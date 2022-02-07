Technology News
loading

Pro-Crypto US Senator Ted Cruz Bought Bitcoin Dip in January, Filing Shows

Cruz invested between $15,000 (roughly Rs. 11 lakh) to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) to purchase the lot on January 25 this year.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 February 2022 17:17 IST
Pro-Crypto US Senator Ted Cruz Bought Bitcoin Dip in January, Filing Shows

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ted Cruz

Cruz has proposed to allow crypto payments at US Capitol’s gift shops and vending machines

Highlights
  • Cruz may have poured up to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) in BTC purchase
  • Exact amount remains undisclosed
  • Other US senators have also revealed BTC holdings

Ted Cruz, the pro-crypto senator of Texas, US, has been expanding his Bitcoin holdings despite uncertainty on crypto regulations. In January 2022, when Bitcoin was struggling with losses, the 51-year-old Republican senator purchased a load of BTC tokens. As per a financial filing, Cruz invested between $15,000 (roughly Rs. 11 lakh) to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) to purchase the lot. The exact amount spent on this purchase remains unknown.

The transaction was made on January 25, when BTC was trading at around $37,000 (roughly Rs. 27 lakh). A screenshot of Cruz's official filing was tweeted by news portal Watcher Guru on February 5.

Cruz has been supporting the adoption of crypto payments for months. He has proposed to allow crypto payments at the gift shops and vending machines at the US Capitol complex located in Washington, DC.

In recent times, Texas has emerged as a Bitcoin mining hub in the US. The state offers a 10-year tax abatement, sales tax credits, and state-sponsored workforce training to crypto miners attracting more of them, a report by Data Center Dynamics said.

With Bitcoin mining picking up steam in Texas, its grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has forecast a five-fold increment in energy loads in the coming days.

While the crypto regulatory guidelines are still being discussed by the US authorities, New York City and Miami are already promoting city coins for residents.

Other senators in the US have also come in support of Bitcoin, which has been touted as the modern-day equivalent to gold by billionaire Mark Cuban.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, has preferred to take his salary in the form of Bitcoin.

A number of Members of US Congress, including Democrats Jake Auchinloss of Massachusetts, Marie Newman of Illinois, Republicans Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, and Barry Moore of Alabama have disclosed holdings in cryptocurrency or related stocks in the US.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ted Cruz, Bitcoin, Texas, Bitcoin Price, Bitcoin Dip, Cryptocurrency, Ted Cruz Bitcoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Pegasus Snooping: Israel Police Allegedly Widely Using NSO Spyware to Hack Phones
Google Sued for EUR 2.1 Billion Over Promotions by Swedish Price Comparison Website PriceRunner
Pro-Crypto US Senator Ted Cruz Bought Bitcoin Dip in January, Filing Shows
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency