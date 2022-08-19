Technology News
The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay

People interested to participate in the metaverse version of the show will be able to create digital dishes based on Ramsay’s challenges.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 August 2022 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay’s popular show has aired on TV for over 20 seasons

  • Gordon Ramsay will appear in metaverse as an avatar
  • People will be able to experience the kitchen in digital universe
  • The Sandbox is a popular metaverse destination for several brands

Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef, has announced that his cookery show called ‘Hell's Kitchen' is set for a debut in The Sandbox metaverse. The deal will feature the 55-year-old Michelin-starred chef as a digital avatar and deliver the culinary experiences to ITV Studio's LAND in The Sandbox. People interested to participate in the metaverse version of the show will be able to create digital dishes based on Ramsay's challenges. This development makes Hell's Kitchen the first mega gastronomy-based show to step into the virtual universe.

Ramsay, who is known for his sharp tongue and precision in the kitchen, has shared a glimpse of Hell's Kitchen in The Sandbox on Twitter.

The TV version of this show has received six Primetime Emmy nominations over 20 seasons and the American show was renewed for two more instalments earlier in February.

“There's nothing more exciting to me than chartering new territory, whether that's creating a signature dish, a new restaurant concept, a new show, or now a virtual experience in The Sandbox. I've been fascinated by The Sandbox and its offering in the metaverse,” a Bitconist report quoted the chef as saying.

The Sandbox is a virtual gaming world where people build, own, and monetise their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain.

In recent times, The Sandbox metaverse has emerged as a hotspot for several brands.

In June, NYC's iconic Times Square announced that an address in the metaverse. TIMEPieces, the NFT initiative from TIME Magazine struck a deal with The Sandbox metaverse to finalise the development.

Standard Charted Bank, Dubai's virtual assets regulator, Mastercard, and HSBC Bank have also created their virtual spaces in The Sandbox metaverse.

Radhika Parashar
