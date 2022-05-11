Technology News
loading

UK Government Policy Agenda Targets Safe Crypto Adoption in the Region Through Two New Bills

The new regulations aim to protect consumers and ensure that cryptocurrencies are used in a safe and responsible manner.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 May 2022 16:34 IST
UK Government Policy Agenda Targets Safe Crypto Adoption in the Region Through Two New Bills

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ CryptoStock

The United Kingdom is setting the stage for crypto-friendly regulations

Highlights
  • Prince Charles read out the Queen’s Speech for the first time
  • UK’s government will introduce a bill to tackle illicit finance
  • The government has introduced a bill that looks into crypto adoption

The UK has introduced two new bills that target the cryptocurrency industry — the first bill which aims to support the "safe adoption of cryptocurrencies," while a second that would give the government authority to "seize and recover crypto assets." The UK government outlined its legislative agenda for the next parliamentary year in the Queen's Speech delivered Tuesday by Prince Charles. The monarch's son read out the Queen's Speech for the first time, as the Queen was unable to attend.

The first of the two bills, dubbed the 'Financial Services and Markets Bill', is meant to "maintain and enhance the UK's position as a global leader in financial services, ensuring the sector continues to deliver for individuals and businesses across the country," as stated by Prince Charles in the Queen's speech. The new legislation will help usher in a competitive marketplace for several industry players while creating an avenue for the efficient utilisation of capital.

The second bill, called the 'Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill', has been constructed in response to the growing number of scams and thefts involving cryptocurrencies. "A bill will be brought forward to further strengthen powers to tackle illicit finance, reduce economic crime and help businesses grow. Measures will be introduced to support the security services and help them protect the United Kingdom," Prince Charles said in the speech read out by him.

“The creation of a civil forfeiture power will mitigate the risk posed by those who cannot be criminally prosecuted but use their funds to further criminality,” the Queen's Speech briefing note describes.

The speech also highlighted a focus on the economy and on helping with the cost of living in the midst of the recent cost of living crisis. Further, the Bank of England, the UK's central bank, will focus on returning inflation to its target.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UK, Crypto Regulation, Crypto Fraud, Crypto Crime
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Big Tech Companies and Governments’ Tussle of Power Represents Complex Interplay of Authority

Related Stories

UK Government Policy Agenda Targets Safe Crypto Adoption in the Region Through Two New Bills
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 IV With True Optical Zoom Lens, Xperia 10 IV Launched
  2. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
  3. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  4. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  5. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  6. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  7. Musk Unlikely to Buy Twitter for Agreed $44 Billion, Say Investors
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Said to Clash With Key Supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Ahead of Starliner Spacecraft Launch
  2. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Update Brings BGMI Overheating Fix Among Other Improvements: Details
  4. Apple AirPods Max New Colour Variants Said to Launch Later This Year Alongside AirPods Pro 2
  5. UK Government Policy Agenda Targets Safe Crypto Adoption in the Region Through Two New Bills
  6. Sony Xperia 1 IV With True Optical Zoom Lens Launched, Xperia 10 IV Also Debuts: Price, Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on 3C Website With 25W Fast Charging
  8. Ford Reportedly Sells $214 Million Worth of Its Shares in Electric Truck Maker Rivian
  9. EA Teases Four New Games for Early 2023, New Remake and Major IP Included
  10. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV, X-Reality Pro Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.