Tezos India has partnered with experience-based learning platform called Code8 to host a crypto-focussed bootcamp in the country. The platform aims to create awareness around the industries of cryptocurrency, blockchain, as well as Web3. Over 300 students will participate in the bootcamp, where they will face quizzes and open themed blockchain projects. Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 will be awarded to the winners. In addition, promising project creators could also bag grants of upto $30,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) via the Ecosystem Growth Grant (EGG).

The students will be required to take any relevant idea from any domain, and build solutions around it using Tezos platform. As a decentralised open-source blockchain, Tezos can execute peer-to-peer transactions and serve as a platform for deploying smart contracts.

“Engaging in multilateral activities will kindle their interest in this field and will equip them with essential first-hand information. Tezos India aims to stimulate community growth and pave the way for a better future for crypto enthusiast students and youngsters,” Poorvi Sachar, Head-Operations Tezos India, said in a press release.

The bootcamp, that will be held virtually, is intended to bring insights related to the Tezos platform and overall blockchain technology. Tezos claims to be an energy-efficient blockchain platform that has a native cryptocurrency called Tez.

“Through in-depth theoretical approach and hands-on demonstration on the Tezos platform, understanding of blockchain technology will be made easier. The five-day event will also act as a platform for opening up pre-placement internship opportunities for relevant members of the bootcamp,” Diwakar Arodiya, Co-Founder of Code8 added.

The bootcamp will kickstart on April 20 and will culminate on April 24. Participants that attend all the sessions will also get a participation certificate.

Blockchain adoption and training programmes are expected to become hot among developers in India in the coming days, industry insiders expect. The technology is already making inroads in day-to-day developments in India.

In December 2021, for instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The same time, the Telangana government inked deals with crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber and innovation management firm Lomos Labs to mark the beginning of a blockchain education-focused initiative in India.