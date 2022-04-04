Technology News
loading

Trezor Crypto Wallet Users Targeted in Newsletter Phishing Attack, Company Issues Warning

Trezor is a hardware cryptocurrency wallet that allows you to store your crypto assets offline.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 April 2022 12:26 IST
Trezor Crypto Wallet Users Targeted in Newsletter Phishing Attack, Company Issues Warning

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Trezor

A recent phishing attempt targeted Trezor users

Highlights
  • Trezor is investigating the overall number of stolen email addresses
  • The hardware wallet warned users not to open emails
  • The wallet company has identified a suspect email address

Trezor, a cryptocurrency hardware wallet company, has initiated an investigation into a probable data breach of an ongoing email phishing campaign which has been reported by various users on Twitter. On April 3, numerous users warned about an ongoing email phishing campaign targeting Trezor wallet owners via their registered email accounts. Several Trezor users have been approached by unauthorized actors posing as the company in the ongoing campaign, with the goal of stealing cash by deceiving unsuspicious investors.

As part of the attack, users received an email about downloading an app from the “trezor.us” domain, which is different from the official Trezor domain name, “trezor.io”.

Trezor initially suspected that the compromised email addresses belong to a list of users who opted in for newsletters, which was hosted on an American email marketing service provider Mailchimp. While Trezor attempts to identify the root cause of the situation with an official investigation, users are advised not to click on links coming from unofficial sources until further notice.

"MailChimp [has] confirmed that their service has been compromised by an insider targeting crypto companies," Trezor said in a subsequent post. "We have managed to take the phishing domain offline. We are trying to determine how many email addresses have been affected."

"We will not be communicating by newsletter until the situation is resolved. Do not open any emails appearing to come from Trezor until further notice. Please ensure you are using anonymous email addresses for bitcoin-related activity," the firm went on to say.

Trezor users began to circulate warnings and screenshots of the phishing attempt on Saturday. Per the messages, the phishing attack was an attempt to induce users to download malicious code under the guise of Trezor's Suite desktop app by alleging a fake security breach at the company.

Trezor isn't the only crypto company that suffered a data breach in recent times. About two weeks ago, BlockFi informed investors of a data breach and the possibility of phishing attacks. The breach resulted from hackers gaining access to the data of BlockFi clients through Hubspot. The firm confirmed that personal information such as passwords, government-issued IDs, and social security numbers wasn't affected because they're not stored on Hubspot.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Trezor, MailChimp, Crypto Wallet, Phishing, Cyber Security
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch; Spotted in Live Image and on Benchmark Websites

Related Stories

Trezor Crypto Wallet Users Targeted in Newsletter Phishing Attack, Company Issues Warning
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags TDRA, BIS Certification
  2. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Testing a New Limit to Restrict Sharing of Forwarded Messages
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. EKA E9 E-Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  9. WhatsApp Bans 14.26 Lakh Indian Accounts in February
  10. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia Likely to Legalise Crypto Mining from Home in Coming Days, Government Official Hints
  2. Oppo F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 4G Price in India Tipped; Reno 7 Lite 5G Price and Specifications Tipped as Well
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, Images Leaked
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch; Spotted in Live Image and on Benchmark Websites
  5. Trezor Crypto Wallet Users Targeted in Newsletter Phishing Attack, Company Issues Warning
  6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  7. First Complete Human Genome Sequence Published, Filling In Gaps of Previous Efforts
  8. Mubi India April 2022: Drive My Car, Bela, Luzifer, Prayers for the Stolen, and More
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Increasing Restriction for Forwarded Messages, Testing Communities Tab for iOS Users
  10. Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Validity Vouchers With 200MB Data Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.