Technology News
loading

Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit

South Korean tax authorities found Terra’s parent firms, guilty of dodging corporation and income tax last week.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 23 May 2022 17:52 IST
Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Terra

Do Kwon has refuted allegations that he has unfulfilled tax obligations in Korea

Highlights
  • Terraform Labs is under investigation by Korean tax authorities
  • The CEO has been under fire since the network’s demise
  • Do Kwon claims to have moved to Singapore in December last year

Days after news of a lawsuit being filed in South Korea against Terra on charges of tax evasion, Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs has stated on Twitter that the closure of two of the firm's offices in Busan and Seoul was just coincidental and had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation from national tax authorities. Kwon who hasn't been very active on the microblogging platform since the UST, LUNA crash on May 13 clarified that his decision to move to Singapore had no connection to the ongoing investigation and that he's been in Singapore since December 2021.

Terraform Labs is the core development team working on the Terra blockchain whose native assets, LUNA and UST stablecoin, recently collapsed after a bank run that wiped out billions of dollars of value.

A local news media report last week suggested that authorities in Korea were investigating Kwon and Terraform Labs for more than $78 million (roughly Rs. 604 crore) in unpaid corporate taxes.

Investigations into Terraform Labs first began in June 2021. The investigation revealed that the company was registered in the Virgin Islands and Singapore. Following the investigations, the Terra subsidiary in the Virgin Islands was fined $3.6 million (roughly Rs. 28 crore) in income tax and $34.7 million (roughly Rs. 269 crore) in corporate tax by October.

The decision is reported to have made Kwon unhappy with crypto taxation in the country and according to the report by Naver news, Kwon tried to liquidate Terra's domestic operations just before the LUNA crash. The financial watchdog allegedly busted Terra Labs during the attempt to transfer tokens to Luna Foundation Group in Singapore.

When questioned on Twitter by FatMan, an anonymous Terra analyst and commentator, about the accuracy of the reports, Kwon responded.

“We have no outstanding tax liabilities in Korea,” he said, adding that the company had already paid its dues in full after it faced a tax audit. "Happy to engage with any lawsuit or regulatory inquiry to the best of our ability - we have nothing to hide," Kwon added.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Terra, Do Kwon, Terraform Labs, South Korea
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut
Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak

Related Stories

Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  5. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  6. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  7. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
  2. Meta Says Will Share More Political, Social-Issue Advertisements Targeting Data in Public Database
  3. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak
  4. Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit
  5. This Battery-Like Device Can Absorb Carbon Dioxide While Charging
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut
  7. Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany
  8. Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam
  9. NASA Says 2022's Largest Asteroid to Come Closest to Earth Soon
  10. Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.