Technology News
loading

Tether Appoints BDO Italia to Vouch for Asset Reserves, to Publish Monthly Reports

Tether's reserves have long been the subject of scrutiny which sharpened after crypto markets' sell-off in May following stablecoin TerraUSD's collapse.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2022 22:41 IST
Tether Appoints BDO Italia to Vouch for Asset Reserves, to Publish Monthly Reports

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ DrawKit Illustrations

Tether publishes reports in which accountancy firms attest to the size of its reserves

Highlights
  • Tether is run by a British Virgin Islands company
  • It regularly publishes reports related to its asset reserves
  • Tether's most recent two reports were by a Cayman Islands firm

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, said on Thursday it had appointed accounting firm BDO Italia to vouch for its asset reserves, and aims to publish its reports monthly rather than quarterly by the end of the year. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to keep constant value, such as a 1:1 US dollar peg. They are widely used to move funds between different cryptocurrencies or into regular cash.

Tether says its coin maintains its value by holding dollar-denominated reserves to match or exceed the value of Tether coins in circulation. These reserves have long been the subject of scrutiny which sharpened after crypto markets' sell-off in May following stablecoin TerraUSD's collapse.

Tether, run by a British Virgin Islands company, has in recent years published reports in which accountancy firms attest to the size of its reserves. The reserves totalled $82.4 billion (roughly Rs. 6,57,100 crore) as of March 31, of which $39 billion (roughly Rs. 3,11,100 crore) was in US Treasuries and $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,59,500 crore) in commercial paper.

The most recent two reports were by a Cayman Islands firm, MHA Cayman. Before that, Tether used another Cayman Islands firm, Moore Cayman, its website shows.

BDO Italia is an audit and assurance company based in Italy, an independent member firm of BDO International Limited. Tether management includes at least two executives from Italy. Most team members are based in Europe and the Bahamas, where most the reserves are kept, Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino told Reuters.

Tether said in a statement it started working with BDO Italia in July, adding the relationship is "the next step in the company's path towards a complete audit".

"Our community asked over time to improve the auditing firm that we're using because they felt like they wanted something bigger," Ardoino said.

Tether will have cut its holdings of commercial paper to $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,600 crore) by the end of August, Ardoino added, down from $8.4 billion (roughly Rs. 67,000 crore) on July 1. He did not specify which assets these funds had gone into instead.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tether, Stablecoins, Cryptocurrency
iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far

Related Stories

Tether Appoints BDO Italia to Vouch for Asset Reserves, to Publish Monthly Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  2. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cisco Beats Profit Estimates as Positive Sales Forecast Hints at Easing Supply Chain Shortages
  2. Aqua Bazar Online Marketplace App for Fish Farmers Launched by Fisheries Minister
  3. Switch Mobility Unveils EiV22, Country's First Electric Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Bus: Details
  4. Lenovo Legion Y70 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Follows: All Details
  5. Telecom Minister Asks Service Providers to Prepare for 5G Rollout
  6. TRAI Deadline for Submitting Views on Community Radio Stations Extended by 2 Weeks
  7. Snap Said to Shut Down Development of Pixy Flying Selfie Drone Camera: Report
  8. Motorola Edge 2022 With 6.6-Inch OLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Tether Appoints BDO Italia to Vouch for Asset Reserves, to Publish Monthly Reports
  10. Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.