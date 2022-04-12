Technology News
loading

Tanzania Calls for Distinct Global Consensus on Crypto Assets, CBDCs During IMF Meet

he East African country does not wish to be hasty in taking any step towards embracing or rejecting the crypto sector.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 12 April 2022 18:06 IST
Tanzania Calls for Distinct Global Consensus on Crypto Assets, CBDCs During IMF Meet

Photo Credit: Freepik/ Slon Pics

Statistics show that several African nations have adopted the crypto culture

Highlights
  • Tanzania Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba was part of the meeting
  • Central bank governor Florens Luoga also met with IMF officials
  • Tanzania could soon get its CBDC

The financial authorities of Tanzania are awaiting a global outlook on cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The East African country does not wish to be hasty in taking any step towards embracing or rejecting the crypto sector due to a lack of clarity in the international stance. Mwigulu Nchemba, the Minister of Finance of Tanzania, along with its central bank governor, Florens Luoga, asked for global clarity on crypto during a virtual summit organised by the Bank of Tanzania and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The summit aimed at opening discussions around the crypto sector and the interoperability of CBDCs among countries situated in the Sub-Sahara Africa.

As per Nchemba, Tanzania is making some progress in the CBDC development. “[The central bank is] finalising preparations of a business case for [the] establishment of a CBDC in Tanzania and evaluation of crypto assets after recording significant progress,” Bitcoin.com quoted Nchemba as saying.

Luoga, on the other hand, called for tighter regulations as crypto assets become increasingly popular and common in Tanzania.

Statistics show that several African nations have adopted the crypto culture, increasing their interaction with the sector. The crypto market in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa together saw a growth of 1,200 percent, reaching a market valuation of $105.6 billion (roughly Rs. 775 crores) in one year, a report by Chainalysis claimed in September last year.

Other nations like India, UK, Australia, UAE, and the US have shown their stance on the crypto sector in recent months, by drafting rules around it rather than restricting it completely like China. Let along rules on crypto holding and trading, Russia is working to see the best ways to regulate the crypto mining sector in its country.

The IMF however, is known to have shown its resistance towards the expansion of the crypto space.

In November last year, the IMF expressed its concerns on El Salvador's economic stability after it adopted cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal tender in September 2021.

Recently, IMF signed a deal with Argentina that bought the nation some time to pay off the $45 million (roughly Rs. 342 crore) debt it owes the Washington, DC-based global financial body.

One of the conditions from IMF on this deal was to refrain Argentina from promoting cryptocurrencies in the country. This conflicted outlook on crypto is likely to have triggered Tanzania's call for a global consensus.

Meanwhile, the Financial Stability Board, which groups regulators, central banks, and finance ministry officials from the G20 economies, is also looking at what needs to be done with cryptocurrency assets.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tanzania, Crypto, Africa, IMF, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Electric Vehicles to Offer 3 Lakh Crore Business Opportunities in India in Five Years: CRISIL

Related Stories

Tanzania Calls for Distinct Global Consensus on Crypto Assets, CBDCs During IMF Meet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  4. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  7. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Variant Spotted
  8. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  10. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  2. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
  3. Redmi 10A India Launch Tipped for April 20, Price Leaked
  4. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera
  5. Portronics SoundDrum P With 'Bass Perfect Audio' Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. 'Staggering' Crypto Seizures Have Cops Struggling to Keep Up Around the World
  7. UK FCA Updates Temporary Registration List to Allow Only 5 Crypto Companies to Operate With a Full Licence
  8. Google Pixel 6a Spotted on US FCC Listing Alongside Pixel 7-Series Phones
  9. Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain Said to Be Summoned by ED in Probe on Firm’s Business Practices
  10. Tanzania Calls for Distinct Global Consensus on Crypto Assets, CBDCs During IMF Meet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.