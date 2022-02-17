Technology News
Twitter Finally Adds Ethereum Wallet Support to Send and Receive Tips

Users looking to receive tips in Ether simply need to enable the platform's tipping features and add an Ethereum address.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 February 2022 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ olieman.eth

Twitter is expanding its mobile tipping feature to include Ethereum support

Highlights
  • Twitter has also added support for Paytm to tip creators
  • Bitcoin payments on Twitter are supported via the Lightning network
  • Twitter added the Tip Jar feature in September 2021

Twitter has decided to allow the addition of Ethereum addresses on its platform for users to send tips and show support towards a Twitter user for their insights. This comes months after the microblogging platform introduced Bitcoin payments to its Tips Jar feature. Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong had back in November reported that Twitter may be working towards the integration of Ethereum wallets. She had successfully found a way to add her ETH address to the feature back when Twitter's Tip Jar feature was limited to Bitcoin addresses and Jack Dorsey was still the CEO.

The process of adding an Ethereum wallet address has been fairly streamlined as, according to Twitter's updated tipping policy, users who agree to it can “copy someone's Bitcoin or Ethereum address and paste their address into whatever wallet [they] use”.

"We're continuing to expand ways to get paid on Twitter, which includes more choices for creators and fans who want to use crypto," Johnny Winston, Lead Product Manager of Creator Monetisation at Twitter, told CoinDesk in a statement. "We're excited to add the ability for anyone to add their ETH Address to Tips."

It should be noted that it's not clear whether other tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, such as ERC-20 tokens and stablecoins, will be supported by Twitter Tip Jar, or if it's just Ether for now.

Twitter Tip Jar that first launched in September allows users to link their payment details for third-party services such as Venmo, Razorpay or Cash App. Anyone so inclined can pay a Twitter user for their insights. That said, Ethereum wallets aren't the only new addition supported by Twitter's Tip Jar feature.

Twitter has also announced support for Paytm as an additional payment provider for its Tips Jar feature. Users can tap the Tips icon on any account that has the feature enabled, which will redirect them to the app to complete the payment. With the addition of Paytm as a payment provider, users will be able to make payments using UPI, credit and debit cards, and netbanking among others, according to Twitter.

From a crypto adoption standpoint, the addition of Ethereum wallets represents a deepening connection between the popular social media platform and cryptocurrency. Last month, Twitter granted users of its subscription service, Blue, the ability to verify non-fungible token (NFT) profile pictures.

Notably, this development comes several months after former CEO Jack Dorsey's departure from the social media company. Dorsey, a Bitcoin maximalist who doesn't put much stock in Ethereum, now leads payments company Block (formerly Square) full time. Block in the last half-year has revealed plans to produce Bitcoin mining rigs and decentralised exchange for sending Bitcoin and fiat currency.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Twitter, Ethereum, Paytm, Bitcoin, Jack Dorsey, Ether, Twitter Tip Jar
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Garmin Fenix 7 Series With Power Sapphire Solar Lens, Garmin Epix Outdoor Smartwatches Launched in India

