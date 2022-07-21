Technology News
loading

Tesla Sold 75 Percent of Bitcoin Holdings Over Concerns of ‘Overall Liquidity’, Musk Says

Tesla sold $936 million (roughly Rs. 7,500 crore) worth of Bitcoin in the second quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2022 10:03 IST
Tesla Sold 75 Percent of Bitcoin Holdings Over Concerns of ‘Overall Liquidity’, Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk cited concerns about his company's "overall liquidity" as the reason for the sale

Highlights
  • Tesla accepted bitcoin as payment for less than two months in 2021
  • Bitcoin has been in recovery mode so far this week
  • Musk added that Tesla did not sell any of its Dogecoin

Bitcoin recovers after falling on news Tesla sold 75 percent of its holdings

Bitcoin rebounded after a brief sell-off late on Wednesday sparked by news that electric carmaker Tesla Inc had sold about 75 percent of its holdings of the virtual token.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk cited concerns about his company's "overall liquidity" as the reason for the sale.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 1.04 percent at $23,494.57 (roughly Rs. 19,00,000) after sliding as much as 0.5 percent to $23,268.92 (roughly Rs. 18,60,000) on the news.

Tesla sold $936 million (roughly Rs. 7,500 crore) worth of Bitcoin in the second quarter, more than a year after the company bought $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12.000 crore) of the cryptocurrency at the peak of its massive growth and popularity.

Musk has been an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrencies. His statements on the future of crypto and disclosures about his ownership of digital assets often boost the price of dogecoin and Bitcoin.

On Tesla's earnings call, Musk said the primary reason for the sale was uncertainty about lockdowns due to COVID-19 in China, which have created production challenges for the company.

"It was important for us to maximize our cash position," Musk said. "We are certainly open to increasing our Bitcoin holdings in future, so this should not be taken as some verdict on Bitcoin. It's just that we were concerned about overall liquidity for the company."

Musk added that Tesla did not sell any of its Dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency that he has touted.

Tesla accepted Bitcoin as payment for less than two months before stopping in May 2021. Musk has said the company could resume accepting bitcoin once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy it takes to mine the currency.

Bitcoin has been in recovery mode so far this week, in line with the stock market, as investors appear more optimistic about the US Federal Reserve's ability to rein in decades-high inflation.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Tesla, Elon Musk, Crypto, Cryptocurrency
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving Second Update With July 2022 Android Security Patch

Related Stories

Tesla Sold 75 Percent of Bitcoin Holdings Over Concerns of ‘Overall Liquidity’, Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  2. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  3. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  4. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  5. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  8. Microsoft Teams Down for Thousands of Users, Company Investigating Outage
  9. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch on August 3 at NYC Launch Event: Details
  10. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India, Offer ANC, Up to 31-Hour Playback Time
  2. NITI Aayog Offers Roadmap for Licensing, Regulation for Digital Banks: Report
  3. House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Prequel Reveals Plot Details, Battle for Succession
  4. Microsoft Teams Down for Thousands of Users, Company Investigating Outage
  5. Tesla Sold 75 Percent of Bitcoin Holdings Over Concerns of ‘Overall Liquidity’, Musk Says
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving Second Update With July 2022 Android Security Patch
  7. NASA Announces Potential August Launch Date for Artemis 1 Moon Mission Aboard SLS Rocket
  8. Tesla Shares Only 1 Percent Blame for Fatal Crash That Killed Two Teens, Rules Jury
  9. Instagram Makes It Easy for Users to Search Locations With Its New Map Feature
  10. Walmart's PhonePe Planning to Move Its Headquarters From Singapore to India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.