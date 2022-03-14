Technology News
loading

UK’s Financial Watchdog Orders Crypto ATMs to Shut Services, Reveals None Have Official Permits

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to take action against the crypto ATM providers that fail to adhere to UK’s laws and regulations.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 14 March 2022 14:30 IST
UK’s Financial Watchdog Orders Crypto ATMs to Shut Services, Reveals None Have Official Permits

Photo Credit: unsplash/ Chainbytes Bitcoin ATM

As of now, UK has not approved registered crypto asset firms to operate ATMs

Highlights
  • Over 80 crypto ATM machines identified in UK
  • All crypto ATM machines operating in UK are illegal
  • Crypto ATMs becoming popular in US, El Salvador

UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered all crypto ATMs operating in the country to suspend services with immediate effect. The British financial watchdog has noted that none of the registered crypto asset firms have been permitted to operate ATM services, insinuating that these operational facilities are currently illegal. Law enforcement agencies have been directed to take action against the crypto ATM providers that fail to adhere to UK's laws and regulations around the digital assets sector.

Over 80 crypto ATM machines have been identified in parts of UK so far, after a judge ruled against one operator named Gidiplus.

“Crypto ATMs offering crypto asset exchange services in the UK must be registered with us and comply with UK Money Laundering Regulations (MLR). None of the crypto asset firms registered with us have been approved to offer crypto ATM services,” the FCA said in a statement.

In recent years, images of crypto ATMs being installed in UK have surfaced multiple times on Twitter.

UK has, so far, maintained a very calculative approach towards the crypto sector.

Not only has it acted against crypto promoting advertisements being displayed on public platforms, but it has also begun inching closer to establishing a regulatory framework around the digital finance sector.

“We regularly warn consumers that crypto assets are unregulated and high-risk which means people are very unlikely to have any protection if things go wrong, so people should be prepared to lose all their money if they choose to invest in them,” the FCA added.

A recent survey by the FCA revealed that 69 percent of crypto investors believed that these assets are regulated by the FCA. Following this revelation, the body has decided to bring in strict rules against the promotion of high-risk investments in the country. Most of these people are aged between 18-40, a report by London-based news portal City AM said recently.

Meanwhile, besides the UK, crypto ATMs have cropped up in other nations as well. Bitcoin ATMs are becoming a thing in the US as well as other nations with an increase in adoption.

In October, Walmart had announced the installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs in select store branches located across the US -- to allow visitors to purchase the crypto-coin.

In El Salvador for instance, Bitcoin ATMs allow people to transact in the crypto token or convert it to fiat.

Last year, US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had warned people against using crypto ATMs, especially the ones that advertise anonymity for transactions.

“These cryptocurrency ATMs may be non-compliant with US federal regulations and may facilitate money laundering. Instructions to use cryptocurrency ATMs with these specific characteristics are a significant indicator of fraud,” the FBI had noted at the time.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto ATMs, UK, Financial Conduct Authority
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Telegram Update Brings Live Streaming Features, Download Manager, Attachment Menu, and More
Vodafone Idea Enters Mobile Gaming Market With Vi Games Service

Related Stories

UK’s Financial Watchdog Orders Crypto ATMs to Shut Services, Reveals None Have Official Permits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Surfaces Online
  4. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Ukraine Hackers Bewildered as Leading Bug Bounty Firm Said to Halt Payouts
  9. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  10. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Sale Begins Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. MakeMyTrip Announces NFT Collection to Celebrate Hidden, Popular Travel Destinations in India
  3. Moto E32 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Connectivity and Battery Specifications Tipped
  4. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Soar After Parent Yuga Labs Buy CryptoPunks, Meebits
  5. Instagram Adds New Moderator Option for Live Video Streams
  6. Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched
  7. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
  8. Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Ukraine to Launch NFT Collection Depicting Events From Russia War to Raise More Crypto Funds
  10. Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.