Technology News
loading

Tether to Launch ’GBPT’ Stablecoin Pegged to UK’s Pound Sterling Currency in July

The precursor to Tether, originally named ‘Realcoin’, was announced in 2014 by co-founders Brock Pierce, Reeve Collins, and Craig Sellars as a Santa Monica, US-based start-up.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 June 2022 17:26 IST
Tether to Launch ’GBPT’ Stablecoin Pegged to UK’s Pound Sterling Currency in July

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ DrawKit Illustrations

With this, GBPT will also bring UK’s fiat on the blockchain network

Highlights
  • Exact date of GBPT release remains undisclosed
  • UK continues to experiment with crypto sector
  • Tether recently released stablecoin in Mexico

Stablecoin project Tether is expanding the list of fiat currencies that can be pegged against its crypto status. Tether will be releasing a stablecoin pegged to UK's British Pound (GBP). The identification symbol of this altcoin has been decided as GBPT. This project will be based on the Ethereum blockchain during its initial roll-out. In later months however, other blockchain networks could be added to support GBPT. The precursor to Tether, originally named ‘Realcoin', was announced in 2014 by co-founders Brock Pierce, Reeve Collins, and Craig Sellars as a Santa Monica, US-based start-up. It is already pegged to the US dollar, USDT, and is operational in the US.

“Tether Operations Limited (Tether) has announced that it will be launching Tether tokens (GBP₮) pegged to the British Pound Sterling in early July. GBPT will be a stable digital asset that is pegged 1:1 to the British Pound Sterling,” the company said in an official blog post.

Tether's UK-focussed initiative comes almost two months after the country legalised stablecoins as an official payment mode.

Stablecoins, like Tether and Binance USD, are crypto assets pegged to reserve assets like gold or fiat currencies. So, even if the crypto market is down, they can still see gains due to the performance of its underlaying asset.

“GBPT will join four other fiat-currency pegged tokens Tether has in the market: the US dollar-pegged USDT, the Euro-pegged EURT, the offshore Chinese Yuan-pegged CNHT, as well as the recently launched MXNT, the Mexican Peso-pegged stablecoin,” Tether's blog-post added.

With this, GBPT will also bring UK's fiat on the blockchain network. This will make for a significant step in UK's Web3 adoption.

“The UK is the next frontier for blockchain innovation and the wider implementation of cryptocurrency for financial markets,” Paolo Ardoino, the chief technical officer of Tether said in a statement.

Since its inception, Tether has grown to be among the larger stablecoin projects in terms of market valuation.

As per CoinMarketCap, the market valuation of USDT is $67 billion (roughly Rs. 5,24,760 crore).

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ether, Cryptocurrency, Stablecoin, GBPT, Pound Sterling, UK
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Platform FalconX Valued at $8 Billion in New Funding Round
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched

Related Stories

Tether to Launch ’GBPT’ Stablecoin Pegged to UK’s Pound Sterling Currency in July
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  7. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  8. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  9. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  10. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Modern Love Hyderabad Out July 8 on Amazon Prime Video. See Full Cast, Episode Titles
  2. Financial Watchdogs Should Do More to Protect Crypto Investors, Swiss Regulator Says
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With Realme C30-Like Design, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. AXL X-Fit M57 Smartwatch With 10 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Japanese Production Studio Noma Is Working on a Feature Film Series on Cryptocurrencies
  6. SoftBank Overseas Business Chief Michel Combes Exits in Latest Churn
  7. Jabra Talk 65 Mono Wireless Headset With 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched
  9. Tether to Launch ’GBPT’ Stablecoin Pegged to UK’s Pound Sterling Currency in July
  10. Crypto Platform FalconX Valued at $8 Billion in New Funding Round
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.