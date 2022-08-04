Technology News
loading

Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings

In the backdrop of disappointing Q2 earnings, Match Group has decided to cut-back on its metaverse funding and Tinder Coin development

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 August 2022 18:44 IST
Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Twitter

The dating app was looking to bring up a metaverse platform for singles to meet as virtual avatars

Highlights
  • Tinder is trying to manage funds after reporting disappointing earnings
  • The firm’s metaverse project was tentatively named Tinderverse
  • Tinder CEO said Tinder Coin initiative garnered mixed results

Tinder parent company Match Group has decided to temporarily draw curtains on its Web3 plans. In the backdrop of disappointing Q2 earnings, Match Group has decided to cut-back on its metaverse funding and Tinder Coin development. Bernard Kim, the CEO of Match Group revealed to his investors that it reported a $10 million (roughly Rs. 80 crore) operating loss due to impairments relating to its Hyperconnect acquisition. Tinder's decision follows the resignation of Renate Nyborg, the company's first female CEO who wanted to introduce the ‘Tinderverse'.

The dating app was looking to bring up this metaverse platform for singles to meet as virtual avatars on digital dates. Unfortunately, this plan by Tinder has currently taken a backseat.

“I believe a metaverse dating experience is important to capture the next generation of users. However, given uncertainty about the ultimate contours of the Metaverse and what will or won't work. I've instructed the Hyperconnect team to iterate but not invest heavily in [the] Metaverse at this time,” said Kim.

Citing ‘mixed results' from Tinder Coin testing as a reason for scrapping it, Kim has said that the company will re-examine the initiative.

Tinder intends to garner more revenue with its Tinder Coin initiative.

“We also intend to do more thinking about virtual goods to ensure that they can be a real driver for Tinder's next leg of growth and help us unlock the untapped power users on the platform,” the report states.

Meanwhile, Tinder has recently emerged as a hotspot for crypto scammers, looking out for potential victims.

In October last year, Sophos cybersecurity researchers identified a Bitcoin wallet filled with tokens worth $1.4 million (roughly Rs. 10 crores) that were collected through scams. The crypto scammers were targeting iPhone users on popular dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tinder, Tinder Coin, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12

Related Stories

Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  8. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  2. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  3. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  4. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  5. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  7. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  8. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.