free to transfer a fraction of a Bitcoin for free.

Bitcoin's Lightning Network offers users a great degree of confidentiality. While you can look at the blockchain and point out that this transaction opened a channel, you won't be able to tell what's going on inside it. If the participants make their channel private, only they will know about the transactions taking place.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Lightning Network, Bitcoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience

Related Stories

Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. WhatsApp Communities Announced, Aims to Ease Group Conversation Experience
  5. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  6. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  7. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
  10. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How
  2. WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience
  3. Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
  4. New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21
  5. Apple's Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Winners Include Photo From Kolhapur Man
  6. Vivo X80 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing; May Pack Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Might Be One of the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc
  8. Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor
  9. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  10. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.