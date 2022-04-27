Technology News
Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture

BlueSky was funded by Twitter, but the social media platform does not hold any controlling stake in the platform.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 27 April 2022 18:41 IST
Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

BlueSky is a project funded by Twitter to build a decentralized standard for social media

Highlights
  • Bluesky claims Twitter has no holding stake in the company
  • The company has around $13 million in funds for independent R&D
  • Jack Dorsey first announced the creation of Bluekky in December 2019

Bluesky, a project funded by Twitter to build a decentralised standard for social media, has stated that the company is not controlled by the company following Elon Musk's purchase. The Twitter-funded social media project explained, via a tweet that it has been independently operating as a public benefit limited liability company since February. The project, which seeks to rebuild how social media companies operate, followed up its initial tweet with a long sequence of notes explaining how it operates independently.

"The 'public benefit' part of our structure gives us the freedom to put our resources towards our mission without an obligation to return money to shareholders," Bluesky tweeted. "The company is owned by the team itself, without any controlling stake held by Twitter."

According to Bluesky, where former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey remains a board member, it has $13 million (roughly Rs. 99.5 crore) in funding "to ensure we have the freedom and independence to get started on R&D."

Bluesky's demonstrated independence status makes it somewhat immaterial to Musk's immediate plans to “revamp” Twitter. The Tesla CEO has already made it known that upon purchase of the social media giant, he would take it private. In addition, Musk also intends to promote “free speech” and minimize content moderation on Twitter.

Started in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, Bluesky gained momentum in 2021 primarily because of two key developments. The first was an ecosystem review of decentralised metaverse social apps serving crypto and Web 3 in January and second, the August appointment of Zcash veteran developer Jay Graber as its lead.

Since its inception, Bluesky has borrowed inspiration from several crypto projects. These include IPFS, a protocol that allows for peer-to-peer file sharing, as well as the Basic Attention Token that incentivises Brave browser users to watch ads.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
