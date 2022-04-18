Technology News
loading

Tezos India Announces Bootcamp for Nation’s Crypto Learners, Partners Code8 Learning Platform

The bootcamp will kickstart on April 20 and will culminate on April 24. Participants that attend all the sessions will also get a certificate.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 April 2022 18:44 IST
Tezos India Announces Bootcamp for Nation’s Crypto Learners, Partners Code8 Learning Platform

Photo Credit: Tezos India

Tezos India’s bootcamp is being held virtually and over 300 participants are expected

Highlights
  • Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 to be awarded
  • Quizzes and open themed blockchain competitions to be held
  • Participants could also bag internship opportunities

Tezos India has partnered with experience-based learning platform called Code8 to host a crypto-focussed bootcamp in the country. The platform aims to create awareness around the industries of cryptocurrency, blockchain, as well as Web3. Over 300 students will participate in the bootcamp, where they will face quizzes and open themed blockchain projects. Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 will be awarded to the winners. In addition, promising project creators could also bag grants of upto $30,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) via the Ecosystem Growth Grant (EGG).

The students will be required to take any relevant idea from any domain, and build solutions around it using Tezos platform. As a decentralised open-source blockchain, Tezos can execute peer-to-peer transactions and serve as a platform for deploying smart contracts.

“Engaging in multilateral activities will kindle their interest in this field and will equip them with essential first-hand information. Tezos India aims to stimulate community growth and pave the way for a better future for crypto enthusiast students and youngsters,” Poorvi Sachar, Head-Operations Tezos India, said in a press release.

The bootcamp, that will be held virtually, is intended to bring insights related to the Tezos platform and overall blockchain technology. Tezos claims to be an energy-efficient blockchain platform that has a native cryptocurrency called Tez.

“Through in-depth theoretical approach and hands-on demonstration on the Tezos platform, understanding of blockchain technology will be made easier. The five-day event will also act as a platform for opening up pre-placement internship opportunities for relevant members of the bootcamp,” Diwakar Arodiya, Co-Founder of Code8 added.

The bootcamp will kickstart on April 20 and will culminate on April 24. Participants that attend all the sessions will also get a participation certificate.

Blockchain adoption and training programmes are expected to become hot among developers in India in the coming days, industry insiders expect. The technology is already making inroads in day-to-day developments in India.

In December 2021, for instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The same time, the Telangana government inked deals with crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber and innovation management firm Lomos Labs to mark the beginning of a blockchain education-focused initiative in India.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tezos India, Bootcamp, Code8, Crypto Learners
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Okinawa Announces Recall of 3,215 Praise Pro Electric Scooter Units in India
Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders

Related Stories

Tezos India Announces Bootcamp for Nation’s Crypto Learners, Partners Code8 Learning Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  2. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  3. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  5. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  6. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  7. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  8. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  9. Vivo X80 Series Will Launch in China on April 25
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested Through Case Moulds
  2. Realme Q5i with Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple HomePod with Apple TV, FaceTime Camera Still in the Works: Report
  4. Windows 11 Might Soon Support Third-Party Widgets, Manifest Code Hints
  5. Vivo Plans to Launch Two T Series Smartphones in India, Priced Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Date Set for April 27, Expected Specifications
  7. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
  8. Tezos India Announces Bootcamp for Nation’s Crypto Learners, Partners Code8 Learning Platform
  9. Okinawa Announces Recall of 3,215 Praise Pro Electric Scooter Units in India
  10. Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for April 24, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.