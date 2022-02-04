Technology News
loading

Tezos Blockchain Bags Partnership With Manchester United in $27 Million Deal: Report

The promotional material of Man Utd and Tezos partnership has reportedly been spotted at the Carrington training centre.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 February 2022 17:14 IST
Tezos Blockchain Bags Partnership With Manchester United in $27 Million Deal: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema

Tezos’ reported deal with Manchester United is expected to add more credibility to the blockchain

Highlights
  • Tezos claims to be an energy-efficient platform
  • Its deal with Manchester United is awaiting confirmation
  • Formula 1 has also partnered Tezos

Tezos, a decentralised blockchain network, has reportedly bagged a partnership with the legendary English football club Manchester United for a total of $27 million (roughly Rs. 200 crore). While the official confirmation of this development remains awaited, the deal will be a multi-year sponsorship for their training kit. The development comes after Manchester United's sponsorship deal with insurance company Aon ended last season. With this deal, the logo of Tezos is likely to appear on the jersey of football stars including that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The promotional material of this partnership has already been recorded at the Carrington training centre where the Manchester United team practices, news portal The Athletic reported.

The Tezos blockchain claims to be an energy-efficient platform that has a native cryptocurrency called Tez. 

This reported deal with Manchester United is expected to add more credibility and recognition to the blockchain network.

This is not the first time, however, that Tezos has been selected to back a world-renowned brand.

British racing team McLaren Racing has also chosen Tezos as its official technical partner across Formula 1, INDYCAR, and esports teams.

In October 2021, the Tezos network was used in the launch of McLaren's NFT collection. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are valuable digital collectibles with their ownerships stored on blockchain.

In fact, Red Bull Racing Honda F1 team and French esports organisation Team Vitality have also entered into technical and NFT-supporting partnerships with Tezos.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tezos, Blockchain, Manchester United
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Disney+ Hotstar Has Made
Instagram Rolls Out 'Take a Break' Feature to All Countries Including India, Will Nudge Young Users to Enable Feature

Related Stories

Tezos Blockchain Bags Partnership With Manchester United in $27 Million Deal: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.