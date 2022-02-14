Technology News
loading

Uber to Start Accepting Crypto Payments ‘At Some Point’, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is also waiting to see the crypto market mature and grow out of its current volatile phase.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 14 February 2022 14:37 IST
Uber to Start Accepting Crypto Payments ‘At Some Point’, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dara Khosrowshahi became the CEO of Uber in 2017

Highlights
  • Uber CEO takes a pro-crypto approach
  • Environmental concerns related to crypto cause of worry
  • Uber is waiting for crypto market to mature

Uber, the US-based ride hailing major, will be integrating crypto payments option on its app “at some point.” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi spilled beans on the future plans of the company during a recent interview. The cab-booking platform claims to be used across 890 cities in over 70 countries. As of now, it has not set foot in the crypto sector but its future plans align with several other big tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla, among others.

Khosrowshahi called crypto assets like Bitcoin quite valuable as a store of value during an interview with Bloomberg.

“I think you will see us lean into crypto a little bit more,” the 52-year-old multi-millionaire said. “If you say, is Uber going to accept crypto sometime in the future? Absolutely, at some point.”

Environmental concerns linked to crypto mining as well as the overall Internet- and power-consuming sector is one of the main reasons keeping Uber away from stepping into the arena.

In addition, Khosrowshahi is also waiting to see the crypto market mature and grow out of its current volatile phase.

Uber is not the only company that is eyeing the crypto sector at the time.

Crypto payments have become a thing in the US with several brands beginning to accept cryptocurrencies for payments including Elon Musk's Tesla, Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks NBA team, and movie hall chain AMC Theatres, among other brands.

Crypto salaries are also becoming a trend among politicians like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, as well as Christophe De Beukelaer from the Belgian capital of Brussels.

In November 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the iPhone maker has no immediate plans on crypto-integration.

As per CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalisation has also risen to $1.86 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,41,00,900 crore) from $1.72 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,28,63,420 crore) that was recorded on February 4.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Cryptocurrency, Uber Crypto Payment, Cryptocurrency Payment, Dara Khosrowshahi, Apple, Tesla, Elon Musk
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series in India Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

Uber to Start Accepting Crypto Payments ‘At Some Point’, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency