Technology News
loading

Terra's LUNA Token Surges in Value Over the Weekend as Investors See Glimmer of Hope

Terra’s price surged over the weekend, igniting bullish sentiments among investors.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 16 May 2022 14:38 IST
Terra's LUNA Token Surges in Value Over the Weekend as Investors See Glimmer of Hope

Photo Credit: Terraform Labs

LUNA regained its trading volume over the weekend, but its still extremely volatile

Highlights
  • The Terra network suffered a major meltdown last week
  • TerraUSD (UST) has not regained its peg
  • Binance CEO believes Kwon's 'reconstitution' plan will fail

The price of Luna, the native token of Terra, is now as volatile as low-cap meme currencies, and is currently up 23,851 percent from its all-time low set on Friday, May 13, as per CoinGecko data. As the market slowly gained clarity on what transpired, the trading volume of LUNA saw a steep recovery over the weekend. Terraform Labs CEO and co-founder Do Kwon sought damage control on Friday as he proposed a revival plan for Terra's comeback, which involves compensating UST and LUNA holders for holding the tokens during the crash.

Last week, Luna saw its largest sell-off yet, after UST, the algorithmic stablecoin created by Terra, fell below the $1 (roughly Rs. 77) peg, plummeting to $0.22 (roughly Rs. 17) on May 11. The de-peg allegedly came as a result of some big crypto investors dumping the stablecoin for "safer assets" fearing that Terra's plan to back UST using Bitcoin could backfire.

The situation was further worsened by other stablecoins including Tether (USDT) sinking as low as 95 cents on some exchanges Thursday, alleviating the ongoing "speculation driven fear."

"While UST has been the central narrative of Terra's growth story over the last year, the Terra ecosystem and its community is what is worth preserving," Kwon wrote in a post on a Terra discussion forum on Saturday, adding the Terra community "must reconstitute the chain to preserve the community and the developer ecosystem."

The 'reconstitute' — effectively a restart of the Terra blockchain — would create 1 billion tokens to be distributed among various community stakeholders, with 40 percent going to LUNA holders before the UST de-pegging, 40 percent to go to UST holders "pro-rata at the time of the new network upgrade," 10 percent to LUNA holders before the chain halt, and 10 percent to the "Community Pool to fund future development."

While investors appear to have been somewhat convinced by Kwon's recovery plan, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted in reply that this plan would not work, calling it "wishful thinking."

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Terra, LUNA, Do Kwon, Changpeng Zhao, Binance
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
GreenCell Mobility to Deploy 50 Electric Buses in Maharashtra, First Bus to Launch on June 1
Video Games: Our Study Suggests They Boost Intelligence in Children

Related Stories

Terra's LUNA Token Surges in Value Over the Weekend as Investors See Glimmer of Hope
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  4. Vivo Y01 With a 20:9 IPS Display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Triple Rear Camera Setup Details Leaked
  6. AirPods, Other Apple Products to Use USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 Launch
  8. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  9. Apple to Introduce Major System Changes With iOS 16: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre to Make OTT Debut With Zee5's Journalism Drama
  2. Acharya OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Oppo Pad Air Goes Up for Bookings Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 680 SoC Tipped
  4. Honor MagicBook 14 2022, Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition Launched
  5. Scientists Believe 'Alien' Rock Hypatia May Reveal Details on Events That Lead to Supernova Explosions
  6. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  7. Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Imminent as Phones Spotted on Indian Website: Report
  10. Study Identifies How Sleep Helps Our Brain to Process Emotions and Regulate Mental Health
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.