Twitter Claims NFT Chatter Is on the Rise in India, but Women Only Participate in 15 Percent of Them

Twitter says that conversations around NFTs has increased by 3,000 percent in India alone, between January 2021 and January 2022.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 March 2022 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

NFTs have become a much talked about topic across different platforms over the last year

Highlights
  • Twitter is launching a female-led NFT community
  • About 375 million tweets were shared about NFTs in 2021
  • As per Twitter, 40 percent women users had never heard of NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have experienced a meteoric rise in 2021, despite divided opinions. In India alone, Twitter claims conversations on NFTs increased by 3,000 percent within a period of one year, from January 2021 to January 2022. According to Twitter, at least 375 million tweets were sent on NFTs worldwide but currently, male users dominate a massive chunk of the conversation. Notably, in India, only 15 percent of the conversations around NFTs come from female users — a figure that the microblogging platform wants to change going forward.

Data shared by Twitter over a press release reveals that globally, nearly 40 percent of women have never heard of NFTs while only 26 percent of women believe that NFTs can be a lucrative investment. It is worth highlighting that 25 percent of women surveyed by Twitter also see NFTs as an opportunity for exclusivity and to support independent artists.

In order to support women in talking more freely about NFTs, Twitter is launching what it deems to be the "first-ever global female-led NFT Community" named Women in NFTs. "The growing interest in NFTs also presents the need to address misconceptions and doubts — 22 percent believe NFTs are only for rich people and 15 percent believe NFTs will devalue physical art. Thus, the goal of the Community will be to create a safe space for women to share and get information, create connections and support each other," the company said.

Twitter notes that several female NFT artists from India are taking the lead in bringing more fellow women into the fold of this growing conversation. Twitter's Women in NFTs Community will be led by Akanksha Badaya, a certified graphic designer from Jaipur, who has been working on a mix of digital and traditional art.

The microblogging platform has also released a list of hashtags that are being used among the conversations around Non-Fungible Tokens on the platform like #NFT, #NFTs, #NFTgiveaway, #NFTcommunity, #NFTart, #NFTcollector, #BSC, #Metaverse, #Crypto and #eth.

Twitter in its press release added that its “open and conversational nature is enabling women to participate in this growing Community of NFTs and own the conversations,” highlighting that women are leaning “into the conversation and are ready to #OwnIt.” The #OwnIt Twitter emoji (woven spark), as per Twitter, symbolises “the interweaving of different intersections, and as the spark spirals outwards from the centre it encourages both individual and collective action from women.”

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Twitter
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users

