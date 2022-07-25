Study Programmes in Metaverse to Be Part of Tokyo University’s Curriculum

The University of Tokyo, Todai, has decided to offer a bunch of study programmes in the metaverse. The courses that will be introduced by Todai in the virtual world, will be available for students in high school classes as well as for those studying at the university level. Todai's foray into the metaverse is aimed at addressing the lack of trainers, skilled to help Japan undertake its digital transformation into the Web3 world. The project will be set by Todai's engineering vertical.

In a bid to tune its students, especially girls, in new age technologies, Todai will be offering courses in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), entrepreneurial education, as well as next-generation communication technology, Japanese publication Asahi said in a recent report.

The officials of the University of Tokyo are looking to extract the most out of the metaverse study experience, that is accessible to everyone regardless of their gender, age, or residential locality.

Earlier this month, the Faculty of Science and Technology at the Tokyo University of Science also hosted a virtual reality (VR)-based event exploring the metaverse and advanced tech sector.

The concept of merging together education with metaverse has been tickling the fancies of entrepreneurs looking to make a dent in the Web3 space.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari had called the metaverse technology, “a solution to combat the education crisis in India and around the world.”

Maheshwari quit Twitter in 2021 and jumped into developing a promising Web3 project — Invact Metaversity. The aim of this project is to establish a university in the virtual world, where students from India and around the world can come together for educational and training courses. The developers are currently transfixed to the tagline “Campus from Couch” for this project.

Research reports expect the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

Currently, the UAE is gearing up to launch the world's first hospital in the metaverse, where patients will be able to visit for consultations as avatars. With the launch of this medical metaverse, the UAE is looking to boost medical tourism in the country.