Technology News
loading

Triller 'Metaverz' Platform With Virtual Spaces to Watch Live Music, Sporting Events in the Metaverse Launched

Triller and its subsidiaries plan to host 2,000 events in the next year, a majority of which will happen in the real world and in Metaverz.

By Reuters |  Updated: 18 October 2022 09:59 IST
Triller 'Metaverz' Platform With Virtual Spaces to Watch Live Music, Sporting Events in the Metaverse Launched

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Triller

Metaverz is accessible via any Internet-connected device, through a browser

Highlights
  • Users can interact with artists and other fans via Metaverz
  • Its first event takes place on October 22 with DJ Sam Feldt
  • Triller's Metaverz will compete with Meta Platforms

Short-video platform Triller is the latest company to stake its claim in the metaverse with the launch Monday of a new platform called Metaverz.

Triller said its Metaverz provides virtual spaces where users can gather to watch live music and sporting events, such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship or the Triller Fight Club, and interact with artists and other fans.

Its first event takes place on October 22 with DJ Sam Feldt performing an electronic set from the Netherlands, then dropping into Metaverz's virtual nightclub as an avatar to mingle with guests. The virtual performance is one of 2,000 events Triller and its subsidiaries plan to host in the next year, a majority of which will happen in the real world and in Metaverz.

"We're carefully curating all our events and experiences so people understand what they're doing," Christopher Taurosa, head of Metaverz. "It's not like you walk around aimlessly ... You get to engage around an event."

Triller's Metaverz will compete with deeper-resourced rivals like Meta Platforms, which has spent billions of dollars to create an immersive digital environment where people would socialise, play games and work. Its flagship game, Horizon Worlds, has struggled to gain a firm footing, attracting just 200,000 users, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

In a preview, Triller showed off virtual environments the company spent the last two-plus years building, including a sports arena, beach houses surrounded by rippling water and palm trees and a nightclub with projection screens, laser lights and marble floors. Clusters of seating areas provide places for users to talk with one another, either as avatars or via livestreamed video that appears in a dialogue box on the screen.

The Metaverz is accessible via any Internet-connected device, through a browser.

The company is working with Epik to create games within its Metaverz. Players can earn digital currency, dubbed Illr Bucks, that can used to buy virtual apparel, customize their avatars, or purchase tickets to events hosted by Triller or its creators.

The Triller video sharing app launched in its current form in October 2019, and has looked to take on larger rival TikTok. The company added fresh content and features to the platform with the acquisitions of live-streaming music platform Verzuz, founded by Grammy-winning producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, combat sports brands Bare Knuckle Fighting and Fite.tv, and Fangage, Julius and Amplify.ai, whose technologies help creators connect with and monetize their fan base.

Triller recently raised $310 million (roughly Rs. 2,546 crore) from Global Emerging Markets, a Luxembourg-based private investment group, in anticipation of going public as soon as next month.

Triller CEO Mahi de Silva said the company is losing money, but expects to cross into profitability by 2023.

It has run afoul of one of the world's largest music companies, Sony Music Entertainment, which filed a lawsuit against Triller in August in federal district court in New York, seeking millions of dollars in damages after the video-sharing app allegedly stopped paying licensing fees in March 22. De Silva described the lawsuit as a tactic in license negotiations.

The Washington Post also reported this summer that Black influencers, who had been recruited to the platform a year ago with promises of $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,28,585) per month, say those payments have been erratic -- and in some cases, nonexistent.

"We did have a few hiccups in the beginning of the year," de Silva said. "But we are 100 percent up to date."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverz, Metaverse, Triller, DJ Sam Feldt
A Plague Tale Requiem Review: Gripping Narrative and Memorable Characters
5G Services to Be Rolled Out in at Least 4 Odisha Cities by March 2023, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
Triller 'Metaverz' Platform With Virtual Spaces to Watch Live Music, Sporting Events in the Metaverse Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch Today: All Details
  2. Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days 2022 Sale: Blockbuster Deals
  7. Kerala Students Win Award for 'Vandy' Electric Car at Global Competition
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  9. Google Pixel 7 Mini Spotted in Pixel 7 Source Code: Details
  10. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100-Day Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Three Arrows Capital Said to Face Probes by US SEC, CFTC Over Investor Conduct Violations
  2. Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola Rollable Smartphone Prototype Teased at Lenovo Tech World 2022: All Details
  4. Adobe Photoshop Updated With New Collaboration Features, AI-Powered Tools: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta Accepts CMA Order to Sell Giphy After Losing Appeal in UK Antitrust Battle
  7. Draft Telecom Bill: Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Draft Bill Extended to October 30
  8. First Generation iPhone Sells for Way More Than Latest iPhone 14 Pro at Auction
  9. Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know
  10. Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Set to Launch 'A Hard Working Man' NFT Collection as Tribute to Hard Working Americans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.